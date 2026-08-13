Tennessee Titans vs San Francisco 49ers Prediction, Picks, Lineup, Odds & Best Bets

NFL Betting Picks in Summary

Titans -5.5

Cam Ward 20+ Passing Yards

Carnell Tate 10+ Receiving Yards

Tennessee and San Francisco close out Thursday's preseason slate, and this is one of the more lopsided setups on the entire night — not because of talent gap alone, but because of who's actually available.

All NFL preseason odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds and may change after this article is published.

NFL Predictions and Picks for Preseason Week 1

Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers (Thu, 9 p.m. ET)

Spread Tennessee Titans Aug 13 9:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

San Francisco is dealing with more than 20 players banged up in some form, including Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Nick Bosa, and Brock Purdy isn't expected to play at all. Kyle Shanahan has said "few" 49ers starters will see the field. Tennessee, by contrast, plans to play its entire youthful roster, starting with a genuinely motivated Cam Ward. A team fielding real players against one that's essentially down to its depth chart's back half is a legitimate, reportable edge.

Passing Yards Cam Ward Aug 13 9:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

Ward has made clear to Robert Saleh that he wants more than the usual token couple of drives, and even limited to a snap count, he should have little trouble moving the ball against a 49ers defense missing Bosa and other key pieces.

Receiving Yards Carnell Tate Aug 13 9:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

The fourth overall pick is confirmed as Tennessee's starting WR1, and with Ward looking to build rhythm early, a rookie this talented figures to see real early targets. A plus-money price on a single 10-yard gain looks like fair value here.