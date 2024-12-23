Fantasy Football: 3 Tight Ends to Stream for Week 17

Tight end has long been the most volatile position in fantasy football. While 2024 offers an exciting crop of tight end options at the top, not every fantasy team has the luxury of rostering an elite option.

Unless you were one of the lucky few to nab a top guy, you'll likely be scouring the waiver wire in search of a diamond in the rough.

However, just because you punted on the tight end position doesn't mean all hope is lost.

Streaming tight end is a real, and effective, strategy -- you just have to know where to look.

That's where I come in, giving you three tight end streamers to target each and every week of the 2024 NFL season. All of these guys should be available in the majority of 12-team leagues and, at the very least, possess value for the upcoming week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football: TEs to Stream in Week 17

Juwan Johnson, Saints

Matchup: vs. Raiders

Juwan Johnson's role has increased with Taysom Hill sidelined. Over the first two games sans Hill (not counting the Week 16 MNF game), Johnson has played 72% and 73% of the snaps and logged 5 and 3 targets. He popped for 50 yards and a touchdown in one of those games and could do something similar in Week 17 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Vegas has permitted the fifth-most half-PPR points per game to TEs this season (11.9). They rank 21st in overall D and 28th against the pass, according to numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics.

This is a friendly matchup for the New Orleans Saints, and Johnson can flirt with TE1 numbers.

Chig Okonkwo, Titans

Matchup: at Jaguars

Chigoziem Okonkwo is quietly having a nice finish to the season.

After making 8 catches for 59 yards in Week 15, Okonkwo totaled 9 grabs for 81 yards in Week 16. While we can't bank on an abundance of garbage time like the Tennessee Titans got in Week 16, Okonkwo can keep rolling in Week 17 thanks to a date with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jags have given up the seventh-most half-PPR points per game to tight ends (11.1). Brock Bowers just lit them up for 11 catches and 99 yards in Week 16. On the season, the Jaguars rank dead last in both overall defense and pass defense.

Okonkwo is in a superb matchup and can continue his hot streak.

Cade Otton, Buccaneers

Matchup: vs. Panthers

Cade Otton sat out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 16 game. If he was dropped in your league, he makes for a sweet add for Week 17 -- assuming he's able to suit up this coming week.

In Week 17, Otton and the Bucs play host to the Carolina Panthers. While Carolina is clearly trending up, the Panthers' improved offense makes them an even better fantasy matchup than they were earlier this year because opposing offenses now have to keep their foot on the gas. Plus, the Panthers still stink defensively, ranking 31st overall as well as 31st against the pass.

Carolina has allowed the third-most half-PPR points per game to TEs (12.7).

Prior to sitting this past week, Otton had played at least 92% of the snaps in three straight games. Assuming he's healthy, he's a back-end TE1 in Week 17.

