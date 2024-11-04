Fantasy Football: 3 Tight Ends to Stream for Week 10

Tight end has long been the most volatile position in fantasy football. While 2024 offers an exciting crop of tight end options at the top, not every fantasy team has the luxury of rostering an elite option.

Unless you were one of the lucky few to nab a top guy, you'll likely be scouring the waiver wire in search of a diamond in the rough.

However, just because you punted on the tight end position doesn't mean all hope is lost.

Streaming tight end is a real, and effective, strategy -- you just have to know where to look.

That's where I come in, giving you three tight end streamers to target each and every week of the 2024 NFL season. All of these guys should be available in the majority of 12-team leagues and, at the very least, possess value for the upcoming week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football: TEs to Stream in Week 10

Taysom Hill, Saints

Matchup: vs. ATL

The New Orleans Saints are going to look a bit different when they take the field in Week 10 versus the Atlanta Falcons. Besides firing Dennis Allen at head coach amid a seven-game losing streak, the Saints could be without Chris Olave at receiver, which gives Derek Carr an extremely thin cast of pass catchers to target through the air.

Given all of the injuries on offense, Taysom Hill should maintain a role moving forward despite the coaching change. In leagues where Hill is eligible at the tight end position, he's worth considering as a streamer with tight ends such as Brock Bowers, Tucker Kraft, and David Njoku on a bye week in Week 10.

During New Orleans' devastating loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 9, Hill earned the second-highest target share (17.9%) on the Saints while logging only a 46.6% snap rate and 51.5% route rate, via NextGenStats. While Hill isn't going to be on the field for every play, he is a big goal-line threat alongside Alvin Kamara.

Ahead of Monday Night Football, Hill is potentially on track to have his second top-five finish at the tight end position this season, even though he's been limited to only five games. If Olave is ruled out this week, Hill could see even more usage in an offense that is already missing Rashid Shaheed.

Mike Gesicki, Bengals

Matchup: at BAL

Mike Gesicki enjoyed his best performance of the season in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders, finishing with 5 receptions for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns on 6 targets. Whenever Tee Higgins hasn't been active for the Cincinnati Bengals, Gesicki tends to emerge as the No. 2 option behind Ja'Marr Chase.

Over the four weeks Higgins has been sidelined this season, Gesicki is posting a 43.3% snap rate, 51.6% route rate, 19.9% target share, and 70.5 receiving yards per game. Meanwhile, Gesicki is registering a 38.7% snap rate, 49.2% route rate, 5.8% target share, and 14.2 receiving yards per game in the five contests where Higgins was active.

While Higgins' status in Week 10 could determine Gesicki's usage, rookie Erick All Jr. unfortunately suffered a season-ending knee injury in Sunday's win over the Raiders. All's injury should lead to more snaps for Tanner Hudson, but Gesicki could also see more pass-down work in All's absence.

The Bengals are slated to face the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, so you'll need to be mindful of that when considering Gesicki. Baltimore's defense has surrendered the fourth-most receptions (52) and most receiving yards (608) to tight ends up to this point, giving Gesicki a stellar matchup if Higgins is unable to return to game action on a short week.

Hunter Henry, Patriots

Matchup: at CHI

It hasn't been a positive season for the New England Patriots, but rookie Drake Maye has certainly flashed in his first few starts at quarterback. In each of his three starts where he's begun and ended the game under center, Maye has achieved 20-plus completions, 30-plus pass attempts, and 200-plus passing yards.

Across those three starts, Hunter Henry has proven to be Maye's favorite target in the passing game. During that sample, Henry is sporting a team-high 20.8% target share with an 81.3% snap rate, 66.9% route rate, and 2.3 downfield targets (targets of 10-plus yards) per game.

As a result of Maye's emergence, Henry has finished as the TE11 or better in three of his last four outings. The tight end position has been unpredictable this season, but Henry has gotten five-plus targets in four consecutive games ahead of a matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Entering Week 10, Chicago's defense is permitting the eighth-highest target rate (19.7%) and ninth-most yards per route run (1.55) to tight ends in 2024. Besides Henry, Gesicki, and Hill, Jonnu Smith, Ja'Tavion Sanders, and Theo Johnson are other tight ends to consider in deeper leagues.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.