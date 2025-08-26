Super Bowl LX Betting Odds: Every Team's Odds to Win the Championship

Super Bowl LX marks a milestone championship game in league history, and it's anyone's championship to win.

Here's a look at every team's championship chances, according to the Super Bowl betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona Cardinals Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Arizona Cardinals +4000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Atlanta Falcons +6500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Baltimore Ravens +700 View more odds in Sportsbook

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Buffalo Bills +750 View more odds in Sportsbook

Carolina Panthers Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Carolina Panthers +10000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Chicago Bears Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Chicago Bears +3500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Cincinnati Bengals +2000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Cleveland Browns Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Cleveland Browns +35000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Dallas Cowboys +4000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Denver Broncos Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Denver Broncos +2500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Detroit Lions Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Detroit Lions +1100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Green Bay Packers Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Green Bay Packers +1800 View more odds in Sportsbook

Houston Texans Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Houston Texans +2500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Indianapolis Colts Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Indianapolis Colts +10000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jacksonville Jaguars Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Jacksonville Jaguars +7000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Kansas City Chiefs +800 View more odds in Sportsbook

Las Vegas Raiders Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Las Vegas Raiders +12500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Los Angeles Chargers Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Los Angeles Chargers +2200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Los Angeles Rams +2000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Miami Dolphins Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Miami Dolphins +10000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Minnesota Vikings Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Minnesota Vikings +2200 View more odds in Sportsbook

New England Patriots Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner New England Patriots +8000 View more odds in Sportsbook

New Orleans Saints Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner New Orleans Saints +40000 View more odds in Sportsbook

New York Giants Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner New York Giants +20000 View more odds in Sportsbook

New York Jets Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner New York Jets +22500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Philadelphia Eagles +700 View more odds in Sportsbook

Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 View more odds in Sportsbook

San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner San Francisco 49ers +1900 View more odds in Sportsbook

Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Seattle Seahawks +5500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Tennessee Titans Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Tennessee Titans +17500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Washington Commanders Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Washington Commanders +1900 View more odds in Sportsbook

Futures Day is August 26th — and you’re officially on the clock. Enjoy 24 hours of boosts, bonuses, and bragging rights. Check out the latest futures odds and learn more here.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.