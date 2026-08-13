Phillies vs. Twins Picks Today: Best Bets and Props for Thursday's Field of Dreams Game

Phillies vs. Twins Picks in Summary

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today for this matchup?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published. Bets in this article may be pulled from our other MLB content for today.

Field of Dreams Best Bets and Picks: Phillies vs Twins

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Trevor Larnach +560 View more odds in Sportsbook

These long odds on Trevor Larnach to go yard catch my eye.

Larnach and the Minnesota Twins are facing Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies in tonight’s Field of Dreams Game. Nola is a good pitcher but is having a difficult time with lefties, getting tagged for a .372 wOBA in the split. He’s had a huge gopher-ball problem all season long, with lefty bats generating 2.13 homers per nine against Nola.

Larnach is quietly having a nice season. He’s got a .348 expected wOBA overall and a .360 wOBA with the platoon advantage. He’s mustered a mere five hits over his last 35 plate appearances, but two of the knocks were bombs. Although Larnach is a pinch-hit risk if he sees a southpaw later in the game, I think that’s plenty baked into these odds.

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Kyle Schwarber -125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Some of what I just said about Nola also applies to Twins starter Taj Bradley as Bradley is letting up a 46.4% fly-ball rate to left-handed hitters.

Hello, Kyle Schwarber.

After a prolonged slump, Schwarber is picking it up. Over his last 33 plate appearances, Schwarber has racked up a huge .485 wOBA that is backed up by a .476 expected wOBA. For the year, he has generated a 44.1% hard-hit rate and 49.3% fly-ball rate against RHPs, and he’s got a much higher hard-hit rate on the road (47.5%) than at home (40.2%).

The Phillies are listed at -146 odds to go over 3.5 runs, which gives Schwarber — who will likely be atop the lineup — a few viable paths to cashing this prop.

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MLB Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.