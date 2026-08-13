NFL MVP Odds: 3 Best Bets to Win the 2026 NFL MVP

NFL MVP Picks at a Glance

Dak Prescott (+1400) Brock Purdy (+2000) Bo Nix (+3500)

The NFL MVP award is one of the most prestigious awards in sports, and it’s also a fun futures market to dig into ahead of the season.

With NFL Preseason Week 1 kicking off tonight, here’s the current NFL MVP odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook, as well as my three favorite NFL MVP bets for 2026.

All NFL odds via FanDuel Sportsbook, and they may change after this article is published.

NFL MVP Odds

Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford are the preseason NFL MVP frontrunners, per FanDuel Sportsbook’s NFL MVP odds. Here is a list of the top 30 players with the shortest odds. Check out FanDuel’s NFL MVP odds for the full market.

NFL MVP Best Bets, Picks and Predictions

AP NFL Regular Season MVP 2026-27 AP NFL Regular Season MVP 2026-27 Dak Prescott +1400 View more odds in Sportsbook

There probably isn't much mystery surrounding what needs to happen for Dak Prescott to win his first MVP — the Dallas Cowboys need to win more games.

Dak’s production is already there. Prescott was excellent in 2025 despite Dallas going just 7-9-1. He completed 67.3% of his passes for 4,552 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, averaging 7.6 yards per attempt and producing a 99.5 passer rating. His 4,552 yards ranked third in the NFL.

The Cowboys' record was the problem — not their quarterback.

That's what makes Prescott interesting entering 2026. Dallas doesn't necessarily need him to take an enormous individual leap. If he produces something similar to last year's numbers while the Cowboys turn more of those close games into victories, his MVP candidacy could look dramatically different, and there’s a chance the Cowboys are much improved on defense after taking a safety and an edge rusher in the top 23 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The supporting cast also gives Dak the ammunition to chase another 4,500-plus-yard campaign. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens might be the most explosive WR duo in the league.

Taking Prescott at +1400 is essentially a wager on him repeating his high-level 2025 production while Dallas makes a meaningful jump in the standings. Given how good he already was last season, that is a bet I’m willing to make.

AP NFL Regular Season MVP 2026-27 AP NFL Regular Season MVP 2026-27 Brock Purdy +2000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Brock Purdy‘s 2025 season was interrupted by injuries, limiting him to nine games. When he played, though, the production was impressive — as it always is.

Purdy completed 69.4% of his passes for 2,167 yards and 20 touchdowns in those nine appearances while going 7-2 as the starter. He averaged 7.6 yards per attempt, giving him a 17-game pace of roughly 4,093 yards and 38 passing touchdowns.

Those are MVP-caliber numbers if Purdy can sustain them over a healthy season.

Purdy routinely rates out super well by advanced numbers, and 2025 was no exception as he was fifth in net yards per pass attempt (7.17) and second in QBR (72.8).

He also has something many longer-shot candidates don't: an established history of being involved in this race. Purdy finished fourth in MVP voting in 2023, so voters have already demonstrated they're willing to credit him when the San Francisco 49ers are among the league's best teams.

The environment remains extremely appealing. Purdy is entering his fifth consecutive season in Kyle Shanahan's offense, and San Francisco added Mike Evans and Christian Kirk to bolter their WR corps.

There’s also a good shot the Niners are one of the league’s best teams. San Francisco won 13 games last season even while dealing with a significant number of injuries, and — as we mentioned — Purdy was 7-2 in his own starts. Also, he should get to be involved in several big games in the NFC West as the Niners battle the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.

That creates a very straightforward MVP formula: stay healthy, quarterback another good 49ers team and stretch last year's touchdown production across a full season.

There will always be some voters who attribute a portion of Purdy's success to Shanahan and the talent around him, but despite whatever narratives are out there, Purdy is a QB who puts up elite advanced numbers and wins a lot of games. That’s appealing at +2000.

AP NFL Regular Season MVP 2026-27 AP NFL Regular Season MVP 2026-27 Bo Nix +3500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bo Nix is the longest shot of this group, but he’s pretty easy to like at his odds.

The Denver Broncos went 14-3 in 2025, with Nix starting all 17 games. He finished with 3,931 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 63.4% of his passes. He led the league in pass attempts, so the volume is there for him to amass eye-catching numbers.

Those passing numbers alone weren't enough to put Nix at the very top of the MVP race, but there are two reasons to believe another step forward could change that.

First, he's already quarterbacking a team capable of producing the type of win total MVP voters notice. Bettors don't have to project Denver going from a rebuilding team to an AFC contender — the Broncos already won 14 games last season.

Second, Nix adds production with his legs. He generated 487 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 81 attempts in 2025. Combine that with his passing totals, and Nix accounted for 30 offensive touchdowns while helping Denver to the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The biggest issue is efficiency. Nix averaged only 6.4 yards per attempt with an 87.8 passer rating last season, so there likely needs to be a genuine Year 3 improvement rather than simply more volume. But that's also why he's available at +3500 rather than being listed among the favorites.

There's precedent for quarterbacks making sizable jumps as they become more comfortable in Sean Payton's system, and Nix has already shown he can avoid negative plays. He took only 22 sacks across 612 pass attempts last season, an encouraging number for a young quarterback handling such a large workload. Plus, Denver added Jaylen Waddle to the mix this offseason, giving Nix another playmaker.

If Nix improves his efficiency while Denver continues to perform like one of the NFL’s best squads, Nix will likely be in the MVP mix.

NFL Frequently Asked Questions

When does the 2026 NFL regular season begin?

The 2026 NFL regular season kicks off Wednesday, September 9th at 8:20 p.m. ET with a Super Bowl rematch between the Seahawks and Patriots.

Who are the Super Bowl favorites?

Per FanDuel Sportsbook’s Super Bowl odds, the Rams have the shortest Super Bowl odds at +550, followed by the Seahawks (+1100) and Bills (+1100).

What is an NFL point spread?

A point spread is designed to level the playing field between two teams. Favorites must win by more than the spread, while underdogs can either win outright or lose by fewer points than the spread.

What is an NFL moneyline bet?

A moneyline bet is simply picking which team will win the game. Favorites have negative odds, while underdogs have positive odds.

What are NFL player props?

Player prop bets focus on an individual player's performance, such as passing yards, rushing yards, receiving yards, touchdowns, or receptions, rather than the outcome of the game.

Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!