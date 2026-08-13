Chargers vs Texans Prediction, Odds, Lineups & Best Bets Today NFL Preseason 2026
NFL Betting Picks in Summary
- Trey Lance 10+ Passing Yards
- Davis Mills 10+ Passing Yards
- Omarion Hampton 5+ Rushing Yards
Neither Justin Herbert nor C.J. Stroud is expected to play Thursday night, which makes this a genuinely rare preseason opener — the backup quarterbacks aren't just getting token series, they're effectively each team's guy for the night.
All NFL preseason odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds and may change after this article is published.
NFL Predictions and Picks for Preseason Week 1
Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans (Thu, 8 p.m. ET)
Trey Lance 10+ Passing Yards (-130)
Passing Yards
With Herbert sidelined, Lance is Los Angeles's clear QB1 for the night after winning the backup job outright over DJ Uiagalelei. That's a real, extended workload for a quarterback of his talent, and 10 yards should fall inside the first couple of drop-backs.
Davis Mills 10+ Passing Yards (-110)
Passing Yards
Same logic on the other side. With Stroud out, Mills takes over as Houston's primary arm for the night, and DeMeco Ryans has said a "select group" of Houston's core players will still see the field around him. A clean drive or two should clear this number.
Omarion Hampton 5+ Rushing Yards (-132)
Rushing Yards
Hampton is L.A.'s clear starting back on the depth chart, but there's a real caveat here: reports indicate roughly 15 Chargers starters could sit, "likely including... most of the team's offensive weapons," and it isn't confirmed whether that group includes him. As a rookie first-round pick still building playing time, he may well suit up regardless — but confirm the lineup before kickoff on this one specifically.
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