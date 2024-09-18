Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Week 3

It's fair to be concerned with the NFL's passing attacks following another lackluster fantasy week. Two games in, and the league has accounted for just 69 passing touchdowns -- 17 fewer than there were at this point last season.

That, coupled with several injuries to top names, has raised plenty of fantasy football questions heading into Week 3.

How much stock should you put into these first two weeks? (Some).

Is it time to sit your slow-starting second-round pick? (No).

Should you start someone you just claimed off the waiver wire? (Maybe).

These are all questions that need answering, and that's where this piece comes in.

Every week I'll be listing out every fantasy-relevant player, sorted by position and bucketed into tiers with the higher-tiered players deemed more startworthy. For specific start/sit advice between two players in the same tier, refer to our NFL projections, which come via numberFire.

These tiers are meant to reflect your typical 12-team, half-PPR scoring formats with only one starting quarterback -- though the general rankings can be loosely applied to most formats.

Any player not listed can be assumed sit-worthy in most leagues.

All betting references refer to the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Week 3

Quarterback

Tier 1: Locks

1. Josh Allen (BUF)

2. Lamar Jackson (BAL)

3. Kyler Murray (ARI)

4. Jalen Hurts (PHI)

5. Patrick Mahomes (KC)

6. Joe Burrow (KC)

7. Anthony Richardson (IND)

8. Jaden Daniels (WAS)

Tier 2: Starters

9. Brock Purdy (SF)

We have to downgrade Brock Purdy with Deebo Samuel joining CMC on the bench, but I'm not particularly concerned about this week's matchup with the Rams. LA has surrendered the fifth-most passing Net Expected Points (NEP; numberFire's EPA metric) per dropback through two weeks, and they just gave up 266 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air. Purdy's yet to exceed 15 fantasy points, but he's thrown only a single touchdown after leading the league in touchdown rate last season. Expect a bounce-back this week.

10. Dak Prescott (DAL)

Dak Prescott has started slow, but this happened last season, too. He was the QB21 through five weeks before finishing as the overall QB3. His track record is too good to ignore, and we could see a breakout as early as this week. Baltimore hasn't been as stout against the pass as in year's past, slotting in at 25th in scheduled-adjusted pass defense. They were just torched for 276 passing yards courtesy of Gardner Minshew, so Dak shouldn't have much trouble producing in a game that features a 48.5-point over/under.

11. C.J. Stroud (HOU)

The Bears largely held C.J. Stroud in check last week, limiting him to just 14.3 fantasy points. But he still threw for 260 yards and now faces a Vikings defense that let up 319 yards and a 77.8% completion percentage to Brock Purdy in Week 2. Minnesota is far from a plus matchup (they're seventh in schedule-adjusted pass defense), but I can't imagine sitting Stroud on turf when the over/under is high (45.5) and the spread is tight (Texans -2.5).

12. Jared Goff (DET)

So much for those home/road splits, huh? Despite starting the season with a pair of home games in (seemingly) plus matchups, Jared Goff is the QB25 as we enter Week 3. Detroit's pass rate over expectation dipping from last season hasn't helped matters, but Goff just hasn't been very good. Still, Week 3's indoor date with the Cardinals presents a lovely get-right spot for Goff considering their lackluster secondary and this game's sky-high over/under (52.5). Our fantasy football projections peg him for 19.4 half-PPR points, seventh among quarterbacks this week.

13. Baker Mayfield (TB)

Baker Mayfield is a bad, bad man. After putting up 29.7 fantasy points in Week 1, Baker dropped 19.8 fantasy points in Week 2 and is now the QB1 overall through two weeks. He wasn't as effective through the air last week (12 for 19 for 185 yards and 1 touchdown), but he made up for it with 34 rushing yards and one of the gutsiest quarterback touchdown runs you'll see. A home date with the Broncos puts Mayfield firmly on the QB1 radar.

14. Geno Smith (SEA)

Geno Smith has been fantastic through two weeks, notching 18.8 and 17.9 fantasy points while posting the league's third-highest passing success rate. Miami's 26th-rated pass defense shouldn't pose much of a threat after Geno put 327 yards on a much-better Pats secondary, so game environment is the only thing that could sour his fantasy output. The Seahawks are 4.5-point home favorites against Skyler Thompson, but Seattle is fourth in pass rate over expectation, and Kenneth Walker could be facing a multi-week absence.

