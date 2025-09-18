3 Best College Football Bets and Predictions for Week 4

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

While this can be a bit overwhelming, it also gives us plentiful spots we can target when searching for betting value. From the biggest games of the week all the way on down, we're never lacking for options.

Week 4 will feature a mix of conference clashes while other teams will get in their final non-conference bout before conference play is fully underway. Two top-25 conference battles lead the way as Week 4's top matchups.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for this week?

College Football Week 4 Betting Picks

Arkansas at Memphis

Despite falling to the Mississippi Rebels 41-35 in Week 3, the Arkansas Razorbacks are still off to an excellent start thanks to an electric offense that's posting 45.5 points per game (7th) and 8.9 yards per play (2nd). Taylen Green has quickly become one of the nation's most underrated quarterbacks with a breakout start to 2025, averaging 288.7 passing yards, 102.3 rushing yards, and 4.3 total touchdowns per game.

Alongside his video game-like numbers, Green has an 89.8 player grade, 76.9 pass grade, and 88.3 rush grade, via Pro Football Focus. If Green keeps up this kind of production, the Razorbacks could make some serious noise in the SEC.

Before jumping into the thick of conference play, Arkansas is facing its final non-con opponent in the Memphis Tigers. This is another squad with high-volume scoring at 33.0 PPG (32nd), pointing to a shootout -- as the 61.5-point total suggests. Will this be another positive scoring environment for the Razorbacks?

Arkansas Total Points Over Sep 20 4:00pm UTC

Through three games against Chattanooga, Georgia State, and Troy, Memphis has allowed 206.0 passing yards per game (52nd), 0.01 expected points added per dropback (80th), and a 38.1% pass success rate (51st) -- per Game On Paper. Considering the competition, even ranking around 50 isn't great for this Tigers defense. This could be a feast for Green and his receivers.

Arkansas has featured balanced play-calling, and its pass offense is plenty good enough to expose the Tigers' weakness thanks to the eighth-highest EPA per dropback in college football. With the Tigers ranked 28th in EPA per rushing attempt allowed, the Razorbacks could look to lean on the pass more than usual. This would aid a quickened pace, and Arkansas already touts the 56th-fewest seconds per play (out of 136 teams)

Ultimately, Green is on an all-time heater right now, and Memphis' secondary hasn't performed well against lesser competition. Give me over for Arkansas' team total.

No. 21 Michigan at Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines are a tough code to crack right now.

In Week 2, the offense had some frustrating play-calling with third-down woes while quarterback Bryce Underwood completed only nine passes. A week later, Michigan blew the doors off the Central Michigan Chippewas with a 63-3 win as 28-point favorites. What changed? The run game was far more effective -- which included Underwood totaling nine rushing attempts for 114 rushing yards (12.7 yards per carry).

Week 4's opponent -- the Nebraska Cornhuskers -- features a stingy defense, one that's allowed only 8.5 points per game (seventh) and 3.8 yards per play (eighth). However, the Cornhuskers are ceding 4.8 yards per rushing attempt (94th) while ranking 126th in EPA per rushing attempt allowed.

Spread Michigan Sep 20 7:30pm UTC

As usual, the Wolverines heavily rely on the ground game with a 58.3% rush-play rate (30th). Plus, Michigan may have found its path to success by allowing Underwood to utilize his legs in Week 3. After posting only two and three rushing attempts in his first two games, Underwood amassed 114 rushing yards thanks to nine attempts. His dual-threat ability alongside running back Justice Haynes -- who is averaging 129.3 rushing yards per game -- should create a dynamic rushing attack.

On the other side of the ball, I'm not buying this Cornhuskers offense quiet yet. They beat up on Akron and Houston Christian with 63.5 PPG over their last two. However, Week 1's 20-point showing with only 4.5 yards per play against Cincinnati is still on my mind. Quarterback Dylan Raiola was shaky a season ago and posted a 59.3 pass grade against Cincinnati.

Time will tell if Raiola has truly taken the next step in his sophomore campaign, but for now, I'm leaning on the Wolverines' advantage on the ground. While it was Central Michigan, Michigan utilizing Underwood's mobility could prove to be a difference-maker going forward.

Florida at No. 4 Miami (FL)

There's no nice way to put it -- the Florida Gators have been putrid.

After entering the season with heightened expectations, Florida has lost back-to-back games while the offense has posted only 13.0 PPG during the span. DJ Lagway and the passing game taking a step forward was part of the expectations, and this has been absent. Will anything change in another brutal road test against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes?

Lagway fell flat on his face in Baton Rouge last week, throwing five interceptions (!) along with 5.9 yards per passing attempt en route to 287 passing yards. A lack of balance from the offense has been an issue, as the Gators are totaling 3.7 yards per rushing attempt (84th) while touting the 10th-highest pass-play rate.

Spread Miami Florida Sep 20 11:30pm UTC

Two issues will likely remain present on Saturday. First up, Miami's rush D has been strong by giving up only 2.4 yards per carry (12th) and -0.30 EPA per rushing attempt (8th). The Canes are also forcing 2.0 takeaways per game (16th), leading to more worries for Lagway -- who has six picks on the season. More turnovers paired with an ineffective run game sounds like trouble.

I doubt we see Florida's offense wake up on the road against a top-five team. The Gators also rank 69th in EPA per dropback allowed. Quarterback Carson Beck has enjoyed a hot start -- totaling 270.7 passing yards, 9.9 yards per passing attempt, and 2.3 passing touchdowns per game paired with a 79.4 pass grade. Ranking 32nd in EPA per dropback, Miami's air attack should turn in another solid performance.

The Hurricanes dismantled South Florida with a 49-12 win last week, and Florida lost 18-16 against USF in Week 2. The Gators are staring at a 1-3 start and a potential program rebuild following the 2025 season.

