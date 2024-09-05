Fantasy Football Injury Report: Week 1

Injuries are a key part to navigating fantasy football, whether that's for your redraft teams or your daily fantasy football squads.

Playing time is required to rack up fantasy points, so let's see how this week's injury landscape could impact fantasy football.

Note: Injury news via the NFL Injury Report hub and team-by-team Injury Report pages and will focus on the most relevant fantasy football injuries based on team practice reports.

Week 1 Fantasy Football Injury Report

Packers:

A Doubs and/or Kraft absence would clear up a crowded target tree with Jayden Reed and Christian Watson benefitting most obviously but also Dontayvion Wicks and Luke Musgrave.

RB A.J. Dillon will miss the 2024 season with a neck injury. Josh Jacobs could be slotted into a big workload (including potentially more targets) with the Packers' RB2 and RB3 limited in practice ahead of their matchup in Brazil on Friday.

Doubs was upgraded to a full practice on Thursday. Kraft, Loyd, and Wilson were all limited.

Eagles:

No Key Fantasy Football Injuries

Titans:

DeAndre Hopkins was limited in practice on Wednesday to start the week. Hopkins had a 28.4% target share a year ago. Calvin Ridley would stand to benefit, as would tertiary options Tyler Boyd and Treylon Burks.

Hopkins remained limited in practice on Friday.

Bears:

The career debut for number-one overall draft pick Caleb Williams could be kept in check if Keenan Allen can't suit up. The Bears' targets would funnel to D.J. Moore and rookie Rome Odunze without Allen.

Allen and Johnson practiced in full on Friday.

Steelers:

Russell Wilson was added to the injury report on Thursday and was still limited in Friday's practice. He is considered questionable for Week 1.

Jaylen Warren is expected to suit up in Week 1 and should split work with Najee Harris, but the team's offensive line is entering the season banged up, including guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) out for Week 1.

Roman Wilson is out.

Falcons:

Kyle Pitts was limited in practice to start the week due to a hamstring injury. Pitts held a 17.7% target share last season and would vacate a solid portion of targets in a new-look offense led by Kirk Cousins.

Pitts was full in practice by Thursday and also practiced in full on Friday.

Jaguars:

No Key Fantasy Football Injuries

Dolphins:

No Key Fantasy Football Injuries

Patriots:

Gibson was added to the injury report on Thursday with a hip injury. He was limited in practice Thursday and Friday and is considered questionable.

Bengals:

Ja'Marr Chase got in a limited Wednesday practice as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. In Week 16 last season without Chase, Higgins and Andrei Iosivas each saw 8 targets (20.0% target shares). Higgins caught 5 targets for 140 yards and a touchdown. Iosivas pulled in just 4 of those targets for 36 yards but had 5 downfield targets (10-plus yards downfield).

Chase practiced in full on Friday.

Higgins was added to the injury report on Thursday. He did not practice Friday and is considered doubtful.

Texans:

No Key Fantasy Football Injuries

Colts:

Josh Downs has been ruled out. Downs, last season, had a 68.6% snap rate and a 17.9% target share, so his absence would open up opportunities for other Colts pass-catchers.

Vikings:

Two ankle injuries are hampering Vikings WRs entering Week 1. Both were limited to start the practice week but were upgraded to full on Friday.

The team will also be without T.J. Hockenson, so targets and routes could be available without Addison and/or Nailor active, though they could be spread out among Brandon Powell, Trent Sherfield, and TEs Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt.

Giants:

No Key Fantasy Football Injuries

Panthers:

Miles Sanders was limited in practice to start the week, and Chuba Hubbard would stand to see more touches out of the backfield if Sanders were to miss. However, Sanders was upgraded to full in practice by Thursday.

Both starting TEs (via the Panthers' depth chart) opened the week limited, as well, and have been ruled out. Passing volume could be there for Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen as a result.

Saints:

No Key Fantasy Football Injuries

Cardinals:

No Key Fantasy Football Injuries

Bills:

No Key Fantasy Football Injuries

Raiders:

Expectations are high for rookie TE Brock Bowers, who was drafted 13th overall. But he's entering the season with a foot injury that kept him to a limited Wednesday practice to start the week.

Chargers:

Justin Herbert was full on Wednesday as he works through a foot injury, but DJ Chark did not practice because of a hip issue. Josh Palmer and Quentin Johnston are the team's top-two WRs, though the Chargers project to be a run-heavy team.

Broncos:

No Key Fantasy Football Injuries

Seahawks:

Tyler Lockett started the week limited with a thigh injury in what could be one of the most fantasy-relevant injuries of the week, given that Jaxon Smith-Njigba stands to benefit greatly if Lockett were to be out or limited. Smith-Njigba is projected for 7.2 targets, per numberFire, with Lockett expected to be limited.

Cowboys:

No Key Fantasy Football Injuries

Browns:

No Key Fantasy Football Injuries

Commanders:

No Key Fantasy Football Injuries

Buccaneers:

No Key Fantasy Football Injuries

Rams:

Nacua was full in practice on Wednesday.

Lions:

No Key Fantasy Football Injuries

Jets:

No Key Fantasy Football Injuries

49ers:

McCaffrey is dealing with a leg injury but is expected to play on Monday night.