15. Derek Carr (NO)

Derek Carr is the QB2 two weeks into the season, and the Saints have exceeded 40 points in both games. I can't say I had that on my bingo card coming into the year, but there's no denying the schematic impact new play caller Klint Kubiak has had on this offense. Carr does have a top-10 positional finish (in 2016) under his belt, so it's not totally out of his range of outcomes to be a weekly starter. He's in QB1 territory this week against an Eagles side that's 28th in schedule-adjusted pass defense through two games.

Tier 3: On the Fence

16. Justin Fields (PIT)

Justin Fields is set up to start again this week, and his rushing upside puts him in the starting conversation. Granted, Fields has finished as the QB19 and QB24 the first two weeks, and he's only accounted for one total touchdown. But he's recorded 22 rush attempts, five of which came in the red zone. According to PFF's expected fantasy points model, Fields has scored 4.0 fewer fantasy points per game than expected thus far. I'm bullish that will correct sooner rather or later, though his upside could be lacking this week considering this game's minuscule 35.5-point over/under.

17. Deshaun Watson (CLE)

Deshaun Watson has the third-worst passing success rate and is averaging the sixth-fewest NEP per play through two weeks. And yet, he's the QB13 in total fantasy points. Last week, he was saved by a rushing touchdown, but he did up his completion percentage to 65%. While I'm not sure we're ever getting 2020 Deshaun Watson again, the arrow's at least pointed up ahead of a juicy matchup with the Giants. New York has allowed the sixth-most passing yards through two games, and they're 27th in scheduled-adjusted pass defense. If there was a time to stream Watson, this would be it.

18. Sam Darnold (MIN)

Sam Darnold has been wildly impressive thus far, sitting at QB10 in fantasy while earning PFF's fourth-highest quarterback grade and ranking in the top 10 for success rate and NEP per play. The Vikings clearly trust him considering they're third in pass rate over expectation, and he just closed out a win against San Fran despite Justin Jefferson exiting in the second half. JJ should be back this week, so we can consider Darnold as a streamer against the Texans.

Tier 4: Sit

19. Trevor Lawrence (JAX)

Is it time to have the Trevor Lawrence conversation? T-Law has finished with fewer than 15 fantasy points in each of his first two games, and he's failed to hit that 15-point benchmark in four of his last five starts dating back to last season. This year's struggles have come alongside the sixth-lowest success rate and third-lowest completion percentage. Considering how poor Lawrence has looked, I can't imagine starting him against a Buffalo secondary that's fifth in schedule-adjusted pass defense despite facing two high-flying offenses.

20. Gardner Minshew (LV)

I can't quite get there with Gardner Minshew, but he's been decent enough that you could do worse given his A+ matchup against Carolina. Behind the Raiders' second-ranked pass rate over expectation, Minshew heads into Week 3 with the league's third-most passing yards. A 2:2 touchdown to interception ratio has kept his fantasy output in check, but there should at least be a moderate floor this week given Vegas' 23-point implied total.

21. Justin Herbert (LAC)

Justin Herbert just isn't a viable fantasy quarterback right now -- not when the Chargers are 30th in pass rate over expectation. He's finished outside the top 22 quarterbacks each of the first two weeks, and that likely won't change in a road date against the Steelers, numberFire's sixth-ranked pass defense. Chase more upside elsewhere and keep Herbert on your bench until a better matchup presents itself.

23. Caleb Williams (CHI)

Caleb Williams completed 62.2% of his passes for 174 yards in Week 2, marking a substantial improvement on the 48.3% completion percentage and 93 yards he notched in Week 1. But he also threw a pair of interceptions and was sacked seven times. There's still upside here rest of season, but we need to see if before trusting him in starting lineups. Though the Colts are 31st in pass defense, they're middle-of-the-pack in pressure and sack rate. With a subpar offensive line in front of him, it's impossible to justify starting Williams in Week 3.

