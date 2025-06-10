FIFA Club World Cup Group G Preview and Prediction

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The Club World Cup kicks off on Saturday, June 14th, and FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a variety of Club World Cup betting odds, including odds for each group.

Let's dive into Group G -- which features Manchester City, Juventus, Wydad and Al Ain -- and see how you should bet the group.

FIFA Club World Cup Group G Preview

Two huge names in European football headline Group G, with Manchester City and Juventus the main attractions. Those two sides likely to progress to the knockouts. Both sides had poor seasons, though, with neither managing a trophy. Top-four domestic-league finishes were the best they could manage.

Manchester City, the tournament’s third favorites, were knocked off kilter last fall when midfielder Rodri suffered an ACL injury, and they never truly recovered. His return to fitness in time for this competition is a massive boost -- as are the arrivals of three new faces to add youth and energy to this aging City team.

Juventus are onto their third manager in 12 months, with Igor Tudor taking over in March. He managed a 55% win rate, but the jury is out on whether he is the man long-term. With a young and inexperienced squad, it would be a huge surprise to see Juve lift this trophy in July. They may not even get out of the group, with the two outsiders very much capable of an upset.

UAE side Al Ain won the 2024 AFC Champions League in emphatic fashion but have dropped off markedly since, although their attack-minded approach could catch teams out.

Moroccan’s Wydad make up the group and are +1500 to qualify. They present a very awkward test for their Group G opponents, especially with a recent managerial change and a return to their club philosophy of being tough to beat. Expect a compact and organized deep block in a bid to frustrate opponents and counter-attack. Think: Morocco at the 2022 World Cup -- it won’t be pretty, but it could be effective, even against European opponents.

The two European powerhouses are heavy odds-on to advance, and that is completely understandable. Given the contrasting style and approaches of the two underdogs, it could well be that Wydad out-perform Al Ain.

