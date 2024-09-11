Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Week 2

The good news: the NFL is back.

The bad news: passing attacks didn't get the memo.

Last week was a historically poor Week 1 for passing offense. Not only were there just 35 passing touchdowns -- down from 37 in 2023 and 51 in 2022 -- but only eight teams had a positive pass rate over expectation while the league average was -3.7%.

That resulted in just six quarterbacks cracking 20 fantasy points, the fewest in for Week 1 in the past 14 seasons.

Consequently, you may be sweating Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions even harder than you were before the opener.

But don't you worry.

I have you covered.

Every week I'll be listing out every fantasy-relevant player, sorted by position and bucketed into tiers with the higher-tiered players deemed more startworthy. For specific start/sit advice between two players in the same tier, refer to our NFL projections, which come via numberFire.

These tiers are meant to reflect your typical 12-team, half-PPR scoring formats with only one starting quarterback -- though the general rankings can be loosely applied to most formats.

Any player not listed can be assumed sit-worthy in most leagues.

All betting references refer to the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Week 2

Quarterback

Tier 1: Locks

1. Josh Allen (BUF)

2. Lamar Jackson (BAL)

3. Anthony Richardson (IND)

Spin: Richardson lived up to the preseason hype in Week 1, turning in a QB4 performance thanks to 212 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 56 rushing yards, and a rushing score. That came in spite of the Indianapolis Colts running a league-low 43 plays in Week 1. This week's road game at Lambeau isn't nearly as scary as it would be in the winter, and the Green Bay Packers sport numberFire's 26th-ranked schedule adjusted pass defense. They gave up the fourth-most yards per carry to QBs in 2023, so AR is entrenched as a QB1.

4. Jalen Hurts (PHI)

5. Patrick Mahomes (KC)

6. Jayden Daniels (WAS)

Spin: Daniels did more than enough warrant starting him going forward. Sure, his 70.8% completion percentage was in large part thanks to a 5.2 aDOT, and he netted only 7.4 fantasy points through the air. But he rushed 16 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns, finishing as Week 1's QB3 with 28.2 fantasy points. That rushing work is sustainable for fantasy, and he could have an easier time through the air this week against a New York Giants D that's 26th in scheduled-adjusted pass defense.

Tier 2: Quality Starters

7. Matthew Stafford (LAR)

Spin: Stafford's QB12 outing in Week 1 was especially impressive when you factor in the multitude of injuries suffered by the Los Angeles Rams. Losing Puka Nacua hurts his ceiling, but Stafford's more than capable of delivering in Week 2 against a Arizona Cardinals defense that has PFF's 32nd-ranked secondary and surrendered the fifth most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2023. Stafford diced up the Cards for 13.2 and 24.4 fantasy points in two 2023 meetings and belongs in most starting lineups this week.

8. Kyler Murray (ARI)

9. Jared Goff (DET)

10. Baker Mayfield (TB)

Spin: Sure, Baker's 29.7 fantasy points in Week 1 came against the Washington Commanders' putrid secondary, but you can't ask for much more than 289 yards, an 80% completion percentage, and 4 passing touchdowns. Don't expect him to flirt with 30 fantasy points again this week, but there's still upside in Week 2. He's playing in this week's only game with an over/under north of 50. The Detroit Lions have an improved secondary this season, but it's worth noting that Baker threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns against them in last year's playoffs.

11. Justin Fields (PIT)

Spin: Fields is reportedly in position to start again this week, this time against the Denver Broncos. Fields turned in only 11.9 fantasy points against a tough Atlanta Falcons defense last week, but he completed 74% of his passes and ran the ball 14 times for 57 yards. That included five red zone rush attempts. While Fields didn't score on the ground, that rushing workload hints at serious upside this week. The Broncos aren't a pushover on defense, but they were in the bottom half in fantasy points allowed to QBs last season and surrendered 18.8 to the position in Week 1.

