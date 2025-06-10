FIFA Club World Cup Group D Preview, Best Bets, and Predictions

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The Club World Cup kicks off on Saturday, June 14th, and FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a variety of Club World Cup betting odds, including odds for each group.

Let's dive into Group D -- which features Chelsea, Flamengo, ES Tunis and Leon -- and see how you should bet the group.

FIFA Club World Cup Group D Preview

Chelsea are the headline attraction in Group D, but there is American interest in the form of LAFC, who overcame Club America in a play-in to make it to the Club World Cup.

The Blues are an exciting young team who will only improve after winning silverware and securing a top-four finish in the Premier League while early activity in the transfer market -- namely striker Liam Delap -- could help them make a deep run in the tournament.

Flamengo have been the best team in Brazil by some way so far this season, leading all the major metrics, and they could be a team to cause an upset or two in the US. Felipe Luis has done an incredible job, winning three trophies in eight months in charge while playing vibrant, attacking football. They can compete with some of Europe’s best.

LAFC have a huge challenge on their hands to best the English side and/or Brazilian league-leaders Flamengo to qualify, but they do possess firepower to cause some issues.

Tunisian side Esperance de Tunis make up the group and are rank outsiders. They could, however, make life difficult for their group opponents with a physical and young midfield that can provide defensive stability, although a lack of goal threat will likely be their downfall.

FIFA Club World Cup Group D Betting Pick

Chelsea are the best team in the group, but I don’t think the gap between them and Flamengo is as big as the odds imply.

The Blues players have roughly 57 games in their legs -- some with more having played international games, as well -- and tiredness could be an issue for them. Flamengo, meanwhile, are fresh and at peak fitness, which could give them an advantage.

Former Chelsea player and now Flamengo manager, Felipe Luis, will be keen to show what he’s capable of on a big stage, and the Brazilians are worth backing to win the group at +230. They are a team with a lot of individual quality and are both highly technical and physically capable, so they could cause an upset against Premier League opponents.

It seems likely that LAFC and Esperance de Tunis will be battling it out to avoid finishing bottom.

Jake Osgathorpe is not a FanDuel employee. Wagering based on the above content does not guarantee a successful outcome. Always do your own due diligence and use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Jake Osgathorpe is deputy football editor at Sporting Life and This Week’s Acca.