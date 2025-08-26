3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 8/26/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Riley Greene has posted a 23.5% barrel rate, 47.1% fly-ball rate, and .333 ISO across the past two weeks. On the season, he's smacked 31 home runs (eighth-most in MLB) and 95 RBIs (fifth-most).

A date against Osvaldo Bido at the hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park is grounds to target Greene's RBI prop.

Bido sports a 5.37 ERA, 5.18 xERA, 5.42 xFIP, and just a 16.6% strikeout rate through 65 1/3 IP this season. The northpaw surrenders a .306 BA, .550 SLG, 53.3% fly-ball rate, and 2.51 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters.

The left-handed Greene, meanwhile, is belting RHPs with a .288 BA, .300 ISO, .588 SLG, and 42.7% fly-ball rate this season.

The Detroit Tigers are -115 to score over 5.5 runs tonight. With that, it seems their cleanup hitter -- one who is closing in on 100 RBIs -- is primed to drive in a run in this one.

Shane Baz is coming off a disastrous outing -- one where he gave up five home runs through three frames, including three consecutive bombs in the opening inning. The Bronx Bombers lived up to their name in that one, and Baz has dealt with an ugly 6.85 ERA since the start of July.

Do we dare trust Baz to exceed 16.5 outs tonight?

Baz may have an ugly ERA as of late, but he has posted a 3.62 xFIP, 3.63 SIERA, and a 26.5% strikeout rate since July. His underlying numbers are still good, and a date with the Cleveland Guardians could be just what the doctor ordered.

Across the past 30 days, the Guards have struggled with a .276 wOBA, .344 SLG, and 75 wRC+ -- all of which are MLB-worst marks in this span. They've been shut out in three straight games and are averaging a sorry 1.8 runs across their last 10 contests.

In a plus matchup, we can support a bounce back effort from Baz by looking for him to complete 5 2/3 frames -- something he has done in 14 of 25 starts this season.

Dylan Cease has recorded eight-plus Ks in 38.5% of starts this year as well as 52.6% of outings (10 out of 19) since May 7th.

These +134 odds imply a 42.7% probability and might be worth targeting given Cease will draw a matchup against a strikeout-prone Seattle Mariners team on Tuesday.

The Mariners' active roster holds a 21.9% strikeout rate versus right-handed pitchers, but at home, they strike out at a whopping 24.2% rate versus righties (third-highest in MLB). Since the All-Star break, the M's sport a mammoth 26.0% K% in the split.

That's great news for Cease, who is one of just four MLB hurlers to tout at least a 30.0% strikeout rate in 2025. He's produced eight-plus Ks in more games than not for the better part of the season and any road hiccups should be abated by the pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park. I think he's got eight Ks in him tonight.