12. C.J. Stroud (HOU)

Spin: Stroud cruised to 18.7 fantasy points in Week 1, and he's quickly cemented himself as one of the best real-life quarterbacks in the game. But I'm still not sold on his upside in fantasy. The Houston Texans ran the most plays (74) in Week 1, but they were below-average in pass rate over expectation. He's proven enough to keep him in starting lineups this week, just don't expect too much. The Chicago Bears have numberFire's top-ranked pass defense, and Houston is a 6.5-point favorite. Stroud's a low-end QB1.

13. Tua Tagovailoa (MIA)

Tier 3: On the Fence

14. Trevor Lawrence (JAX)

15. Dak Prescott (DAL)

Spin: The Dallas Cowboys didn't need Dak to produce gaudy numbers against an elite Cleveland Browns D in Week 1, and that explains his lackluster fantasy output. But I'm still not ready to move him back into my starting lineup against the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans entered 2024 with a top-10 secondary, according to PFF, and they're third in scheduled-adjusted pass defense. Dak averaged just 11.3 fantasy points per game against top-10 pass defenses last season, so there's less upside than you'd think despite a 46.5-point over/under.

16. Joe Burrow (CIN)

Spin: Joe Burrow was the QB27 last week, and things don't get any easier with the Kansas City Chiefs on tap for Week 2. Burrow has a stellar reputation against KC, and he's averaged 313 passing yards and 2.3 passing touchdowns in four career matchups with them (including playoffs). Still, the Chiefs boast PFF's ninth-ranked secondary, and they gave up the 10th-fewest fantasy points to the position in 2023. Cincy's league-leading +8.9% pass rate over expectation gives Burrow volume-based upside, but I'm not excited to start him.

17. Brock Purdy (SF)

18. Justin Herbert (LAC)

19. Daniel Jones (NYG)

Spin: The New York Giants were an abomination in Week 1, and Jones was a big part of that. He completed just 52.4% of his passes, threw a pair of interceptions, and managed a mere 15 rushing yards. And yet, I think you can do worse than Jones as a streamer against Washington. The Commanders surrendered the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2023 and were torched in Week 1. On top of that, they let up the third most rushing yards over expectation per attempt to the position.

20. Derek Carr (NO)

Tier 4: Sit

21. Aaron Rodgers (NYJ)

Spin: The New York Jets were overmatched in Week 1 even with Rodgers showing flashes of his former self. Still, he netted just 9.6 fantasy points, and the Jets were below-average in pass rate over expectation. While the Tennessee Titans are an easier matchup in Week 2, their secondary looks much improved, and New York is a 3.5-point favorite. This isn't the game environment to start Rodgers.

22. Deshaun Watson (CLE)

23. Caleb Williams (CHI)

Spin: To put it lightly, Williams had a rough debut. He managed a mere 7.2 fantasy points and didn't crack 100 yards through the air. It was encouraging to see Chicago finish with the fourth highest pass rate over expectation, but the results speak for themselves. Things should get a bit easier this time around, and the Bears could find themselves in a negative game script as 6.5-point 'dogs. But I'm still not sold on moving the star rooking into starting lineups.

24. Sam Darnold (MIN)

25. Geno Smith (SEA)

Spin: Geno was rock-solid in Week 1, completing 72% of his passes for 171 yards and punching in a rushing touchdown. He finished with 18.8 fantasy points, seventh among all quarterbacks. He'll be in the streaming conversation going forward, but it's hard to get excited about him in Week 2. Smith and the Seattle Seahawks travel across the country to take on a New England Patriots defense that locked up Joe Burrow and boasts numberFire's seventh-ranked pass D. There are better options, surely.

Running Back

Tier 1: Locks

1. Breece Hall (NYJ)

2. Bijan Robinson (ATL)

Spin: Bijan's 13.6 fantasy points in Week 1 weren't especially noteworthy -- but his usage was. Robinson saw the fourth-most adjusted opportunities (28; carries plus 2X targets), played 90% of snaps (third), and commanded a 21.7% target share (first). He suffered from an all-around poor showing from the Atlanta offense, but the utilization was there. Expect a better showing in Week 2 against a Philadelphia Eagles front that allowed 5.3 yards per carry to Josh Jacobs in Week 1.

