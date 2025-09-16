5 Players to Stash in Fantasy Football Entering NFL Week 3

If you're consistently a step ahead of the competition in your fantasy football league, it can help you win a title, and this weekly piece will aim to help you stay ahead of the pack.

The goal here is to help you identify players who could be hot waiver adds down the road as well as to point out week-ahead pickups who could prove useful.

Here are some players to consider adding now and stashing on your bench for the future.

All fantasy football projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football Stash Candidates for Week 3

Blake Corum, RB, Rams

When considering running backs to stash in fantasy football, we want to find players who could see an expanded role at some point during the season or someone who could be in line for a large workload if an injury occurred to the starter. While Kyren Williams has been the clear workhorse back for the Los Angeles Rams in recent seasons, the gap between his usage and Blake Corum's usage shrunk a bit in Week 2.

Along with Corum being a candidate to handle a massive workload if Williams were to miss time, the second-year back earned a 30.5% snap rate and turned three red-zone carries into a late-game touchdown in Week 2 versus the Tennessee Titans (compared to Williams' 69.5% snap rate and three red-zone carries that led to no touchdown). Additionally, Corum looked explosive with 5.14 rushing yards over expected per attempt (via Next Gen Stats) on his five carries, and Sean McVay shared that the split we saw from Williams and Corum on Sunday is "much more in alignment" with how he wants to divvy the workload moving forward -- making Corum worth stashing.

Kyle Monangai, RB, Bears

The Chicago Bears' backfield didn't earn much hype before the season began, and the first two games of the season have been pretty underwhelming. D'Andre Swift was expected to spearhead Chicago's rushing attack due to a lack of competition, and while that has been true, rookie seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai has emerged as a legitimate threat to earn touches moving forward.

After logging just a 14.3% snap rate and one touch in Week 1, Monangai climbed to a 42.2% snap rate and eight touches in Week 2. Although Monangai's increased usage is partly due to the Bears having a massive deficit in the second half of Sunday's contest and Chicago could be in the trade market for a running back at some point this season, Swift continues to be an inefficient back, opening the door for someone else to become the featured back in the not-so-distant future.

Luther Burden, WR, Bears

It's been a slow start to the season for rookie wideout Luther Burden III, but that's to be expected after he missed time in OTAs and training camp due to a hamstring injury. Across the first two weeks, Burden has just a 22.0% snap rate, 15.5% route rate, and 4.5% target share that's resulted in him touching the ball only two times.

That being said, if you have a team in fantasy football that is cooking early in the year and you have a spot on your bench to stash players who have the potential to have notable outings in the second half of the season, Burden is worth stashing.

Aside from believing a potential D.J. Moore trade could take place at some point this campaign, Olamide Zaccheaus likely won't remain the No. 3 receiver for much longer, and head coach Ben Johnson hinted at wanting to get Burden and Colston Loveland more involved moving forward following Chicago's loss in Week 2.

Jalen Coker, WR, Panthers

None of the momentum that Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers' offense built at the end of last season has carried over into the 2025 campaign. However, as bad as Young has been under center, his receivers not named Tetairoa McMillan have also been unproductive through the first two weeks.

Xavier Legette (the team's first-round pick from last year) has just 0.11 yards per route run on 15 targets, Hunter Renfrow has 0.74 yards per route run on 15 targets, and the Panthers were turning to Brycen Tremayne to give them snaps in Week 2.

Given the issues that Carolina is having with their receivers, I'd be looking to stash Jalen Coker -- who had 14.9 yards per reception a season ago -- in hopes he can hit the ground running once he returns from injured reserve.

Isaiah Likely, TE, Ravens

Isaiah Likely was someone who was mentioned in last week's stash candidates article, and after watching the Baltimore Ravens again in Week 2, there's a reason Likely is being included once more ahead of Week 3. While Likely has yet to take a snap this season, he returned to practice this past week, and Mark Andrews hasn't been very productive despite Baltimore's offense scoring 40-plus points in back-to-back weeks.

Even with Likely sidelined, Andrews has managed just a 77.7% snap rate, 67.9% route rate, and 8.5% target share with only two catches for seven yards and 0.18 yards per route run. With the Ravens needing someone to step up alongside Zay Flowers in the passing attack, Likely could be very involved once he returns if his foot injury doesn't cause him to have any limitations.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.