Fantasy Football: 4 Deep Sleepers for NFL Week 3

If you're in a deep league or are playing some large-field NFL DFS tournaments on FanDuel this week, you'll probably need some deep sleepers on your squad.

Here are some players who are on the majority of waiver wires but need to be on your radar this week.

We'll reference our fantasy football projections. All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook, and lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers for Week 3

Kayshon Boutte, WR, Patriots

FanDuel Salary: $5,300 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 25%

Kayshon Boutte is a fringe deep sleeper given his 25.0% roster rate, but the dip in his week-over-week roster rate could be worth buying.

In Week 1, Boutte played 80.9% of the snaps and ran a team-high 75.9% of the routes. He commanded a whopping eight downfield targets (10-plus yards) and a 38.1% air yards share. All in all, he caught six of eight targets for 103 yards.

Then in Week 2, we once again saw Boutte pace the New England Patriots in route participation rate (63.3%). However, he earned just one target, though he caught it for an 18-yard touchdown.

It's tough to be high on a guy who is just one week removed from earning a mere one target, but the glass half full approach would tell you that Drake Maye is a fantasy relevant quarterback, and Boutte has been the main wide receiver on the field. The Pats are hosting a Pittsburgh Steelers team that coughed up 31 and 32 points in their first two games.

Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Packers

FanDuel Salary: $5,700 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 2%

Jayden Reed is out on the IR after sustaining a broken collarbone, so the Green Bay Packers could look to make Dontayvion Wicks happen this week.

Wicks ran just 39.1% of the routes in Week 1 and caught both of his targets for 30 yards. He bounced back in Week 2, running 61.8% of the routes to earn a team-high 30.8% air yards share. He caught four of his six targets for 44 yards and notably earned five downfield targets.

We saw Wicks enjoy five-plus targets in each of the four games where Romeo Doubs was out last season, and he led the team with seven targets in the one game where both Doubs and Christian Watson were missing. Historically, he's had a great role when the Packers are down receivers.

Green Bay is set to visit the Cleveland Browns this Sunday and understandably have a 25.5 implied team total for said matchup. There's a world where the offense pops all while Wicks paces the team in targets this weekend.

Kyle Monangai, RB, Bears

FanDuel Salary: $4,900 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 7%

There are not many running backs available in 75% of leagues who are worth rostering, though rookie Kyle Monangai sticks out among them.

Monangai saw just one touch -- an 11-yard reception -- in the Chicago Bears' season opener, but he played ahead of Roschon Johnson and was on the field for 42.2% of the snaps in Week 2. Monangai earned three targets, seven carries, and a red zone attempt in that one.

Monangai's Week 2 role tells us that he's the RB2 behind D'Andre Swift, which is good news for two key reasons: Swift is a fine player at best, and he's been limited in practice due to a quad injury.

The Bears are hosting the Dallas Cowboys in a game that's being billed as a pick 'em and shows a slate-high 50.5 over/under. Monangai could make an impact in Week 3 and, as our Skyler Carlin notes, he's among the top players to stash in fantasy football.

Cade Otton, TE, Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $5,100 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 7%

Cade Otton's role is elite for a tight end, but he's yet to deliver results. Something could finally give in Week 3.

Otton played 87.5% of the snaps and ran 73.0% of the routes in Week 1 before commanding a massive 84.4% route participation rate in Week 2. He's fifth among all tight ends in total routes run.

Now, all that has amounted to just three catches on seven targets. It can be hard to care about him being on the field when he's not earning targets, anyway. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still missing Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan while Emeka Egbuka is banged up, per the injury report.

Even still, the Bucs head into a home date against the New York Jets with a mighty 26.5 implied team total. The Jets have given up the second-most targets (21) and fourth-most catches (15) to tight ends in the early going. If you're in a deep league or simply looking for a modest-salaried tight end in DFS, Otton could be worth a shot.

