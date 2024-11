Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart: Week 10

Whether you're seeking the best fantasy football waiver wire adds or perfecting your weekly fantasy football rankings, improving your fantasy teams should always be the goal.

Another way to get better, of course, is via the trade market.

The best trades are fair trades for both sides, but valuing players our own rosters can be tricky.

To help, each week, we'll be offering up our updated trade values to help you figure out whether or not you should send or accept a trade.

And I'm not talking about consensus rankings or my rankings. These values come straight from the models of numberFire's rest-of-season fantasy football projections (and account for positional scarcity).

So, keep in mind that these are entirely based on rest-of-season, game-by-game projections rather than gut feel or optimistic upside.

Players with defined roles can have more value than players who are waiting for their opportunity. The algorithms are here to remind us of that.

Final reminder: these aren't my rankings or values. They're math-based values from numberFire's projections system to help us make optimal decisions stemming from what is most likely to occur.

Additionally, players who served their bye week will see a value boost.

With all that said, here is how numberFire's algorithms value players for the rest of the season in a 12-team league.

Name Team Pos Standard Half-PPR PPR Christian McCaffrey SF RB 56 54 53 Justin Jefferson MIN WR 40 45 48 Bijan Robinson ATL RB 43 44 44 Aaron Jones MIN RB 48 47 43 Saquon Barkley PHI RB 46 42 40 De'Von Achane MIA RB 36 38 40 Kyren Williams LA RB 50 43 39 View Full Table ChevronDown

