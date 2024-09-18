Fantasy Football: 5 Deep Sleepers for Week 3

If you're in a deep league or are playing some large-field NFL DFS tournaments on FanDuel this week, you'll probably need some deep sleepers on your squad.

Here are some players who are on the majority of waiver wires but need to be on your radar this week.

We'll reference our fantasy football projections. All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook, and lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers: Week 3

Gardner Minshew, QB, Raiders

FanDuel Salary: $7,200 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 6%

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off an impressive come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, and they'll follow that up with a home matchup against the winless Carolina Panthers in Week 3. Gardner Minshew hasn't been lighting it up from under center for the Raiders, but he'll have a chance to produce his best output thus far against a below-average Panthers defense.

While Carolina's defense has faced Derek Carr and Justin Herbert in the first two weeks, they have surrendered the second-most passing FanDuel points per drop back (0.73) to QBs this season, via NextGenStats. Although Minshew is averaging only 12.9 fantasy points per game, he's got enough weapons to have notable outings in plus matchups.

Another positive for Minshew is the fact the Raiders surprisingly have the second-highest pass rate over expected through two weeks of action. Even though this could partly be due to Las Vegas playing from behind in both of their games, they want to find ways to get the ball in the hands of Davante Adams and Brock Bowers -- who are the only two players I'd consider stacking with Minshew if you risk playing the volatile signal-caller in DFS.

Jauan Jennings, WR, 49ers

FanDuel Salary: $5,200 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 11%

Deebo Samuel has been ruled out for the San Francisco 49ers ahead of Sunday's showdown with the shorthanded Los Angeles Rams. Samuel's absence paves the way for the other wideouts to step up in San Francisco's offense, including Jauan Jennings.

To begin the season, Jennings has operated as the clear No. 3 wideout on the 49ers behind Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, logging a 51.8% snap rate, 61.8% route rate, 13.8% target share, and 2.15 yards per route run. Not having Samuel available should lead to Jennings seeing an increase in snap and route rates, and he's been efficient with the targets he's already received, turning 9 targets into 7 receptions for 101 yards.

The matchup is an inviting one for Jennings as the Rams are allowing the second-most deep yards per target (16.6) and rank 31st in passing defense success rate (52.6%). Despite the Rams dealing with a variety of injuries on both sides of the ball -- which could lead to a less competitive game -- the 49ers have a healthy 25.5 implied point total in Week 3.

Greg Dortch, WR, Cardinals

FanDuel Salary: $5,100 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 12%

Anyone who plays in PPR leagues are probably well aware of Greg Dortch. Whenever the Arizona Cardinals have put Dortch on the field, he's always a threat to perform well in formats that incentivize receptions rather than just yards or touchdowns.

Following a 6-catch, 47-yard performance in Week 1, Dortch tallied only 2 catches for 11 yards in Week 2. The lack of production a week ago was partly due to the Rams failing to make the game competitive in a 41-10 victory for Arizona, and rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. exploded in the first half to put the game out of reach pretty early.

While Harrison and Trey McBride are the two primary options for Kyler Murray, Dortch has the third-highest target share (19.2%) and third-most yards per route run (1.71) among the WRs and TEs on the Cardinals. With Arizona being underdogs to the Detroit Lions in the game with the highest total in Week 3, Dortch and the other pass-catchers on the Cardinals could be busy.

Ray-Ray McCloud, WR, Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $4,900 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 5%

Ray-Ray McCloud surprised many when he earned a 48.0% snap rate and 64.3% route rate in Week 1 for the Atlanta Falcons, resulting in 4 receptions for 52 yards on 7 targets. To follow that up, McCloud would haul in 3 of his 5 targets for 42 yards in Week 2's Monday night victory over the Philadelphia Eagles while recording a 100.0% snap rate and 96.8% route rate.

Despite the Falcons boasting an offense that features Drake London and Kyle Pitts, McCloud may be here to stay for a bit due to his role out of the slot. According to PFF, McCloud leads Atlanta in slot snaps (34) and slot rate (58.6%) through the first two weeks of the campaign.

Facing the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 will certainly be the tallest task the Falcons have faced this year. That being said, Atlanta is playing as home underdogs, so McCloud could remain a key fixture in the Kirk Cousins-led aerial attack.

Jonnu Smith, TE, Dolphins

FanDuel Salary: $5,000 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 7%

The placement of Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve unquestionably puts a dent in the fantasy value of all skill players on the Miami Dolphins. Skylar Thompson is expected to start under center for the Dolphins on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, which means there could be plenty of short passes in Miami's passing game.

Whenever Thompson took over for Tagovailoa in Week 2, he averaged only 5.71 adjusted yards per attempt on 14 attempts, which would rank as the 10th-lowest among starting QBs this season. There's no doubt Mike McDaniel will try to scheme up an offense that can get the ball in the hands of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and De'Von Achane as quick as possible.

At the same time, Jonnu Smith could be more involved in the offense for the second straight contest. After being an afterthought in the offense in Week 1, Smith registered 6 catches for 53 yards on 7 targets in Week 2, and his ability to create after the catch makes him a viable option in deeper leagues or DFS if you're desperate at the TE position.