Running Back

Tier 1: Locks

1. Breece Hall (NYJ)

2. De'Von Achane (MIA)

3. Bijan Robinson (ATL)

4. Alvin Kamara (NO)

5. Jordan Mason (SF)

6. Jonathan Taylor (IND)

7. Saquon Barkley (PHI)

8. Jahmyr Gibbs (DET)

9. Josh Jacobs (GB)

10. James Cook (BUF)

11. Joe Mixon (HOU)

12. Rhamondre Stevenson (NE)

13. Tony Pollard (TEN)

14. David Montgomery (DET)

15. James Conner (ARI)

16. J.K. Dobbins (LAC)

17. Zach Charbonnet (SEA)

18. Kyren Williams (LA)

19. Derrick Henry (BAL)

20. Rachaad White (TB)

21. Travis Etienne (JAX)

22. Brian Robinson Jr. (WAS)

Tier 2: Starters

23. Aaron Jones (MIN)

Aaron Jones took a step back after a 17.9-fantasy-point performance in the opener, racking up just 68 yards on 21 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets). Backup Ty Chandler netted 14 more yards on 5 fewer touches, but Jones still led the way with a 61.1% snap rate. His 25% target share was mouth-watering despite the lackluster fantasy output, so I'm still happy to start him against a Texans front that's allowed the third-highest rushing success rate.

24. Zamir White (LV)

After being outsnapped by Alexander Mattison in the opener, Zamir White dominated the snap share (65% to 21.7%) and adjusted opportunities (17 to 4) in Week 2. That resulted in only 38 yards and 5.3 fantasy points, but the volume was there. If that holds, you'll want him in your lineup against the Panthers -- numberFire's 28th-ranked run defense and one that's allowed the fourth most fantasy points to running backs through two weeks.

25. Zack Moss (CIN)

Zack Moss cemented his status as Cincinnati's RB1 by gobbling up an 82% snap rate and 12 of their 16 running back rush attempts in Week 2. He could see even more work in Week 3 considering the Bengals are 7.5-point favorites against Washington, and there's touchdown upside given their week-leading 28-point implied total.

26. Devin Singletary (NYG)

Devin Singletary has played at least 70% of snaps and totaled 18+ adjusted opportunities in each of the Giants' first two games, and that volume is always going to be welcome in fantasy lineups. This week's date with Cleveland is far from ideal, but there's a sizable floor here and the Browns are quietly bottom-10 in rushing success rate and rush NEP per play allowed.

27. Najee Harris (PIT)

Najee Harris played only 2 more snaps than Jaylen Warren last week, but he recorded 8 more carries and led the way with 74 scrimmage yards. While the Chargers have been the best run defense in the league by success rate and NEP, they haven't exactly faced the most fearsome competition. Najee remains a low-upside RB3 ahead given this game's putrid 35.5-point over/under.

28. Austin Ekeler (WAS)

Austin Ekeler cracked double-digit fantasy points last week, amassing 85 total yards on 14 adjusted opportunities. He's tied for third on the Commanders with a 13.7% target share, so we could see him PPR his way to a service fantasy outing in a game that Washington is a 7.5-point underdog in. The Bengals have allowed the 10th-highest target rate to running backs through two games.

29. D'Andre Swift (CHI)

D'Andre Swift was, again, a disaster on the ground, finishing Week 2 with the fewest rushing yards over expectation (-44.4) according to NFL Next Gen Stats. But he still saw 24 adjusted opportunities, and Week 3 presents an easier matchup against a Colts side that just gave up 261 rushing yards to the Malik Willis-led Packers.

30. Javonte Williams (DEN)

Javonte Williams hasn't proven to be very effective, registering the fourth-lowest rushing success rate among backs with double-digit carries. But the volume is there (21 adjusted opportunities in Week 2), and this week he draws a Tampa defense that's allowed the third-most fantasy points to running backs thus far. There's at least some room for optimism -- one of Austin Swaim's Week 3 bold predictions is that Williams finishes as a top-25 back.

Tier 3: On the Fence

31. Jerome Ford (CLE)

After logging a 72.9% snap rate and 26 adjusted opportunities in Week 1, Jerome Ford played just 41.5% of snaps and recorded 11 adjusted opportunities in Week 2. He was still the most effective Cleveland running back on a per-touch basis, so I'm bullish the Browns go back to him against a middling Giants front. Through two games, New York has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points and seventh-highest success rate to running backs.

32. Rico Dowdle (DAL)

Rico Dowdle saw the most snaps and adjusted opportunities among Cowboys running backs in Week 2, though he's far from the clear-cut starter. Still, he's been the far more impactful Dallas back thus far, so we could see his role further expand in better than you'd think matchup with the Ravens. Dallas' 23.5-point implied total at least offers some upside in a game that's showing a 48.5-point over/under.

