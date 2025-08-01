Fantasy Football: 4 Zero-RB Running Backs to Draft in 2025

The "Zero-RB" strategy has become a popular strategy in the fantasy football world in recent years. Deploying the Zero-RB tactic can certainly lead to fantasy success, but it requires passing on the stud running backs in the early rounds and attacking -- and hitting on -- the mid-to-late-round backs.

There are a variety of ways to determine which running backs to focus on in Zero-RB builds, whether it's targeting backs who could see more volume than expected, carve out a role in the passing game, or see a positive shift in usage later in the season. Additionally, taking a stance and being correct on running backs in ambiguous backfields can be exactly what a Zero-RB team needs to succeed.

Using FantasyPros' Consensus ADP (average draft position) for half-PPR leagues, let's take a look at four running backs with an ADP of 50.0 or later that are ideal players to target if you're looking to draft a Zero-RB squad in 2025.

2025 Fantasy Football Zero-RB Targets

RJ Harvey, Broncos

Overall ADP: 57.0 (RB22)

There hasn't been a shortage of hype surrounding RJ Harvey ahead of his rookie season with the Denver Broncos. Despite being a 24-year-old rookie, Harvey joins a Denver backfield that only features oft-injured J.K. Dobbins, Audric Estime, and Jaleel McLaughlin in a Sean Payton offense that tends to utilize running backs often.

In his final collegiate season at UCF, Harvey tallied the eighth-most yards per attempt (6.8), eighth-most missed tackles forced (69), and second-most runs of 10-plus yards (54) among college backs with 100-plus rushing attempts, per PFF. While being trusted in pass protection will be crucial in Harvey's usage as a rookie, he does provide some explosiveness as a pass catcher after he totaled 61 receptions, 11.8 yards per reception, and 4 receiving touchdowns across his final three years in college.

Being attached to a quarterback like Bo Nix should also lead to fruitful results for Harvey. Just a season ago, the Broncos had 107 of their 549 targets (19.5%) go to running backs (according to ProFootballReference) while Nix finished with the second-most passing attempts behind the line of scrimmage (131) and the eighth-fewest average completed air yards (4.5), via NextGenStats.

With the Broncos using a second-round pick on Harvey, there shouldn't be much concern with him earning the starting role sooner rather than later -- even if Dobbins steals some snaps early in the season. Although coachspeak during training camp shouldn't be overused, it doesn't hurt that Sean Payton has liked what he's seen from Harvey so far.

TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots

Overall ADP: 63.0 (RB24)

Another rookie running back that I'd be comfortable taking in a Zero-RB build is TreVeyon Henderson of the New England Patriots. Even with Rhamondre Stevenson being a roadblock for Henderson as a rookie, the first-year back shouldn't have any problems earning a role immediately in a Pats offense that is desperate for explosive plays.

Even as the No. 2 back behind Quinshon Judkins at Ohio State last season, Henderson logged the 5th-most yards per attempt (7.0) and 26th-most runs of 10-plus yards (32) among college backs with 100-plus attempts. Henderson had four more runs of 10-plus yards than Judkins a season ago despite handling 50 fewer carries behind the same offensive line.

Besides being an extremely physical back in pass protection, Henderson averaged 11.1 yards per reception and totaled 6 receiving touchdowns on 77 receptions throughout his four-year collegiate career with the Buckeyes. So at the very least, Henderson can earn snaps early in his rookie campaign due to his skill set in the passing game.

The door then opens up for Henderson to be more than just a featured weapon in the aerial attack when you factor in Stevenson averaging the ninth-fewest yards per attempt (3.9) and accruing the most fumbles (7) among backs with 100-plus attempts in 2024.

Jaylen Warren, Steelers

Overall ADP: 88.7 (RB32)

Entering the 2025 NFL Draft, I was a big fan of rookie Kaleb Johnson, and I certainly love the long-term outlook for Johnson on the Pittsburgh Steelers. As much as I believe Johnson can be a stud for the Steelers in 2025 and beyond, I've also warmed up to the idea that Jaylen Warren could play a bigger role than expected following the departure of Najee Harris.

Warren dealt with a hamstring injury in the preseason and a knee injury early in the regular season last year, but he still made the most of his touches, recording the 16th-most yards after contact per attempt (3.21) among backs with 100-plus attempts. The Steelers also elected to place a restricted free-agent tender on Warren worth $5.35 million in 2025, giving him a significant raise compared to his rookie contract, and any team interested in signing him would have had to surrender a second-round pick.

There's a chance I'm overthinking Pittsburgh's backfield, but the biggest reason my interest in Warren continues to increase is due to the Steelers likely trusting him in pass protection more than Johnson -- at least to start the season. Aaron Rodgers isn't as spry or mobile as he once was at 41 years old, and the experienced signal-caller and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith don't seem like the types who want to put up with a running back who can't be trusted in pass protection.

Once again, things happening or that are said during training camp can be overblown and it's still early, but recent reports suggest that Johnson needs time to refine his skills in the pass-blocking department. If Johnson can't be trusted by Rodgers, then Warren will get a chance to prove he can be a featured back in an offense that leans on their ground game.

Jordan Mason, Vikings

Overall ADP: 105.7 (RB36)

Similar to last season, Jordan Mason is one of the running backs I have the most exposure to ahead of the 2025 campaign. Upon being traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the Minnesota Vikings this offseason, Mason figures to split touches with veteran Aaron Jones.

In his first season with the Vikings in 2024, Jones set career-highs in rushing attempts (255) and rushing yards (1,138) at 30 years old, but it's doubtful he sees that level of volume again. Considering that Jones will be turning 31 years old during the upcoming season and the fact he turned his 12 carries inside the five-yard line into -4 yards and only 3 touchdowns a season ago, there's reason to believe that Mason becomes the preferred option in the red zone this year.

Before suffering a shoulder injury in Week 6 last season, Mason proved he can be productive in fantasy amid the absence of Christian McCaffrey, finishing as the overall RB5 and RB11 in fantasy points per game in half-PPR formats from Week 1 through Week 6. On top of that, of the backs with 100-plus attempts in 2024, Mason accrued the 6th-most yards per attempt (5.2) and 10th-most yards after contact per attempt (3.35).

Being that Jones has dealt with various injuries throughout his career, Mason is a mixture of being a valuable handcuff and a running back who could have standalone value due to his expected usage in the red zone. Even though Mason won't be playing in Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme anymore, Kevin O'Connell has provided us with fantasy-friendly offenses in recent years, as well.

