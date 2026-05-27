First Round Leader Odds for This Week: Charles Schwab Challenge

Charles Schwab First Round Leader Odds at a Glance

Ludvig Åberg +2200

Russell Henley +3500

Justin Thomas +3500

Ben Griffin +3500

The PGA Tour's next stop for the 2026 campaign is at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Who are this week's favorites in the First Round Leader Market?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Charles Schwab Challenge First Round Leader Odds This Week: FRL Odds

Team Odds Ludvig Åberg +2200 Russell Henley +3500 Justin Thomas +3500 Ben Griffin +3500 Robert MacIntyre +4000 Rickie Fowler +4000 J.J. Spaun +4500 View Full Table ChevronDown

Golf Betting FAQ

What is a first-round leader bet?

A first-round leader bet is a wager on which golfer will post the lowest score in the first round (usually on Thursday). First-round leader bets tend to carry large odds given the size of the field and the variance of one-day results.

What does it mean to bet on a golfer to win outright?

An outright winner bet — sometimes called a "to win" bet — is a wager on a specific golfer to finish first in the tournament. Because golf fields typically range from 70 to 156 players, winning outright is difficult, which is why odds for most players are expressed as large positive numbers (e.g., +1200 or +5000). A $100 wager on a +1200 golfer would return $1,200 in profit if that player wins.

What is a Top 5, Top 10, or Top 20 finish bet?

Finish position bets let you wager on a golfer to finish within a specified range on the final leaderboard, regardless of whether they win. A Top 10 bet pays out if the player finishes anywhere from first through 10th place. Odds are naturally shorter than outright markets to reflect the higher likelihood of success — a player might be +1200 to win but only +200 to finish Top 10.

How does a make/miss the cut bet work?

Most professional golf tournaments feature a 36-hole cut, trimming the field halfway through the tourney; the exact number of golfers who make the cut varies by event. A make/miss the cut bet is a simple two-way wager on whether a specific golfer will survive that cut and play the weekend.

How do strokes gained statistics help with golf betting?

Strokes gained (SG) is the foundational analytical framework for modern golf handicapping. Rather than measuring raw statistics like fairways hit or greens in regulation, strokes gained measures how much better or worse a player performs relative to the field average on each shot. The four key categories are Strokes Gained: Off the Tee (SG:OTT), Approach (SG:APP), Around the Green (SG:ARG), and Putting (SG:PUTT).

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.