3. Jonathan Taylor (IND)

4. Saquon Barkley (PHI)

5. Joe Mixon (HOU)

Spin: Mixon's Texans debut couldn't have gone much better. He led the week in carries (30) and total yards (178) while ranking second among running backs with 25.3 fantasy points. Granted, Houston ran the most plays and clearly wanted to establish the run against a suspect Colts front. That could prove more difficult in Week 2 versus Chicago. With that said, Houston is a 6.5-point favorite, and the Bears were bottom 10 in fantasy points allowed to running backs in 2023. Our NFL projections peg Mixon for 15.5 fantasy points this week, fifth among RBs.

6. De'Von Achane (MIA)

Spin: De'Von Achane managed just 24 rushing yards on 10 carries but still ended up as the week's RB6 with 19.5 fantasy points. He led all Week 1 backs with 7 receptions and 76 receiving yards, and the Miami Dolphins gave him a goal-line carry that resulted in a rushing touchdown. He is a game-time decision, however, so monitor his status ahead of Thursday night. But assuming he's active, Achane is a high-upside RB1 against a Buffalo Bills defense that allowed 124 rushing yards in Week 1.

7. Kyren Williams (LAR)

8. Alvin Kamara (NO)

9. Isiah Pacheco (KC)

10. Jordan Mason (SF)

Spin: Jordan Mason's fantasy relevance is contingent on Christian McCaffrey's status, but CMC looks like a long shot to play this week. If CMC sits, Mason becomes a must-start and is a borderline top-10 running back. He dominated San Fran's RB touches with McCaffrey out in Week 1, turning an 81.4% snap rate and 30 adjusted opportunities into 152 total yards and a touchdown. The San Francisco 49ers have the week's fifth highest implied total (26.0), so you want as much of this offense as you can get.

11. James Cook (BUF)

12. Jahmyr Gibbs (DET)

13. Rhamondre Stevenson (NE)

Spin: Rhamondre turned in one of the most impressive performances of the week to open the season, parlaying 31 adjusted opportunities into 126 yards, a touchdown, and 20.1 fantasy points. He led all backs with 75 yards after contact and could feast against a Seattle defense that gave up the sixth most fantasy points to running backs in 2023.

14. Josh Jacobs (GB)

15. James Conner (ARI)

Tier 2: Quality Starters

16. J.K. Dobbins (LAC)

Spin: Welcome back, J.K. Dobbins! After playing a combined nine games over the previous three seasons, Dobbins returned in spectacular fashion in his Los Angeles Chargers debut. He led the Chargers' backfield with a 59% snap rate and turned 10 rushes into 135 yards and a touchdown. Gus Edwards did see 11 rushes and 60% of the red zone work, so Dobbins clearly isn't the only mouth in this LA run game. But his effectiveness is hard to ignore, and there's a lot to like about Week 2's matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

17. Derrick Henry (BAL)

Spin: Henry salvaged his Baltimore Ravens debut with a touchdown, but he was otherwise uninspiring for fantasy. King Henry played just 49% of snaps and managed 46 total yards off 17 adjusted opportunities. Still, it was a tough matchup with Kansas City and things should get easier in Week 2. The Ravens are 9.5-point home favorites against a Las Vegas Raiders defense that gave up the second-most yards per carry (6.5) in Week 1. This is the kind of game environment Henry should thrive in.

18. Jerome Ford (CLE)

19. Rachaad White (TB)

20. Kenneth Walker III (SEA)

21. Tony Pollard (TEN)

Spin: We can't guarantee this is how Tennessee's backfield will shake out all season, but it was clear in Week 1 that Pollard was their go-to back. Pollard led the way with a 62% snap share and 24 adjusted opportunities, netting 94 total yards, a touchdown, and 16.9 fantasy points. He gets another tough matchup via the Jets in Week 2, but New York struggled mightily to defend the San Francisco run game last week. Pollard's utilization was more than enough to trust him in starting lineups.

