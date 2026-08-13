Fantasy WR Rankings: Top 50 PPR Wide Receiver Rankings (2026 Fantasy Football)

WR Rankings at a Glance

Ja'Marr Chase, CIN CeeDee Lamb, DAL Justin Jefferson, MIN Puka Nacua, LAR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA

Training camps are in full swing, depth charts are beginning to take shape and fantasy football draft season is quickly approaching.

Here’s our top 50 receiver rankings for PPR leagues as of August 12.

Fantasy WR Rankings for 2026

Rank Player Team 1 Ja'Marr Chase CIN 2 CeeDee Lamb DAL 3 Justin Jefferson MIN 4 Puka Nacua LAR 5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET 7 Drake London ATL View Full Table ChevronDown

Notes

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson still cleared 1,000 receiving yards in 2025, finishing with 84 catches for 1,048 yards despite scoring only two touchdowns. That low touchdown total leaves plenty of room for positive regression, and his proven target-earning ability should place him in position for a bounce-back campaign.

Nico Collins, Houston Texans

Nico Collins remained one of the NFL’s most efficient downfield threats in 2025, posting 71 receptions for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. His 15.7 yards per reception underscores his big-play upside, giving him both a strong weekly ceiling and legitimate WR1 potential for the year. I expect C.J. Stroud to have a better season, too.

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Zay Flowers took another step forward in 2025 with 86 catches for 1,211 yards and five touchdowns. He has become a reliable high-volume option while still offering explosive-play ability, making him an appealing target.

Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

A potential fantasy football breakout player, Luther Burden III flashed plenty of upside as a rookie, finishing with 47 receptions for 652 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 13.9 yards per catch. If his role expands in Year 2, which I’m banking on after the departure of D.J. Moore, Burden’s ability to create chunk plays gives him a realistic path to outperforming his current ADP.

Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

Michael Wilson broke out in 2025 with 78 receptions for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns. That combination of volume and red-zone production makes him an intriguing value, especially if he can maintain a similarly prominent role in the Arizona Cardinals‘ passing game. I think he’s the Cards’ WR1.

Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

While the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ offense took a step forward in 2025, Brian Thomas Jr. took a step back, finishing with 48 catches for 707 yards and two touchdowns across 14 games. Still, his 14.7 yards per reception shows the vertical upside remains intact, and his depressed draft cost creates an appealing bounce-back opportunity for a WR we know is talented.

Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

Jayden Reed is one of my guys. His 2025 season was disrupted, limiting him to just seven games (three starts) and 19 receptions for 207 yards and one touchdown. His big-play ability makes him attractive, and while Green Bay’s crowded receiving corps could be viewed as a problem, it’s helping to keep his ADP bogged down. Plus, it’s not as crowded as it was a year ago.

Check our our fantasy football cheat sheet as well as our fantasy RB rankings.

Fantasy Football FAQ

What's the difference between PPR and non-PPR scoring? PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards.

PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards. Who should be the first pick in fantasy football in 2026? Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Ja’Marr Chase are all defensible No. 1 overall picks, and they are the top three by average draft position.

Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Ja’Marr Chase are all defensible No. 1 overall picks, and they are the top three by average draft position. Who are the best fantasy football sleepers in 2026? Here’s our fantasy football sleepers article.

Here’s our fantasy football sleepers article. What's the difference between season-long and DFS strategy? Season-long rewards consistency and floor; DFS rewards ceiling and volatility. High-variance boom/bust guys are usually better DFS plays than season-long anchors.

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