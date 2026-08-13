Fantasy Rankings: Top 150 PPR Rankings for 2026 Fantasy Football

PPR Rankings at a Glance

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL Puka Nacua, WR, LAR CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL

Training camps are in full swing, depth charts are beginning to take shape and fantasy football draft season is quickly approaching.

Here’s our top 150 rankings for one-quarterback PPR leagues as of August 13.

PPR Rankings: Fantasy Rankings 2026

Rank Player Position Team 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET 2 Ja'Marr Chase WR CIN 3 Bijan Robinson RB ATL 4 Puka Nacua WR LAR 5 CeeDee Lamb WR DAL 6 Justin Jefferson WR MIN 7 Christian McCaffrey RB SF View Full Table ChevronDown

Notes

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs belongs in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick because of his rare combination of rushing efficiency and receiving upside. With David Montgomery gone, the pathway is clear for Gibbs to assume big-time volume on the Detroit Lions, and we’ve already seen what he can do with said elite volume.

Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Drake London has developed into a legitimate WR1 candidate and sits comfortably inside the second tier of wide receivers. His combination of target volume and touchdown upside makes him an appealing selection in Round 2.

Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals

Trey McBride provides the type of target volume that can create a genuine positional advantage at tight end. He’s one of just two TEs going in the top 40 picks (Brock Bowers the other), per FantasyPros’ ADP data.

Trey McBride Regular Season Receiving TDs 2026-27 Trey McBride Over 6.5 @ Trey McBride Under 6.5 More odds in Sportsbook

Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

Nico Collins doesn't need to lead the league in targets to produce WR1 numbers because of how efficiently he can generate yards and big plays. His ceiling keeps him firmly inside the early-round receiver conversation, and if C.J. Stroud has a bounce-back year, Collins can outproduce his current ADP.

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Waiting on quarterback remains a viable strategy, but Josh Allen is one of the few players who can justify paying a premium at the position. His combination of passing production and rushing touchdowns gives him a weekly ceiling that very few quarterbacks can match.

Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

Hall carries slightly more uncertainty than the running backs near the top of the rankings, but the talent and receiving ability still make him difficult to ignore. Around the RB15-RB20 range, you're getting a player with significantly more upside than many backs available in the same portion of drafts.

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers

McMillan has quickly established himself as a player fantasy managers should be willing to target aggressively. His size, target potential and ability to function as a true No. 1 receiver give him another path toward a significant jump in production. He’s one of my fantasy football must haves for this year.

Tetairoa McMillan Regular Season Receiving Yards 2026-27 Tetairoa McMillan Over 950.5 @ Tetairoa McMillan Under 950.5 More odds in Sportsbook

Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Irving is the type of mid-round running back who can outperform his draft position if his workload grows. He carries more uncertainty than the early-round backs, but his upside makes him an attractive target once the obvious starters are gone.

Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts

Warren is an interesting option for managers who miss out on the elite tight ends but still want significant upside. FantasyPros currently has him around TE4 in its PPR rankings, putting him firmly in the next tier behind the position's biggest names.

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tuten is exactly the type of back who becomes interesting once fantasy drafts reach the middle rounds. His value will depend heavily on workload, but the potential payoff is considerably higher than that of many veteran backs available in the same range.

Bhayshul Tuten Regular Season Rushing TDs 2026-27 Bhayshul Tuten Over 5.5 @ Bhayshul Tuten Under 5.5 More odds in Sportsbook

Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

Christian Watson remains a boom-or-bust selection, but that becomes much easier to stomach once you're drafting him outside the first few rounds. His size and vertical ability give him touchdown and big-play upside that is difficult to find later in drafts. If he can finally stay healthy, he could have a big season.

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Brian Thomas Jr. is an intriguing target after the first few tiers of wide receivers have disappeared. The upside is considerable enough that he could easily outperform where he’s going in drafts (WR33) if he’s able to carve out a bigger role in the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ aerial attack.

RJ Harvey, RB, Denver Broncos

RJ Harvey is one of the more interesting running backs once the draft moves beyond the established starters. At this point in the rankings, betting on youth and potential workload can be more valuable than settling for a veteran with a clearly limited ceiling. Plus, the Denver Broncos boast an elite offensive line.

Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants

Jaxson Dart‘s fantasy appeal comes largely from the upside his mobility can provide. Fantasy managers who wait at quarterback don't necessarily need Dart to become an elite NFL passer if he can supplement his passing numbers with consistent rushing production. As a rookie, he ran for nine rushing TDs and 34.8 yards per game.

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle still carries a strong weekly ceiling, but his draft cost has become easier to manage as younger tight ends move ahead of him. That makes him a potentially attractive value for managers who would rather wait at TE than spend an early pick on McBride or Bowers.

NFC West Winner 2026-27 NFC West Winner 2026-27 Los Angeles Rams -115 Seattle Seahawks +220 San Francisco 49ers +340 Arizona Cardinals +10000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Xavier Worthy, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Xavier Worthy‘s explosive ability keeps his ceiling considerably higher than his ranking might suggest. Tied to an explosive Kansas City Chiefs offense, Worthy is the type of later-round receiver who can provide spike weeks without requiring a major draft investment.

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara isn’t the bell-cow he once was. But at this stage of a draft, his receiving ability and potential weekly involvement make him a much more palatable gamble than they would be several rounds earlier — especially in PPR.

Check out our best NFL MVP betting picks for 2026.

Fantasy Football FAQ

What's the difference between PPR and non-PPR scoring? PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards.

PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards. Who should be the first pick in fantasy football in 2026? Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Ja’Marr Chase are all defensible No. 1 overall picks, and they are the top three by average draft position.

Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Ja’Marr Chase are all defensible No. 1 overall picks, and they are the top three by average draft position. Who are the best fantasy football sleepers in 2026? Here’s our fantasy football sleepers article.

Here’s our fantasy football sleepers article. What's the difference between season-long and DFS strategy? Season-long rewards consistency and floor; DFS rewards ceiling and volatility. High-variance boom/bust guys are usually better DFS plays than season-long anchors.

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