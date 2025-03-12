Fantasy Football: What Can We Expect From DeAndre Hopkins With the Ravens?

A few notable wide receiver veterans hit unrestricted free agency, including DeAndre Hopkins, Davante Adams, Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, and Stefon Diggs. Adams quickly found his home with the Los Angeles Rams. While Allen, Cooper, and Diggs remained unsigned, Hopkins was the next in line by inking a deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Hopkins played with the best quarterback in football a season ago, Patrick Mahomes, and he now gets to catch targets from another one of the league's best in Lamar Jackson. Hopkins produced disappointing fantasy football results with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024; will he up his production with the Ravens?

DeAndre Hopkins' 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook With the Ravens

We haven't seen Hopkins produce consistent fantasy results in years, reaching 1,000 receiving yards only once since 2021. That's led to fantasy finishes of WR43, WR47, WR22, and WR48 in half-PPR over the last four seasons, per FantasyPros. He's far removed from his glory days, which includes a WR5 finish in 2020.

With that said, returning to his WR22 production from 2023 would be viewed as success for Hopkins at this point of his career. Does he have the ability to tap into this, though?

Baltimore already had a solid receiving corps, led by Zay Flowers (25.4% target share), Rashod Bateman (15.8% target share), Mark Andrews (15.8% target share), and Isaiah Likely (14.3% target share). Hopkins will likely have a tough time securing a consistent role. Outside of Flowers, this could be a case of too many mouths to feed, leading to unreliable fantasy pieces.

This passing attack doesn't have enough volume for everyone to eat, either. The Ravens logged the 2nd-highest rush-play rate and 2nd-lowest pass-play rate last season compared to Kansas City touting the 10th-highest pass-play rate. Hopkins will likely have fewer opportunities in the passing game, harming his fantasy value.

The Chiefs brought similar competition for Hopkins a season ago. Hopkins shared work with Travis Kelce (24.1% target share), Xavier Worthy (18.0% target share), and Marquise Brown (17.2% target share over four appearances). Even in a room that dealt with injury problems, Hopkins still had only a 14.4% target share and 11.8% red zone target share in 2024.

Prior to 2024, Hopkins had an average draft position (ADP) of 107th overall and WR44. Finishing as WR48, he failed to capitalize on the potential of an increased role with Rashee Rice and Brown battling injuries.

With that said, there's not much reason to think Hopkins will suddenly become a must-get fantasy piece. The Ravens will likely give fewer opportunities to Hopkins due to a high rush-play rate.

