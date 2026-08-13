5 Must-Have Players to Target in 2026 Fantasy Football Drafts

Must-Have Players in Summary

Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers

Bo Nix, QB, Broncos

Fantasy football championships aren't usually won by identifying one superstar in the first round. The best drafts find value throughout the board, which is why this list is intentionally spread across different ADP ranges.

Here are seven players who could realistically be targeted at different stages of the same draft, and each is among my favorite players to target in 2026

All ADP references come from FantasyPros' half-PPR ADP, and ADP may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Must Have Players for 2026

Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

ADP: 29th overall (WR12)

Rashee Rice Regular Season Receiving TDs 2026-27 Rashee Rice Over 7.5 @ Rashee Rice Under 7.5 More odds in Sportsbook

Rashee Rice offers elite potential upside at a considerably cheaper price than the receivers going near the top of the draft. Rice remains with the Kansas City Chiefs and caught 53 passes for 571 yards and five receiving touchdowns in only eight games last season. That works out to 6.6 receptions and 71.4 receiving yards per game. He handled 9.7 targets per game, illustrating just how heavily involved he was when available as he immediately became Patrick Mahomes‘ go-to weapon after his suspension. With it looking like Mahomes may be ready for Week 1, Rice checks a lot of boxes.

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers

ADP: 39th overall (WR17)

Tetairoa McMillan Regular Season Receiving Yards 2026-27 Tetairoa McMillan Over 950.5 @ Tetairoa McMillan Under 950.5 More odds in Sportsbook

Tetairoa McMillan already looks like the type of player who could significantly outperform this ADP. McMillan started all 17 games as a rookie and finished with 70 catches for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns, an average of 14.5 yards per reception. His 1,014 receiving yards were enough to earn him AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. That’s a heck of a rookie year, and he enters 2026 entrenched as the No. 1 option in the Carolina Panthers‘ aerial attack. The floor is solid, and there’s a chance he takes a Year 2 leap.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots

ADP: 50th overall (RB22)

AFC East Winner 2026-27 AFC East Winner 2026-27 Buffalo Bills -130 New England Patriots +130 New York Jets +1800 Miami Dolphins +4000 View more odds in Sportsbook

TreVeyon Henderson, the New England Patriots‘ second-round pick from the 2025 draft, flashed big-time potential as a rookie. He ran it 180 times for 911 yards and nine touchdowns, an excellent 5.1 yards per carry. He also caught 35 passes for 221 yards and another TD, bringing him to 1,132 yards from scrimmage and 10 total scores. He’s still going to split time with Rhamondre Stevenson, which is why Henderson is barely a top-50 pick, but there’s a chance Henderson takes over this year similar to how we saw things play out in Detroit for David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs during their seasons together. Henderson’s explosive rushing efficiency combined with quality receiving ability gives him a much higher ceiling than a typical mid-round running back.

Tucker Kraft, TE, Green Bay Packers

ADP: 66th overall (TE5)

Tucker Kraft Regular Season Receiving Yards 2026-27 Tucker Kraft Over 775.5 @ Tucker Kraft Under 775.5 More odds in Sportsbook

Tucker Kraft is my favorite tight end pick in 2026. A year ago, he was exceptionally productive for the Green Bay Packers before his 2025 season was cut short, catching 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns in eight games. His 15.3 yards per reception was remarkable for a tight end and shows that his fantasy appeal isn't dependent solely on short catches near the goal line. With Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks moving elsewhere this offseason, Green Bay’s once-crowded pass-catching corps isn’t quite as bad, and Kraft — who appears ready for Week 1 after his ACL tear — is an excellent TE option at his current ADP.

Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos

ADP: 101st Overall, QB14

AFC West Winner 2026-27 AFC West Winner 2026-27 Kansas City Chiefs +175 Los Angeles Chargers +190 Denver Broncos +220 Las Vegas Raiders +1500 View more odds in Sportsbook

No quarterback in the NFL racked up more pass attempts (612) than Bo Nix last season. While you can nitpick Nix’s efficiency — just eighth in total passing yards (3,931) and 12th in passing TDs (25) — I mostly care about two things: the passing volume and his running ability. In addition to throwing the most passes in the NFL, the Denver Broncos‘ signal-caller also had the sixth-most rushing attempts among QBs, running 83 times for 356 and five scores. That’s a heck of a combination and is really easy to like, especially when taking Nix — who has an ADP of QB14 — allows you to wait on a QB and load up on other positions.

Check our our fantasy football WR rankings as well as our fantasy football cheat sheet.

Fantasy Football FAQ

What's the difference between PPR and non-PPR scoring? PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards.

PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards. How many teams are in a fantasy football league? Leagues usually feature 10 to 12 teams.

Leagues usually feature 10 to 12 teams. What's the waiver wire actually about? The waiver wire consists of all the free agents in your league. These players can see their value impacted by injuries to other players as well as role changes and can sometimes become coveted assets.

The waiver wire consists of all the free agents in your league. These players can see their value impacted by injuries to other players as well as role changes and can sometimes become coveted assets. What's the difference between season-long and DFS strategy? Season-long rewards consistency and floor; DFS rewards ceiling and volatility. High-variance boom/bust guys are usually better DFS plays than season-long anchors.

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