33. Carson Steele (KC)

With Isaiah Pacheco out for the foreseeable future, Carson Steele figures to get the first crack at Kansas City's RB1 role. That was a role which elevated Clyde Edwards-Helaire to RB13 in the two games Pacheco missed last season, so there's certainly upside to being the goal-line back on a Mahomes-led offense. Andy Reid has already hinted at Steele stepping into Pacheco's role, though keep Week 3 expectations mild against a stout Falcons front.

34. Gus Edwards (LAC)

Gus Edwards has been outshined by J.K. Dobbins through two games, but that hasn't appeared to impact his role. The two have a near-identical snap share, and Edwards has recorded 2 more carries than Dobbins (albeit, gaining 181 fewer yards). He's doubled Dobbins' red-zone rush attempts, too, so a trip to the end zone feels inevitable on one of the most run-heavy teams in football. This week's matchup is far from ideal, but again, we're banking on touchdown upside here.

35. Chuba Hubbard (CAR)

With Andy Dalton now in for Bryce Young, Carolina's skill-position players suddenly have a glimmer of hope. Dalton led them to 27 points and 378 total yards in his lone start last season, so perhaps Chuba Hubbard can turn last week's 20 adjusted opportunities into fantasy points. He's not someone I'm going out of my way to start, but there are worse options given Hubbard's role. Our fantasy football projections project him for 11.2 fantasy points, 24th among running backs.

Tier 4: Sit

36. Ezekiel Elliot (DAL)

Ezekiel Elliott saw 4 fewer carries and his snap rate dip to 39.4% in Dallas' blowout loss last week, and his lack of efficiency (3.5 yards per attempt; 37.5% success rate) makes hit hard to trust him in a limited role. There's still some touchdown upside in what's expected to be a premier game environment, but there's essentially no floor, especially if the Cowboys wind up chasing an early deficit again.

37. Bucky Irving (TB)

Bucky Irving's snap rate dwindle to 36.2% after an encouraging Week 1. There could be more work for him if Tampa Bay can deliver on their status as 6.5-point favorites, but he's still nothing more than a stash at this point.

38. Jaylen Warren (PIT)

Jaylen Warren quietly played just two fewer snaps than Najee Harris last week, though he saw eight fewer adjusted opportunities. Warren proven enough last year to warrant starting consideration in plus matchups -- but this week's 35.5-point over/under doesn't offer enough upside to justify risking a dud.

39. D'Onta Foreman (CLE)

The Browns awarded D'Onta Foreman 14 carries in Week 2, but he only turned those into 51 total yards. While he's someone I'd want to stash in case this usage continues to grow, his lack of efficiency in a split backfield makes him a true dart throw even against a lackluster Giants defense.

40. Ty Chandler (MIN)

Ty Chandler was clearly Minnesota's most effective back last week, turning 10 adjusted opportunities into 82 yards. But he didn't see a target in the passing game, and that caps his floor and ceiling when the Vikings are passing at the third-highest rate over expectation.

Wide Receivers

Tier 1: Locks

1. CeeDee Lamb (DAL)

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET)

3. Justin Jefferson (MIN)

4. Ja'Marr Chase (CIN)

5. Nico Collins (HOU)

6. Rashee Rice (KC)

7. Chris Olave (NO)

8. Davante Adams (LV)

9. Devonta Smith (PHI)

10. D.K. Metcalf (SEA)

11. Garrett Wilson (NYJ)

12. Marvin Harrison Jr. (ARI)

13. Zay Flowers (BAL)

14. Tyreek Hill (MIA)

15. Malik Nabers (NYG)

16. Chris Godwin (TB)

17. Brandon Aiyuk (SF)

18. George Pickens (PIT)

19. Drake London (ATL)

20. Jameson Williams (DET)

21. Mike Evans (TB)

22. Rashid Shaheed (NO)

23. D.J. Moore (CHI)

24. Calvin Ridley (TEN)

25. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA)

Tier 2: Probable Starters

26. Tank Dell (HOU)

Things went from bad (7.4 fantasy points in Week 1) to worse (1.8 in Week 2) for Tank Dell last week. But I'm still bullish on his usage (83.1% route participation) and air yard share (30.7%) leading to a blow-up game sooner rather than later. There's still too much upside here to sit him.

27. Stefon Diggs (HOU)

Stefon Diggs has an 18.5% target share through two weeks, but a 5.3-yard average depth of target (aDOT) hasn't resulted in much fantasy production outside of the two touchdowns he caught in Week 1. Although he's still worthy starting given the scoring upside he flashed in Week 1, keep expectations in check against Minnesota's seventh-ranked pass defense.

