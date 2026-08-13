Chargers vs Texans Prediction, Odds, Lineups & Best Bets Today NFL Preseason 2026

NFL Betting Picks in Summary

Trey Lance 10+ Passing Yards

Davis Mills 10+ Passing Yards

Omarion Hampton 5+ Rushing Yards

Neither Justin Herbert nor C.J. Stroud is expected to play Thursday night, which makes this a genuinely rare preseason opener — the backup quarterbacks aren't just getting token series, they're effectively each team's guy for the night.

All NFL preseason odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds and may change after this article is published.

NFL Predictions and Picks for Preseason Week 1

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans (Thu, 8 p.m. ET)

Passing Yards Trey Lance Aug 13 8:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

With Herbert sidelined, Lance is Los Angeles's clear QB1 for the night after winning the backup job outright over DJ Uiagalelei. That's a real, extended workload for a quarterback of his talent, and 10 yards should fall inside the first couple of drop-backs.

Passing Yards Davis Mills Aug 13 8:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

Same logic on the other side. With Stroud out, Mills takes over as Houston's primary arm for the night, and DeMeco Ryans has said a "select group" of Houston's core players will still see the field around him. A clean drive or two should clear this number.

Rushing Yards Omarion Hampton Aug 13 8:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

Hampton is L.A.'s clear starting back on the depth chart, but there's a real caveat here: reports indicate roughly 15 Chargers starters could sit, "likely including... most of the team's offensive weapons," and it isn't confirmed whether that group includes him. As a rookie first-round pick still building playing time, he may well suit up regardless — but confirm the lineup before kickoff on this one specifically.