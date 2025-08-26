3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 8/26/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever

The Seattle Storm and Indiana Fever have sputtered over the last 10 games, each recording 4-6 records while going 2-8 (Seattle) and 3-7 (Indiana) against the spread (ATS). Even with struggles, each offense has flourished over the previous three as the two are averaging 91.0 points per game (PPG) in the split. Should this mean a high-scoring game with the over hitting on Tuesday?

Along with ongoing scoring streaks, both teams sitting in the top six for the quickest tempos in the WNBA should be a big boost to the over. Furthermore, Seattle attempts the second-most field goals per game while Indiana isn't far behind with the fourth-highest tally.

Each offense mostly looks to attack the rim, ranking in the top three for the most points in the paint per game. Both defenses are in the bottom three for the most points in the paint allowed per contest. The Storm and Fever should be able to play to their strengths while operating at a blistering pace, pointing to plenty of points.

The over has become a trend for each squad over the previous four, going 3-1 for Seattle and 4-0 for Indiana in the split. Look for this trend to keep up on Tuesday.

Rookie Dominique Malonga has enjoyed a breakthrough in August, totaling 13.5 PPG and 7.4 rebounds per game (RPG) over 11 games. That's a huge boost compared to her season-long averages of 7.5 PPG and 4.6 RPG.

The former second overall pick has only upped the ante in the last three games, racking up 18.0 PPG and 8.7 RPG in the split. Her massive jump in usage over the previous two is something I can't ignore. Despite logging only 13.5 minutes and 6.2 shots per game on the season, Malonga has totaled 29.0 minutes and 14.5 field goal attempts per contest over the previous two.

At this point, Malonga should be a major piece of Seattle's rotation for the remainder of the season. Attempting 81.6% of her field goals within 10 feet of the rim points to Malonga exposing Indiana's meh paint defense.

Additionally, Malonga leads the Storm in defensive and offensive rebounding percentages. Backed by her 9.9% offensive rebounding rate, plenty of extra chances should be in the picture with Indiana holding just the seventh-highest defensive rebounding percentage.

Malonga totaling an average of 20.9 combined points and rebounds per game in August makes this a sound bet. This average increasing to 26.7 over her last three only makes the over even more enticing.

Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks

As the game's 178-point total suggests, there should be plenty of points between the Phoenix Mercury and Los Angeles Sparks. Each team is among the three quickest paces in the league, but I'd like to focus on the Mercury's props with the Sparks holding the second-worst defensive rating.

L.A. has a long list of concerns on defense -- such as allowing the second-most three-point attempts per game while opponents shoot 35.9% from beyond the arc (third-highest). This is good news for Kahleah Copper, who is third on Phoenix with 4.8 three-point shots per game while shooting a deadly 40.6% from deep.

The Sparks' backcourt of Kelsey Plum (109.8 defensive rating) and Odyssey Sims (102.4 defensive rating) are very susceptible on defense. Copper has averaged 2.0 made three-pointers per game over 10 games in August. Plus, she's made at least two treys in four of the past five games. Copper's efficiency is still impressive at 38.5% from deep in August.

Capped by Copper enjoying an increased usage of 6.6 three-point attempts per game over the last five, give me the Mercury's guard to make at least two triples.