28. Xavier Worthy (KC)

Xavier Worthy came back to Earth following his 3-touch, 19.8-point explosion in Week 1, but he maintained a solid route rate (61.3%) and saw an 18.2% target share in Week 2. Kansas City's skill-position players are dropping like flies, so I'd expect the Chiefs to continue finding ways to get Worthy the ball going forward. His upside is well worth a spot in starting lineups.

29. Khalil Shakir (BUF)

Khalil Shakir hasn't flashed week-winning upside through two weeks, but he leads the Bills with a 19.5% target share and has flirted with double-digit fantasy points in both games. We just saw Jacksonville surrender a 24.2% target share to Browns slot receiver Elijah Moore, so more looks should come Shakir's way in Week 3.

30. Tee Higgins (CIN)

There's speculation that Tee Higgins will make his season debut this week, and I'd have a hard time sitting him if he's active given the matchup. After allowing the second-most fantasy points to receivers in 2023, Washington has given up the most (and the highest target share) to the position through two weeks of 2024. Cincy's 28-point implied total offers plenty of upside, but just make sure you roster a pivot (Trenton Irwin or Andrei Iosivas) since this game isn't until Monday night.

31. Diontae Johnson (CAR)

Aside from his 72.1% route rate, we can largely ignore Diontae Johnson's first two duds now that Andy Dalton is taking over under center. Johnson has proven to be a PPR machine in the past, and Dalton notably completed 34 passes for 361 yards in his lone 2023 start. He's a fine flex play against a Raiders secondary that's allowed the eighth-highest target rate (21.4%) to wide receivers.

32. Darnell Mooney (ATL)

Darnell Mooney leads the Falcons with a 96.6% route rate, and he popped for 88 yards and a score in Week 2. The Chiefs feature a strong secondary, but they've surrendered the second highest passing success rate thus far. With Atlanta coming in as 3.5-point underdogs, we could see another productive day for their wideouts if they're forced to chase an early deficit.

33. Jerry Jeudy (CLE)

Jerry Jeudy has quietly been a reliable starter early on, finishing as a top-30 receiver each of the first two weeks. He's second on the Browns in target share (18.4%) and has run a route on nearly 80% of drop backs. That's strong enough utilization to warrant starting him against the Giants' 27th-ranked pass defense.

34. Keenan Allen (CHI)

Last week, Keenan Allen logged a DNP despite practicing in limited fashion during the week, so there's reason to believe he'll suit up on Sunday. He saw a 37.9% target share in Week 1, so I'd be interested in starting him even with the Bears' offensive struggles. He could PPR his way to a quality outing against a Colts defense that's allowed the seventh-highest target rate (22.1%) and fifth-most yards per route run (2.07) to wideouts.

35. Ladd McConkey (LAC)

Ladd McConkey has a tough matchup against Pittsburgh this week, but he's the Chargers receiver I'd want to start with Joey Porter Jr. shadowing on the outside. McConkey is tied for the team lead in target share (25%), and he's lined up in the slot on 60% of snaps, according to PFF. Per Razzball, the Steelers have surrendered the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing slot receivers.

36. Michael Pittman (IND)

I'm not eager to start any Colts receiver against a strong Chicago secondary, but Michael Pittman Jr.'s 30% target share is too strong to leave on benches. Still, we should keep expectations in check after Anthony Richardson completed just 50% of his passes and threw 3 interceptions last week.

Tier 3: On the Fence

37. Demarcus Robinson (LA)

On one hand, Demarcus Robinson is the clear top receiver for the Rams with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp sidelined. On the other hand, the Rams' offense looked like a mess even with Kupp on the field last week, and now they have a much tougher matchup against San Francisco. Still, the Niners have allowed an above-average target rate (21.2%) and the second-most yards per route run (2.24) to opposing receivers, and Robinson could see upwards of a 25% target share.

38. Jauan Jenning (SF)

With Deebo Samuel out, Jauan Jennings could serve as the 49ers' No. 2 receiver in a juicy matchup against the Rams. LA is bottom-10 in passing success rate and NEP allowed, plus they've given up the most yards per route run (2.32) to wide receivers. Considering San Fran's 25.5-point implied total and lack of established weapons, I'm into Jenning as a flex play this week.

