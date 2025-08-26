NFL
Super Bowl LX Betting Odds: Every Team's Odds to Win the Championship
Super Bowl LX marks a milestone championship game in league history, and it's anyone's championship to win.
Here's a look at every team's championship chances, according to the Super Bowl betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Arizona Cardinals Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
Buffalo Bills Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
Carolina Panthers Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
Chicago Bears Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
Cleveland Browns Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
Denver Broncos Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
Detroit Lions Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
Green Bay Packers Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
Houston Texans Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
Indianapolis Colts Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
Jacksonville Jaguars Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
Las Vegas Raiders Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
Los Angeles Chargers Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
Miami Dolphins Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
Minnesota Vikings Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
New England Patriots Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
New Orleans Saints Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
New York Giants Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
New York Jets Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
Tennessee Titans Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
Washington Commanders Super Bowl LX Betting Odds
Futures Day is August 26th — and you’re officially on the clock. Enjoy 24 hours of boosts, bonuses, and bragging rights. Check out the latest futures odds and learn more here.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.