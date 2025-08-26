FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

FanDuel Futures Day Flash Deal: 50% Profit Boost on NFL Teams to Make/Miss Playoffs

FanDuel Staff

FanDuel Futures Day is happening TODAY, Tuesday, August 26th!

Think you might know what's going to happen this football season? This is the best time to place your futures wagers. Futures Day promises 24 hours of boosts, bonuses, and bragging rights.

From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. (ET), you can use a 50% Profit Boost on any To Make or Miss NFL Playoffs futures market!

NFL Teams to Make/Miss Playoffs Betting Odds

Here's a look at every team's chances to make and miss the playoffs, according to the betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

To Make The Playoffs 2025-26
Buffalo Bills
Baltimore Ravens
Philadelphia Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers
Detroit Lions
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Los Angeles Rams
Cincinnati Bengals
Houston Texans
Denver Broncos
Green Bay Packers
Washington Commanders
Los Angeles Chargers
Minnesota Vikings
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots
Seattle Seahawks
Jacksonville Jaguars
Dallas Cowboys
Chicago Bears
Indianapolis Colts
Miami Dolphins
Carolina Panthers
Las Vegas Raiders
Tennessee Titans
New York Jets
New York Giants
New Orleans Saints
Cleveland Browns

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change
To Miss The Playoffs 2025-26
New Orleans Saints
Cleveland Browns
New York Giants
New York Jets
Tennessee Titans
Las Vegas Raiders
Carolina Panthers
Miami Dolphins
Indianapolis Colts
Dallas Cowboys
Chicago Bears
Jacksonville Jaguars
Seattle Seahawks
New England Patriots
Atlanta Falcons
Pittsburgh Steelers
Arizona Cardinals
Minnesota Vikings
Los Angeles Chargers
Washington Commanders
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Cincinnati Bengals
Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Rams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Detroit Lions
San Francisco 49ers
Philadelphia Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

FanDuel Futures Day Latest News

You can read our experts picks on who will make/miss playoffs at FanDuel Research.

Stay tuned to FanDuel and FanDuel Sportsbook on X for the latest on Futures Day -- and to FanDuel Research for the best NFL futures bets.

You can also join Bridget Case on YouTube where she talks about who will win the Super Bowl, NFL teams' win totals, Division winners, and more NFL futures bets. Check it out below!

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C., KY, WY) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