39. Jalen Tolbert (DAL)

With all due respect to Brandin Cooks, the Cowboys have been searching for a No. 2 wideout opposite CeeDee Lamb since they dealt away Amari Cooper. In Week 2, Jalen Tolbert -- a 2022 third-round pick -- stepped up and led the team in targets (9) and air yards (111.6). He's up to a 79% route rate on the year, and this is the kind of game environment we want to target. Though Dallas is a home underdog, they still sport a healthy 23.5-point implied total. At the very least, we should stash Tolbert on benches.

40. Jakobi Meyers (LV)

Jakobi Meyers has only seen an 11.8% target share thus far, but he's run a route on 85.5% of drop backs and does have a red zone target. While that typically wouldn't be anything to write home about, it's enough volume to warrant starting him against the Panthers' abysmal defense in a pinch.

41. Jaylen Waddle (MIA)

I'm not sure what we do with Jaylen Waddle now that Skylar Thompson is under center. There's still some upside in this Dolphins scheme, but I wouldn't think twice about sitting him in a tough road matchup against the Seahawks. Although there's a wide range of outcomes here, most of them aren't great for fantasy.

42. Amari Cooper (CLE)

I'm not ready to count Amari Cooper out just yet -- not when he leads the Browns with a 22.4% target share and 41.4% air yard share. Granted, that's netted 5.2 total fantasy points through two weeks, so it's understandable to consider sitting him until he shows signs of life. Still, there's a lot to like about this Giants matchup, what with New York allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per target to wide receivers.

Tier 4: Sit

43. Courtland Sutton (DEN)

Courtland Sutton was a bounce-back candidate after commanding 12 targets (28.6% share) in Week 1, but he only saw 4 (12.1%) against Joey Porter Jr. and the Steelers last week. The Bucs present an easier matchup, but I'd rather not mess around with any part of this Broncos passing game.

44. Keon Coleman (BUF)

After an encouraging Week 1, Keon Coleman dropped an egg and only saw one target in Week 2. He was still on the field for over 80% of snaps, but the Bills have spread the ball around early in the year. While there's upside against Jacksonville's 24th-ranked pass defense, it's hard to trust him in starting lineups after last week's no-show.

45. Brian Thomas Jr. (JAX)

I'm still in on Brian Thomas Jr. rest of season, but the Bills present a tough matchup for the rookie coming off a four-target game. Despite facing a pair of high-powered offenses, Buffalo has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points and second-lowest target rate (15.3%) to receivers.

46. Jalen Nailor (MIN)

Kevin O'Connell continues to rave about Jalen Nailor, and he's caught touchdowns in each of Minnesota's first two games. He should be picked up in most leagues, but there's still not enough of a target share (10.6%) to warrant starting him, especially if Jordan Addison returns.

47. Alec Pierce (IND)

Alec Pierce followed up his Week 1 blow-up with 5 receptions, 56 yards, and another touchdown last week. He's currently second on the Colts with a 20% target share, and his 22.2 aDOT certainly offers upside. But it's hard to buy into him against the Bears this week, especially considering the Colts have attempted just 53 passes through two weeks.

48. Gabe Davis (JAX)

I'm intrigued by the revenge narrative with Gabriel Davis returning to Buffalo, and last week's 25.9% target share was certainly encouraging for his rest-of-season outlook. But we've played this game with Davis before, and the Bills have been uber-stingy against wideouts thus far.

49. Adam Thielen (CAR)

In Andy Dalton's lone start last season, Adam Thielen caught 11 of 14 targets for 145 yards and a touchdown, finishing as the week's WR4 with 26 fantasy points. We can't expect that to happen again, but his 75% route rate at least offers some upside in deeper formats.

50. Terry McLaurin (WAS)

Terry McLaurin leads the Commanders with a 21.6% target share, but he's yet to exceed 22 yards on 5.2 fantasy points. That's unlikely to change in a road date with the Bengals, so he belongs on benches until Washington's passing game begins to show signs of life.

51. Quentin Johnston (LAC)

Quentin Johnston was among the top waiver wire targets heading into Week 3, and it's easy like his 25% target share and pair of touchdowns two games in. But the Chargers are 30th in pass rate over expectation, and he figures to see a ton of Joey Porter Jr. this week. I'll happily sit him in hopes of avoiding this game's 35.5-point over/under as much as possible.