22. Aaron Jones (MIN)

23. Najee Harris (PIT)

24. Travis Etienne (JAX)

Spin: I'd be lying if I said I wasn't concerned about Etienne's Week 1 usage. He still saw the bulk of the Jacksonville Jaguars' running back snaps (68%) but was awarded the same number of carries as backup Tank Bigsby (12) yet finished with 29 fewer rushing yards. It was closer to a 50-50 split in the second half when the Jags blew a halftime lead, and Etienne fumbled into the end zone. You're still starting him, but expectations should be lowered against a tough Browns defense in Week 2.

25. David Montgomery (DET)

26. Brian Robinson (WAS)

Spin: Robinson is one of the biggest risers from last week after he finished as the RB12 with 16.4 fantasy points in Week 1. He still split snaps out of the backfield but notably saw 12 of Washington's 14 running back rush attempts. He tied for the team lead in targets (4), as well, proving to be a focal point. That bodes well for his Week 2 outlook against a Giants defense that was bottom 10 in fantasy points allowed to running backs last season.

Tier 3: On the Fence

27. D'Andre Swift (CHI)

28. Javonte Williams (DEN)

29. Ezekiel Elliott (DAL)

Spin: Zeke and Rico Dowdle split snaps fairly evenly, although Elliot saw two more rushes and netted 17 more total yards. He also was awarded Dallas' only red zone rush attempt -- one he punched in for a touchdown. There's not a lot of upside here, but it looks like Zeke is their preferred goal line back and we know Dak trusts him. That's not a bad role to have when the Cowboys are tied for the week's third-highest implied total (26.5). Zeke is a fine flex option this week.

30. Devin Singletary (NYG)

31. Zack Moss (CIN)

Spin: For as ugly as the Cincy offense looked in Week 1, we at least got some clarity on their backfield -- it's Zack Moss' to lose. Moss led the way with a 67% snap share and 17 adjusted opportunities, finishing with 61 total yards and a touchdown. He also ran a route on 44% of Burrow's dropbacks and earned a 14% target share, tied for third on the team. The Bengals get another tough matchup in Week 2 (at KC), but his strong utilization keeps Zack Moss in flex consideration.

32. Jaleel McLaughlin (DEN)

Spin: McLaughlin's 5-foot-7 stature may make it hard for him to ever consistently take on a full workload, but that didn't stop him from earning 20 adjusted opportunities in Week 1. Granted, he turned five catches into just a single receiving yard, but the fact that he saw an opportunity on 60% of his snaps bodes well for him as a flex option going forward. He still played just 36% of snaps, but I'm bullish the volume can hold in Week 2. Elevate him in full-PPR leagues -- just bear in mind this week's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers is rough.

33. Gus Edwards (LAC)

34. Jaylen Wright (MIA)

Spin: With Raheem Mostert out and De'Von Achane a game-time decision, Wright could find himself with a real role in Week 2 after being a healthy scratch in the season-opener. Wright was the fifth running back off the board in April's draft, though it's notable that Miami traded up to acquire him. Wright ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the combine and averaged 5.4 yards per carry in the preseason. He and Jeff Wilson are worth a dart throw with Mostert sidelined and could be elevated to flex consideration if Achane sits.

Tier 4: Sit

35. Austin Ekeler (WAS)

36. Chase Brown (CIN)

37. Justice Hill (BAL)

38. Alexander Mattison (LV)

Spin: Mattison -- not Zamir White -- was the Vegas back to roster in Week 1. Mattison out-snapped White, 35-23, although they saw the same number of adjusted opportunities (17). Still, Mattison totaled more yards (62-46) and notably ran a route on 60% of dropbacks. He housed one of his 4 receptions for a touchdown and could be worth a look in full-PPR leagues with the Raiders headed to Baltimore as 9.5-point underdogs. Still, there's not much upside given Vegas' week-low 16.0-point implied total.

