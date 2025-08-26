FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Super Bowl LX Betting Odds: Every Team's Odds to Win the Championship

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Super Bowl LX Betting Odds: Every Team's Odds to Win the Championship

Super Bowl LX marks a milestone championship game in league history, and it's anyone's championship to win.

Here's a look at every team's championship chances, according to the Super Bowl betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona Cardinals Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
Arizona Cardinals

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
Atlanta Falcons

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
Baltimore Ravens

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
Buffalo Bills

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Carolina Panthers Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
Carolina Panthers

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Chicago Bears Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
Chicago Bears

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
Cincinnati Bengals

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Cleveland Browns Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
Cleveland Browns

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
Dallas Cowboys

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Denver Broncos Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
Denver Broncos

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Detroit Lions Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
Detroit Lions

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Green Bay Packers Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
Green Bay Packers

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Houston Texans Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
Houston Texans

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Indianapolis Colts Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
Indianapolis Colts

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Jacksonville Jaguars Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
Jacksonville Jaguars

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
Kansas City Chiefs

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Las Vegas Raiders Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
Las Vegas Raiders

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Los Angeles Chargers Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
Los Angeles Chargers

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
Los Angeles Rams

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Miami Dolphins Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
Miami Dolphins

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Minnesota Vikings Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
Minnesota Vikings

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New England Patriots Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
New England Patriots

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New Orleans Saints Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
New Orleans Saints

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New York Giants Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
New York Giants

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New York Jets Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
New York Jets

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
Philadelphia Eagles

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
Pittsburgh Steelers

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
San Francisco 49ers

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
Seattle Seahawks

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Tennessee Titans Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
Tennessee Titans

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Washington Commanders Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner
Washington Commanders

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Futures Day is August 26th — and you’re officially on the clock. Enjoy 24 hours of boosts, bonuses, and bragging rights. Check out the latest futures odds and learn more here.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

