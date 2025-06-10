FIFA Club World Cup Group B Preview, Best Bets, and Predictions

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The Club World Cup kicks off on Saturday, June 14th, and FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a variety of Club World Cup betting odds, including odds for each group.

Let's dive into Group B -- which features Atletico Madrid, PSG, Seattle Sounders and Botafogo -- and see how you should bet the group.

FIFA Club World Cup Group B Preview

PSG and Atletico Madrid go head-to-head in Group B, and it’s difficult to see anything other than progression for the European pair.

Luis Enrique’s side have been utterly dominant in Europe this season and have a great chance in the US to add more silverware to a stellar season.

Atletico’s campaign has been underwhelming, but they have much more quality at their disposal than both Botafogo and the Seattle Sounders who make up what could be a lopsided group.

Brazilians Botafogo head north as a completely different team to the one that won the league and Libertadores double, with a managerial change and mass exodus since then, which have caused results to dip a little. It’ll be a tough ask for them to make it out of Group B.

MLS side Seattle Sounders make up the quartet; they are the underdogs -- make no mistake about it. They could spring a surprise or two given the tactical flexibility of the team, game-to-game tinkering of manager Brian Schmetzer and the likely raucous atmosphere at Lumen Field.

FIFA Club World Cup Group B Betting Pick

While it may seem obvious, Group B will likely be a two-team shootout between the European powerhouses.

Unfortunately, Botafogo and Seattle will struggle to hang with both, although whoever wins the opener when Botafogo and Seattle meet could give themselves a small chance of advancing, needing only one more result.

I have question marks around Atleti but absolutely none around PSG. The newly crowned European champions have been the best team in Europe by a distance this season, dismantling some of the best teams on the continent en route to Champions League glory.

I don’t suspect they’ll stop anytime soon, and they should top Group B with relative ease and can be backed accordingly at -130.

Diego Simeone’s Atleti side struggled mightily away from home this season, so who knows how they’ll find it in a different continent, while PSG’s added firepower should give them the edge if things come down to goal difference.