39. Zamir White (LV)

40. Chuba Hubbard (CAR)

Spin: Hubbard actually saw fewer snaps than Miles Sanders in the first half of last week's game (before Carolina was completely blown out). He totaled just 14 yards off 6 adjusted opportunities, and there's little reason to start him this week given Carolina's 16.0-point implied total. If Hubbard is not getting 20-plus touches, it's hard to rationalize keeping him on rosters -- let alone starting him. Hubbard should be sat in all but the deepest of leagues and is likely a player you can drop after Week 1.

Wide Receivers

Tier 1: Locks

1. Tyreek Hill (MIA)

2. Cooper Kupp (LAR)

Spin: Kupp could be partying like it's 2021 with Puka Nacua sidelined. Kupp exploded for 14 receptions, 110 yards, and a touchdown in Week 1, finishing as the WR2 with 25 fantasy points. He saw a staggering 21 targets and commanded a 44% target share -- both the top marks of Week 1. There's an argument he's the top fantasy wideout heading into a Week 2 date with the Cardinals' abysmal secondary.

3. CeeDee Lamb (DAL)

4. Mike Evans (TB)

5. A.J. Brown (PHI)

6. Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET)

Spin: St. Brown had a dud in Week 1, managing just 2.8 fantasy points off 3 receptions and 13 yards. He still saw a 21.4% target share, but the Lions attempted just 28 passes and had the week's seventh-lowest pass rate over expectation. Better weeks are coming. This week, Amon-Ra draws a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that he torched for 8 receptions, 77 yards, and a touchdown in last year's Wild Card game, and they lost three cornerbacks and star safety Antoine Winfield Jr. to injuries in Week 1.

7. Deebo Samuel (SF)

8. Rashee Rice (KC)

Spin: Rice looked the part of a WR1 in Week 1, notching 13.8 fantasy points thanks to 7 receptions and 103 yards. He easily paced the Chiefs with a 35% target share and ran a route on 77% of dropbacks. The Bengals have a decent secondary, but there's no reason to stray away from KC's top pass-catcher when the over/under is up at 47.5.

9. Justin Jefferson (MIN)

10. Garrett Wilson (NYJ)

11. Jaylen Waddle (MIA)

12. Ja'Marr Chase (CIN)

13. Chris Olave (NO)

Spin: Despite the Saints scoring 47 points, Olave somehow finished as the WR88 with 2.1 fantasy points. That's less than ideal, but we shouldn't sound the alarm yet. New Orleans threw the ball only 23 times in the blowout win, and they held a 30-3 lead at halftime. Olave still paced the team in route participation (88%), and we should be encouraged by their uptick in pre-snap motion. Although Dallas boasts a strong secondary, Olave should see more volume in a game where the Saints are 6.5-point underdogs.

14. Michael Pittman Jr. (IND)

15. DeVonta Smith (PHI)

16. Nico Collins (HOU)

Spin: Collins is an alpha wide receiver; no question about it. He led the Texans in target share (26%) and receiving yards (117) while finishing as Week 1's WR14. There shouldn't be any question about whether you're starting Collins in fantasy, though we should downgrade him this week against Jaylon Johnson and the Bears' fourth-ranked pass defense.

17. D.J. Moore (CHI)

18. Chris Godwin (TB)

19. Zay Flowers (BAL)

Tier 2: Quality Starters

20. Keenan Allen (CHI)

Spin: In spite of Allen's lackluster final line (4 receptions, 29 yards, and 4.9 fantasy points), it's hard not to get excited about his usage. He led the Bears with a 38% target share and ran a route on 77% of Caleb Williams' dropbacks. It's fair to be concerned with Williams after Week 1, but Allen dropped a touchdown that would've resulted in him having a palatable fantasy outing. The Bears are 6.5-point underdogs in a game with a 45.5 over/under, so I'm still confidently starting Allen in Week 2.

