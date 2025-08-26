3 Best US Open Bets and Predictions for Day 3

The final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, is underway this week.

We should see plenty of fun matches and storylines emerge in the coming days, and FanDuel Sportsbook has US Open odds for all the matches over the next two weeks.

Let's see which first-round matches could have the most betting value on Tuesday.

You can also check out our 2025 US Open men's bracket and women's bracket, both available as free printable downloads at FanDuel Research.

US Open Betting Picks for Day 3

Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Coco Gauff

While Ajla Tomljanovic hasn't shown enough this season to realistically upset Coco Gauff -- Gauff is a -1800 favorite after all -- the latter's recent serving issues could make the final score closer than expected.

Since the American's run to the 2025 French Open title, the double faults have really started to pile up, contributing to her going just 5-4 over her last nine matches. She's logged a 12% double-fault rate or worse in eight matches over that span, even reaching 19% and 20% in two of them. For context, the average double-fault rate among the top 100 women over the past 52 weeks is 5.3%, per Tennis Abstract.

Double faults have crept into her game at other times throughout her 2025 campaign, too, as her 320 double faults are by far the most on the WTA Tour.

In her most recent match, Gauff flamed out in a three-set loss to Jasmine Paolini at the Cincinnati Open with a whopping 16 double faults and 62 unforced errors. This was evidently the last straw for Gauff, as she made a coaching switch just days before the US Open in an effort to quickly right the ship.

Gauff's new coach, Gavin MacMillan, is famously credited for helping world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka fix her serve a few years ago, so this is certainly a move that could pay off over the long haul. However, it's hard to see her serve miraculously getting fixed almost literally overnight, and giving away this many free points will make it difficult to cover such a lofty spread, regardless of the opponent.

Tomljanovic has had an unremarkable season, but she's covered this number in all five of her hard-court matches this summer, two of which came versus top-20 opponents. If Gauff's serve continues to abandon her at times, Tomljanovic ought to be able to keep this competitive enough for the cover.

Greet Minnen vs. Naomi Osaka

After failing to find consistent success with famed coach Patrick Mouratoglou, Naomi Osaka parted ways with him ahead of the Canadian Open a few weeks back and began a trial run with Tomasz Wiktorowski, a former coach of Iga Swiatek and Agnieszka Radwanska.

Well, Osaka may have made the right move. Early returns have been very promising, as she finished runner-up at the Canadian Open, which included top-30 wins over Liudmila Samsonova, Jelena Ostapenko, Elina Svitolina, and Clara Tauson. This marks one of Osaka's best stretches since she began her comeback at the start of 2024.

Osaka has been plagued by tough draws in majors these past two years, which has contributed to her failing to make it past the third round over her past seven Grand Slams. But this latest run could be a sign that the old Osaka -- the one who won four hard-court majors -- could finally be re-emerging, and she gets a beatable opponent to open this US Open.

Greet Minnen is outside the top 100 and has never cracked the top 50 or won a title. Per Tennis Abstract, she has a losing record in tour-level events this season, and she comes in on a three-match losing streak. At 28 years old, it's likely she's already reached her ceiling as a professional.

If Osaka can carry her momentum into this match, she shouldn't have trouble winning in straight sets, giving her a great chance of keeping the festivities under 20 total match games.

Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Tabilo

In the first round at Wimbledon, Alexander Zverev suffered a surprise upset at the hands of Arthur Rinderknech, and the world No. 3 was clearly in a bad mental space after the loss, noting he had "never felt this empty before."

He's bounced back since that defeat, though, reaching the semifinals at both the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open. He notched multiple top-30 wins over this stretch, most notably defeating world No. 6 Ben Shelton in straight sets at Cincinnati. While Zverev was clearly at less than 100% by the end of that Cincinnati run in a loss to Carlos Alcaraz, this was likely due to hot and humid conditions, and the German has had plenty of time to recover before Tuesday's match.

Last week, Zverev also stated he's "on the right path" for his mental health after seeking professional help and getting rest after Wimbledon, which is another encouraging sign that he's turned the page and is ready to make another strong push at the US Open. Zverev has reached at least the quarterfinals in his last four US Open appearances and was a finalist in 2020.

His opponent, Alejandro Tabilo, was ranked inside the top 20 a season ago, but he's since fallen off over a trying 2025 campaign. Tabilo has dropped outside the top 100 and is 5-12 overall this year and 2-6 on hard courts. Hard courts have historically been his worst surface, too, with a 26-34 career record.

Tennis Abstract projects a 94.8% win probability for Zverev. A straight-sets win should give this match a very realistic chance of hitting the under on total match games.

