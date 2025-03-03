FGCU vs Queens Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ASUN Tournament

The No. 3 seed Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (18-13, 13-5 ASUN) play the No. 6 seed Queens Royals (18-13, 11-7 ASUN) in the ASUN tournament Monday at Alico Arena, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

FGCU vs. Queens Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 3, 2025

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Fort Myers, Florida

Fort Myers, Florida Arena: Alico Arena

FGCU vs. Queens Picks and Prediction

Prediction: FGCU win (72.9%)

Before you wager on Monday's FGCU-Queens spread (FGCU -4.5) or total (147.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

FGCU vs. Queens: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

FGCU is 16-14-0 ATS this season.

Queens has covered 16 times in 29 matchups with a spread this year.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Queens is 4-6 against the spread compared to the 7-6 ATS record FGCU puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.

When playing at home, the Eagles sport a worse record against the spread (7-7-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (9-7-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Royals have a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 6-6-0 record) than on the road (.562, 9-7-0).

FGCU's record against the spread in conference action is 10-8-0.

Queens has 10 wins against the spread in 18 ASUN games this year.

FGCU vs. Queens: Moneyline Betting Stats

FGCU has won in 14, or 73.7%, of the 19 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Eagles have won 11 of 13 games when listed as at least -196 or better on the moneyline.

Queens is 4-11 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 26.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +162 or longer, the Royals have a 2-8 record (winning only 20% of their games).

FGCU has an implied victory probability of 66.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

FGCU vs. Queens Head-to-Head Comparison

FGCU averages 72.8 points per game (215th in college basketball) while giving up 69.7 per outing (109th in college basketball). It has a +94 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 3.1 points per game.

FGCU's leading scorer, Dallion Johnson, ranks 256th in the country putting up 15.1 points per game.

Queens has a +82 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.6 points per game. It is putting up 76.8 points per game, 102nd in college basketball, and is allowing 74.2 per outing to rank 250th in college basketball.

Leo Colimerio's team-leading 13.8 points per game rank him 404th in the nation.

The 32.3 rebounds per game the Eagles average rank 164th in college basketball, and are 3.8 more than the 28.5 their opponents grab per outing.

Keeshawn Kellman leads the Eagles with 7.4 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball action).

The 34 rebounds per game the Royals accumulate rank 70th in college basketball, 2.4 more than the 31.6 their opponents collect.

Malcolm Wilson's 5.4 rebounds per game lead the Royals and rank 468th in the country.

FGCU averages 99.3 points per 100 possessions (92nd in college basketball), while allowing 95.2 points per 100 possessions (235th in college basketball).

The Royals rank 167th in college basketball with 96.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 166th defensively with 92.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