21. Jameson Williams (DET)

Spin: Has Williams finally arrived? The former No. 12 overall pick had his best game as a pro in Week 1, securing 5 of a team-high 9 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown. He added 13 yards on the ground and was encouragingly on the field for 85% of Detroit's offensive snaps. The final fantasy output (21.9 points) was nice, but Williams' stellar utilization is why I'm so excited to start him against a banged-up Tampa secondary in Week 2.

22. Brandon Aiyuk (SF)

23. Brian Thomas Jr. (JAX)

24. Tank Dell (HOU)

Spin: Dell had the worst fantasy outing of Houston's three receivers, finishing as the WR45 with 7.4 fantasy points. But he saw the second-highest target share (23%) and third-highest air yards share (45%) while running a route on 86% of Stroud's dropbacks. He's still a major part of this offense, and better days are ahead. That could come as early as Week 2 if the Bears key in on Collins. I'd be hard-pressed to sit Tank.

25. Keon Coleman (BUF)

Spin: Coleman was Buffalo's clear top wideout in Week 1, leading the way in snap rate (72%), route participation (88%), and target share (22%). He finished with a blah 7.1 fantasy points but logged Buffalo's only end zone target. That bodes well for his Week 2 outlook, especially given the 48.5-point over/under on Thursday night.

26. Rashid Shaheed (NO)

27. D.K. Metcalf (SEA)

Spin: Metcalf drew a tough matchup with Pat Surtain in Week 1, and he suffered from Seattle outputting a -5.7% pass rate over expectation. He'll see another tough test in Week 2 against Christian Gonzalez and the New England secondary -- a group that held Ja'Marr Chase to 9.2 fantasy points in Week 1. Still, D.K.'s big-play ability is hard to bench. He's a WR3 or flex this week.

28. Malik Nabers (NYG)

29. Marvin Harrison Jr. (ARI)

Spin: It's far too early to panic about a prospect of MHJ's caliber, but we may have gotten ahead of ourselves with his Week 1 ranking. Harrison was among the biggest fantasy disappointments last week, but he still ran a route on 94% of Kyler Murray's dropbacks. Granted, he was targeted only 3 times, but Murray missed him on a would-be touchdown late in the game. Trust the utilization and expect a better showing at home in Week 2. Our NFL projections have him going for 11.7 fantasy points, 17th among WRs.

30. Jayden Reed (GB)

Spin: Reed went nuclear in Week 1, delivering a WR1 performance with 31.1 fantasy points. He'd be dramatically higher on this list were Jordan Love healthy, but it's hard to trust any Packers receiver with Malik Willis under center. Still, Reed's multi-faceted role keeps him on the flex radar as Green Bay figures to generate touches for him regardless of who's under center.

31. Xavier Worthy (KC)

32. Drake London (ATL)

Spin: I'm much lower than consensus on London this week, but can you blame me? Though his utilization (100% snap rate; 96% route participation) was stellar, Kirk Cousins looked like a shell of his former self. The Eagles don't boast a particularly fearsome secondary, but it's hard to think of London as any more than a flex given Cousins' Week 1 performance.

33. Stefon Diggs (HOU)

Tier 3: On the Fence

34. Demarcus Robinson (LAR)

Spin: Robinson stands to benefit from Puka Nacua's injury as the nine-year vet finished with the second highest route rate (92%) and target share (14.6%) in Week 1. He was a fantasy force down the stretch last year even with Nacua and Kupp healthy, serving as the WR13 and averaging 13.3 fantasy points per game from Weeks 13 through 17. A tasty matchup with Arizona awaits in Week 2, elevating the vet to flex consideration.

