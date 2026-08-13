4 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Who Joins Josh Downs on Our 2026 Sleepers List?

Sleepers in Summary

Josh Downs, Colts

Oronde Gadsden II, Chargers

Keaton Mitchell, Chargers

Greg Dulcich, Dolphins

Everyone who plays fantasy football wants to get their hands on the big breakout player or sleeper. Hitting on a player who significantly outperforms his average draft position (ADP) can have a sizable impact on your chances of having success.

Which sleepers should you target in 2026?

Here are four sleepers who are on my radar in half-PPR formats. For this article, I’m classifying a sleeper as a player going outside the top 100 picks who I think has the potential to become a weekly fantasy starter.

All ADP references come from FantasyPros' half-PPR ADP, and ADP may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Sleepers for 2026

Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts

ADP: 107th Overall (WR43)

AFC South Winner 2026-27 AFC South Winner 2026-27 Houston Texans +115 Jacksonville Jaguars +220 Indianapolis Colts +360 Tennessee Titans +950 View more odds in Sportsbook

Josh Downs has a much clearer path toward an expanded receiving role following Michael Pittman Jr.'s departure this offseason.

Downs didn't have a huge 2025 campaign, finishing with 58 receptions for 566 yards, but his usage was more encouraging than those totals suggest. He drew a target on 23.6% of his routes despite playing a reduced snap share, and Pittman's absence leaves 111 vacated targets in the Indianapolis Colts' offense.

That's where the upside comes from.

Oh, and don’t forget how potent the Colts’ offense looked last year before Daniel Jones‘ injury.

Downs doesn't need a dramatic talent breakout if the biggest change is simply that he's on the field more often. He has already demonstrated that he can command targets when running routes, and a jump into a full-time role would give him a great chance to return value at his current ADP.

Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

ADP: 130th (TE16)

Oronde Gadsden is one of my favorite late-round tight end options because his ADP doesn't reflect what his role could become in Mike McDaniel's offense.

The scheme is what makes this especially intriguing. Gadsden's receiver background and athleticism are particularly interesting under McDaniel, whose offenses have historically been built around creating space and favorable matchups for explosive skill players. The Los Angeles Chargers added TE Charlie Kolar this offseason, and Kolar can handle a lot of the blocking work, potentially freeing up Gadsden to function primarily as a receiving weapon.

Rookie tight ends rarely have big years, but as a rookie in 2025, Gadsden certainly flashed playmaking ability, going for at least 60 receiving yards in five games, including a 164-yard outburst, and averaging 13.6 yards per reception.

Gadsden still carries plenty of uncertainty, especially with David Njoku lurking on the depth chart, but that's built into the TE16 ADP. If McDaniel turns him into one of the Chargers' primary receiving options, there's a realistic path to a top-10 fantasy finish at the position.

Keaton Mitchell, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

ADP: 178th (RB53)

AFC West Winner 2026-27 AFC West Winner 2026-27 Kansas City Chiefs +175 Los Angeles Chargers +190 Denver Broncos +220 Las Vegas Raiders +1500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Sticking with the Chargers, Mitchell might be my favorite pure upside pick of this group.

His half-PPR ADP sits around 169th overall and RB54, so the acquisition cost is almost nonexistent. Yet there is a believable scenario where he produces usable standalone fantasy numbers while also possessing enormous contingent value if Omarion Hampton misses time.

The McDaniel connection is particularly interesting. Mitchell could be a natural fit for McDaniel's offense because of his elite speed and open-field ability. McDaniel previously built a Miami rushing attack capable of supporting both Raheem Mostertand De'Von Achane, with both backs averaging at least 16 half-PPR points per game in 2023.

That doesn't mean Mitchell is suddenly going to become Achane or that he’s locked into significant volume; Hampton remains the clear centerpiece of the Chargers' backfield. But there’s been a lot of chatter from Bolts camp about getting Mitchell involved.

Mitchell doesn't need 20 touches per game to beat an RB54 ADP. If McDaniel can manufacture 8-12 touches for him and consistently put him in space, he has the explosiveness to turn limited volume into useful fantasy weeks. And if Hampton were unavailable for any reason, Mitchell's value would rise considerably.

That's exactly the type of running back I want to stash late in drafts.

Greg Dulcich, TE, Miami Dolphins

ADP: 214th Overall (TE29)

Greg Dulcich is the deepest sleeper of the four. He’s going undrafted in most leagues. But there might be something here, and he’s an intriguing name to have on your radar.

His 2025 efficiency was anything but TE29 caliber. Among 59 qualifying tight ends, Dulcich ranked fifth in targets per route run (24%), second in yards per route run (2.64) and second in yards after the catch per reception (7.69). He also ranked sixth in fantasy points generated per route.

In short, he might be #good.

Dulcich finished his 10 games with Miami last season with 26 receptions for 335 yards and a touchdown, and the Dolphins brought him back for 2026. More importantly for fantasy purposes, Miami's current receiving corps lacks established high-volume options, giving Dulcich a legitimate opportunity to become one of the offense's primary targets. Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are both gone, as is Darren Waller. It’s about as meh of a pass-catching group as there is, so there’s definitely a chance for Dulcich to carve out a large role.

There is obviously risk attached to a player available around pick 200. Dulcich has dealt with injuries throughout his career, and Miami's passing game comes with its own uncertainty.

But you don’t even need to draft Dulcich in most leagues — just watch his Week 1 role and keep him in mind as a potential priority waiver add.

Check our our fantasy football WR rankings.

Fantasy Football FAQ

What's the difference between PPR and non-PPR scoring? PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards.

PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards. How many teams are in a fantasy football league? Leagues usually feature 10 to 12 teams.

Leagues usually feature 10 to 12 teams. What's the waiver wire actually about? The waiver wire consists of all the free agents in your league. These players can see their value impacted by injuries to other players as well as role changes and can sometimes become coveted assets.

The waiver wire consists of all the free agents in your league. These players can see their value impacted by injuries to other players as well as role changes and can sometimes become coveted assets. What's the difference between season-long and DFS strategy? Season-long rewards consistency and floor; DFS rewards ceiling and volatility. High-variance boom/bust guys are usually better DFS plays than season-long anchors.

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