Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (35-20) vs. Colorado Rockies (20-36)

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and Rockies.TV

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-420) | COL: (+330)

LAD: (-420) | COL: (+330) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-172) | COL: +1.5 (+142)

LAD: -1.5 (-172) | COL: +1.5 (+142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 4-2, 0.73 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies) - 4-3, 3.86 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Shohei Ohtani (4-2) against the Rockies and Tomoyuki Sugano (4-3). Ohtani and his team are 4-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ohtani's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-4. The Rockies have a 6-4-0 record against the spread in Sugano's starts. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Sugano's starts this season, and they went 6-4 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (73.4%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Rockies, Los Angeles is the favorite at -420, and Colorado is +330 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Dodgers are -172 to cover, and the Rockies are +142.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Rockies contest on May 27 has been set at 8.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (64.8%) in those contests.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Los Angeles this season, with a -420 moneyline set for this game.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 24 of their 55 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers are 29-26-0 against the spread in their 55 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have put together a 20-34 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37% of those games).

Colorado has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +330 or longer.

In the 55 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-30-1).

The Rockies have a 29-26-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages has 61 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .534, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .299 batting average and an on-base percentage of .348.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 15th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Pages has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.403) this season, fueled by 51 hits. He's batting .270 while slugging .471.

He is 49th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Freddie Freeman has 52 hits this season and has a slash line of .267/.366/.446.

Freeman heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .308 with two doubles, nine walks and two RBIs.

Kyle Tucker has been key for Los Angeles with 48 hits, an OBP of .345 plus a slugging percentage of .398.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has accumulated a team-best .453 slugging percentage. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He is 37th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Troy Johnston has a .385 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .321 while slugging .442.

He ranks third in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Hunter Goodman paces the Rockies with 46 hits.

Jake McCarthy is hitting .276 with seven doubles, three triples, two home runs and eight walks.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

5/26/2026: 15-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

15-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/25/2026: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 4/20/2026: 12-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

12-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/19/2026: 9-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/18/2026: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/17/2026: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/10/2025: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 9/9/2025: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 9/8/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 8/21/2025: 9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

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