35. Allen Lazard (NYJ)

Spin: I did not have Lazard finishing as the WR3 on my Week 1 bingo card, but here we are. Lazard displayed immediate chemistry with Rodgers, finishing with the team's second-highest target share (31%) and playing 100% of New York's snaps. With No. 1 wideout Garrett Wilson expected to tangle with L'Jarius Sneed this week, we could again see a heavy workload for Lazard. He's a capable flex option.

36. Christian Kirk (JAX)

37. Davante Adams (LV)

Spin: Adams wasn't terrible in Week 1, but a WR38 outing is nothing to write home about. Though he was on the field for nearly every Raiders pass attempt, Adams saw just a 19% target share -- tied for second on the team. Unless Adams is getting close to double-digit targets, it's hard to trust him with Gardner Minshew under center. That's especially true with Vegas headed east to take on Baltimore's fourth-ranked secondary.

38. Amari Cooper (CLE)

Spin: Cooper is a pretty glaring regression candidate entering Week 2. He led all receivers in air yards (175.1) last week but caught just 2 of 9 targets and finished with 16 yards. That inefficiency won’t hold over the season, but it’s still hard to trust any Browns pass catcher with Deshaun Watson under center. Cooper is a WR3 at best in Week 2.

39. Terry McLaurin (WAS)

40. George Pickens (PIT)

Spin: Considering his brutal Week 1 matchup with Atlanta’s A.J. Terrell, Pickens had a pretty solid day, managing 6 receptions and 85 yards. He easily paced the Steelers with a 32% target share, but we got an early taste of Arthur Smith shenanigans via Pickens' 67% snap rate. His route rate (80%) was encouraging, but he can’t be thought of as more than a WR3 with Pat Surtain expected to shadow him in Week 2.

41. Ladd McConkey (LAC)

42. Wan'Dale Robinson (NYG)

Spin: You can likely ignore Robinson in standard scoring formats, but he’s a sneaky flex option in any league that awards points per reception. Robinson ran a route on 75% of dropbacks in Week 1, and he led the Giants with a 32% target share. While Wan'Dale caught only 6 of 12 targets, a Week 2 date with the Commanders could see him busy yet again. Robinson’s not sexy, but he can crack double-digit PPR points if this usage holds.

43. Khalil Shakir (BUF)

44. Courtland Sutton (DEN)

45. Brandin Cooks (DAL)

Spin: We’re probably sleeping on Cooks again. Cooks operated as Dallas’ clear No. 2 wideout, finishing second in target share (23%) and tying CeeDee Lamb in route participation (83%). There’s a lot to like about the No. 2 target for a team with a 26.5-point implied total, especially when he’s so heavily utilized in the red zone. Over his last 13 games (dating back to last season), Cooks has 9 touchdowns. He’s a strong flex option this week.

Tier 4: Sit

46. Tyler Lockett (SEA)

Spin: At the ripe age of 31, Lockett paced the Seahawks in Week 1 receptions (6), target share (28%), and receiving yards (77). He notably played just 52% of snaps, but there’s clear trust between him and Geno Smith. However, a Week 2 matchup in New England isn’t a great spot for any Seattle pass-catcher. I’d look to sit both Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba this week.

47. Adonai Mitchell (IND)

48. Calvin Ridley (TEN)

Spin: Will Levis was a disaster last week, completing just 59% of his passes for 127 yards against a stout Chicago secondary. Ridley was responsible for 50 of the yards, and he led the way with a 26% target share. But DeAndre Hopkins was limited to a 25% snap share, so I’d expect that number to dwindle going forward. Ridley will have value in better matchups going forward, but I’m not excited to start him against the Jets and their top-ranked secondary in Week 2.

49. Luke McCaffrey (WAS)

50. Rashod Bateman (BAL)

Spin: Bateman was a non-factor in Week 1… that is, until he pulled down a spectacular 38-yard catch at the end of the game. Though Bateman finished with just 2 receptions for 53 yards, the fact that he had an 88% route rate bodes well for him as a fantasy asset going forward. His 12.5% target share makes him difficult to start in Week 2, but there are worse dart throws than Lamar Jackson’s premier deep threat in a game Baltimore is favored by 9.5 points in.

