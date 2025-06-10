FIFA Club World Cup Group C Preview, Best Bets, and Predictions

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The Club World Cup kicks off on Saturday, June 14th, and FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a variety of Club World Cup betting odds, including odds for each group.

Let's dive into Group C -- which features Bayern Munich, Benfica, Auckland City and Boca Juniors -- and see how you should bet the group.

FIFA Club World Cup Group C Preview

Group C is another one that features two strong UEFA sides, with Bayern Munich and Benfica big, historic names from Europe, and they are joined by another gigantic and historic football club in Boca Juniors.

Vincent Kompany’s Bayern had an inconsistent 2024-25 season, with injuries plaguing them during a Champions League run that never really got going. They captured the Bundesliga title thanks to the goals of Harry Kane, but defensively, there remain question marks should they reach the latter stages of this tourney.

Benfica have the same issue. They can score for fun under Bruno Lage but can’t keep them out. It makes them a fun team to follow but an unpredictable one, highlighted by their madcap game against Barcelona where they went from 4-2 up to losing 5-4 in a matter of minutes.

Boca Juniors will be expected to mix it with the big European teams, but don’t count on it. This is a Boca side on the decline, with an interim manager and an aging squad. The spine of the team is made up of ex-Manchester United players -- Marcus Rojo (35), Ander Herrara (35) and captain Edinson Cavani (38) -- and they are likely to really struggle to keep tabs on the Europeans.

Auckland are the rank outsiders in Group C and will be aiming to avoid a hat-trick of defeats. The only side in the Club World Cup from Oceania will likely find the step up in quality simply too big to be competitive.

FIFA Club World Cup Group C Betting Pick

Bayern and Benfica should advance, but there is little value in the price of the Germans winning the group (-220) or the Portuguese side qualifying (-220), though the latter looks a safe bet for parlays.

A bet worth considering involving a team from Group C is to back Harry Kane to the the Club World Cup top scorer at +850.

The Englishman was again prolific this season at the tip of the Bayern attack, averaging 0.96 goals per 90 minutes across all competitions, and he should have ample opportunities to rack up an early tally in the group stage before a potentially deep run in the competition.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Kane net three or four across the three group games against defensively vulnerable teams, and he makes most appeal among the favorites in the top scorer market.

Jake Osgathorpe is deputy football editor at Sporting Life and This Week’s Acca.