NFL Preseason Week 1 Schedule: Odds, How to Watch and Start Times

The NFL preseason kicks off in full this week with all 16 teams in action.

Here’s the full NFL preseason Week 1 schedule with betting odds for every game, per FanDuel Sportsbook’s NFL preseason odds.

All NFL odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook, and they may change after the article is published.

Preseason NFL Schedule: Week 1

Thursday, August 13

Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals, 7 p.m. ET (Local TV)

Friday, August 14

Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons, 7 p.m. ET (Local TV)

Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders, 7 p.m. ET (Local TV)

Saturday, August 15

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET (Local TV)

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 7 p.m. ET (Local TV)

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 8 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

How Can I Watch NFL Preseason Week 1?

The NFL Network will show six games in Preseason Week 1: Packers-Steelers and Titans-49ers on Thursday, Buccaneers-Jets on Friday and Browns-Bears, Rams-Chiefs and Cowboys-Seahawks on Saturday.

The rest of the week’s games will be broadcast on participating teams' local affiliates. Local listings vary by market, so check your local team or television provider before kickoff.

NFL Frequently Asked Questions

When does the 2026 NFL regular season begin?

The 2026 NFL regular season kicks off Wednesday, September 9th at 8:20 p.m. ET with a Super Bowl rematch between the Seahawks and Patriots.

Who are the Super Bowl favorites?

Per FanDuel Sportsbook’s Super Bowl odds, the Rams have the shortest Super Bowl odds at +550, followed by the Seahawks (+1100) and Bills (+1100).

What is an NFL point spread?

A point spread is designed to level the playing field between two teams. Favorites must win by more than the spread, while underdogs can either win outright or lose by fewer points than the spread.

What is an NFL moneyline bet?

A moneyline bet is simply picking which team will win the game. Favorites have negative odds, while underdogs have positive odds.

What are NFL player props?

Player prop bets focus on an individual player's performance, such as passing yards, rushing yards, receiving yards, touchdowns, or receptions, rather than the outcome of the game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.