51. Diontae Johnson (CAR)

52. Xavier Legette (CAR)

Tight Ends

Tier 1: Locks

1. Sam LaPorta (DET)

2. Trey McBride (ARI)

3. Travis Kelce (KC)

4. Mark Andrews (BAL)

Spin: The fantasy community is understandably freaking out about Andrews -- and I get it! He was overshadowed by Baltimore’s other tight end and netted an ugly 2.4 fantasy points. But Kansas City has long keyed in on Andrews in head-to-head matchups over the years. Andrews still ran a route on 67% of dropbacks and was on the field for 77% of their red zone plays. He’s still comfortably a TE1, and we project him for 8.9 fantasy points this week (seventh among tight ends).

5. Dalton Kincaid (BUF)

Spin: Kincaid didn’t do much for fantasy, but he’s still the most dangerous pass-catcher in this Buffalo offense — just look at how Arizona defended him. His 84% route rate and 88% snap rate further support him being a major part of this offense, so I won't think twice about starting him against the Dolphins on Thursday night.

6. George Kittle (SF)

7. Kyle Pitts (ATL)

8. Evan Engram (JAX)

Spin: Engram was perhaps the stinkiest of all the tight ends who stunk in Week 1, finishing with one reception for five yards. Despite the hideous box score, his 21% target share was right in line with last year’s mark, and he ran a route on 79% of dropbacks. Don’t hesitate to start him this week -- even in a tough matchup with Cleveland. Better days are coming.

Tier 2: Quality Starters

9. Brock Bowers (LV)

Spin: It was only one week, but I’m tempted to move Bowers into must-start territory. The 13th overall pick in last April’s draft burst onto the scene with 6 receptions and 58 yards in his debut, pacing all Vegas pass-catchers with a 25% target share. Even in a brutal matchup at Baltimore, Bowers’ Week 1 utilization is enough to warrant a start in Week 2.

10. Isaiah Likely (BAL)

Spin: Likely was arguably the top waiver wire target heading into Week 2 after he torched the Chiefs for 9 receptions, 111 yards, and a touchdown in the season-opener. Likely has flashed in spurts without Andrews in the lineup, but it was highly encouraging to see him on the field for 70% of snaps alongside Andrews. While we can't expect a repeat performance, Likely is startable at such a weak TE position. It doesn’t hurt that Vegas gave up the fourth-most yards per route run to the position last week, so perhaps both Baltimore tight ends can feast.

11. Dallas Goedert (PHI)

12. Colby Parkinson (LAR)

Spin: Parkinson is one of my favorite tight end streamers this week. He’s coming off a modest Week 1 showing, catching 4 of 5 targets for 47 yards. But his stellar snap rate (88%) and route rate (80%) offer upside for a team in need of a secondary pass catcher with Puka Nacua sidelined. There’s obvious touchdown upside for the 6-foot-7 tight end in a game where Los Angeles has a 24.0-point implied total.

Tier 3: On the Fence

13. Taysom Hill (NO)

Spin: Hill didn’t need to do much in New Orleans’ 37-point win last week. It was at least encouraging to see him handle 5 rush attempts for 35 yards. He was on the field for 47% of snaps in the first half, and that’s a number we can expect to grow in a tighter contest. There’s not a very sound floor with Taysom, but the ceiling remains sky-high if the Saints can remain competitive as 6.5-point underdogs.

14. Pat Freiermuth (PIT)

Tier 4: Sit

15. Dalton Schultz (HOU)

Spin: Though Schultz was on the field for 79% of snaps and had an 81% route rate, he saw just 3 targets in a crowded Texans offense. He’ll have some spike weeks attached to C.J. Stroud, but the addition of Diggs has muddied the waters too much for Schultz to be a reliable week-to-week option. He’s a dart throw if you’re desperate, but keep expectations in check.

16. Zach Ertz (WAS)

17. Mike Gesicki (CIN)