Tight Ends

Tier 1: Locks

1. Trey McBride (ARI)

2. George Kittle (SF)

3. Brock Bowers (LV)

4. Sam LaPorta (DET)

5. Travis Kelce (KC)

6. Mark Andrews (BAL)

7. Dalton Kincaid (BUF)

8. Kyle Pitts (ATL)

Tier 2: Starters

9. David Njoku (CLE)

Kevin Stafanski hasn't ruled David Njoku out for Week 3. Given the state of the tight end position right now, I'd have a hard time sitting him in a plus matchup with the Giants. Njoku saw 5 targets despite playing just 35.7% of snaps before departing in Week 1, and his production down the stretch last season can't be ignored.

10. Jake Ferguson (DAL)

Jake Ferguson was deemed week-to-week following a Week 1 injury, so there's a chance he suits up for this week's date with Baltimore. Ferguson had seen a 16.1% target share across 61.7% of snaps before leaving Week 1, so he has a clear role in this passing attack when healthy. That would set him up nicely if he's able to go this week considering the Ravens have allowed the eighth-highest tight end target share thus far. If Ferguson sits, Luke Schoonmaker would be worth a look, too.

11. Hunter Henry (NE)

Hunter Henry saw a staggering 12 targets last week, securing 8 receptions for 109 yards and 14.9 fantasy points. He's run a route on 78.7% of drop backs thus far and at least has a track record of fantasy relevance. That could lead to more production in Week 3 against a Jets defense that's surrendered an above-average target rate (18.6%) to tight ends.

12. Dallas Goedert (PHI)

I had high hopes for Dallas Goedert with A.J. Brown out, but he saw only 4 targets (13.8%) in what looked like a plus matchup. Still, he posted an 85.7% route rate and was on the field for all 20 of their red zone plays. There's added upside this week if the Saints continue their offensive barrage and force the Eagles into an early negative game script.

13. Mike Gesicki (CIN)

After narrowly missing a touchdown in Week 1, Mike Gesicki bounced back with 7 receptions, 91 yards, and 12.6 fantasy points in Week 2. Granted, he was only on the field for 51.2% of Joe Burrow's drop backs, but he still led the team with a 26.5% target share. Week 3 presents a juicy matchup with Washington, one in which the Bengals have the week's highest implied total (28).

Tier 3: On the Fence

14. Pat Freiermuth (PIT)

Pat Freiermuth only saw 4 targets last week, but that was enough to tie him for the team lead in target share (22.2%). Pittsburgh's -12.8% pass rate over expectation (31st in the league) has limited the upside of all their pass-catchers, but Freiermuth is clearly a top option when they go to the air. That could lead to a serviceable fantasy outing this week with the Chargers allowing the third highest tight end target rate (24.6%) early on.

15. Isaiah Likely (BAL)

Isaiah Likely took a step back following his Week 1 outburst, finishing with just 2 receptions and Baltimore's fourth-highest target share (9.7%). His snap rate dipped to 49.2%, too, which doesn't instill much confidence this week. That said, this is a game environment to target, so there's upside if it lives up to the 48.5-point over/under.

16. Dalton Schultz (HOU)

Dalton Schultz has had a quiet start to the season, finishing outside the top 20 tight ends each of the first two weeks. He's still posted a 71.4% route rate but is a distant fifth on the team in target share (9.2%). This week's matchup could be kinder to Schultz as the Vikings have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per target to opposing tight ends. Just understand the floor is essentially nonexistent.

17. Colby Parkinson (LA)

Colby Parkinson only saw 2 targets last week, but he was on the field for 80.8% of snaps, including all 13 red zone plays. That's enough to consider him as a dart throw for tight end-needy squads with the Rams down both of their top pass-catchers.

Tier 4: Sit

18. Brenton Strange (JAX)

After Evan Engram suffered a pre-game injury last week, 2023 second-round pick Brenton Strange stepped up with 3 receptions and 65 yards. He commanded Jacksonville's second highest target share (22.2%), so he's worth a speculative add. I just can't fathom starting him given his lack of track record and in a tough road matchup versus Buffalo.

19. Zach Ertz (WAS)

Zach Ertz saw Washington's second highest target share (14.8%) last week, and his route rate is a rock-solid 65.7% two games in. But this Commanders passing attack hasn't shown much juice outside of their running backs, relegating Ertz to the bench in Week 3.

20. Cole Kmet (CHI)

After he played just 49.1% of snaps in Week 1, Cole Kmet bounced back with a 75.8% snap rate in Week 2. He saw 5 targets (14.7%) as well, but until we see Chicago's offense show signs of life, last year's TE7 belongs firmly on fantasy benches.

