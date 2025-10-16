FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Best FanDuel Promos For This Weekend (10/17-10/20/25)

Best FanDuel Promos For This Weekend (10/17-10/20/25)

FanDuel is bringing the heat with a stacked lineup of promotions to celebrate an action-packed weekend in sports.

We're treated to NFL Week 7, MLB Playoffs, and a full college football slate! With so much happening, there’s no shortage of exciting ways to get in on the action! Learn more about each FanDuel promo below.

Best FanDuel Promos - This Weekend's Highlights

College Football Profit Boosts All Weekend

  • FanDuel is partnering with Bussin’ With the Boys to bring you a college football Profit Boost all weekend — eligible for any CFB wager placed Thursday through Saturday!
  • You can also use 50% Profit Boost specifically on the Tennessee Volunteers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide football game this Saturday.

Reward Stack for NBA Futures

  • NBA tip-off is almost here! You can unlock multiple 30% Profit Boosts on NBA futures bets from Friday to Monday.

MLB Playoffs Profit Boost All Weekend

  • The MLB Playoffs are in full swing. To celebrate, FanDuel has a Profit Boost available every game day. Just log into your FanDuel Sportsbook account to check out today's promo.

NFL Profit Boosts Every Game Day

Stay in the Game at FanDuel

Make sure to check the FanDuel Sportsbook to learn more about these limited-time offers. You can also check out FanDuel Research to read our experts' picks and predictions.

See full terms and conditions for each promo at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Odds subject to change.

