Fantasy Football: 3 Quarterbacks to Stream for Week 4

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up at receiver and running back in drafts.

In one-quarterback formats, whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there's going to be decent options on the wire to choose from.

When it comes to streaming a quarterback, there are multiple factors in play -- with none being more important than the defense they're opposing. From there, you can look at things like the situation the QB is in as well as what they've been doing as of late. All of it matters.

With help from our NFL projections, here are some quarterbacks you can stream this week.

Fantasy Football QBs to Stream in Week 4

Justin Fields, Steelers

Matchup: at Colts

Justin Fields popped last week for his first big fantasy game as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, going for 18.4 fantasy points in a home date with the Los Angeles Chargers. Fields can have another good day this week at the Indianapolis Colts.

Fields always brings rushing prowess to the table -- carrying the rock 28 times through three weeks -- and that is a big lift for both his floor and ceiling. The most encouraging thing last week was Fields' passing numbers as he threw for 245 yards while completing 25 of 32 attempts.

The Colts' defense has not been good. They've allowed at least 383 total yards in each game, and they just let Caleb Williams throw for 332 yards in Week 3.

Fields is a high-upside streaming play this week.

Andy Dalton, Panthers

Matchup: vs. Bengals

Well, Andy Dalton sure looked good.

In his 2024 debut, Dalton lit up the Las Vegas Raiders for 319 yards and 3 scores. That's more than enough to get him on the streaming radar this week in a home game versus the Cincinnati Bengals, a team that will be traveling on a short week after playing on Monday night.

We can't expect Dalton to produce 300 yards and three TDs again, but he's clearly got some juice left in the tank. In his lone 2023 start, he threw for 361 yards and 2 touchdowns, so his showing at the Raiders wasn't some fluke.

A year ago, Cincy allowed the 13th-most FanDuel points per game to QBs (18.1). They're not a defense we should be avoiding, although they've looked pretty solid so far in 2024.

Dalton is absolutely worth a start in two-quarterbacks formats, and he's a fine streaming play in one-QB leagues.

Deshaun Watson, Browns

Matchup: at Raiders

Speaking of the Raiders, their defense faceplanted in the aforementioned matchup with Dalton. They're a nice landing spot in Week 4 for Deshaun Watson.

Watson hasn't been terrible this year in terms of fantasy scoring, sitting as the QB17 by points per game through three weeks (pending the MNF doubleheader). He's run for 85 total yards and a score thus far, and that definitely adds to his appeal. He's totaled 15.4 and 16.4 fantasy points the past two weeks, righting the ship in fantasy after a dud in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Watson hasn't yet thrown for 200 yards in a game this year, so the ceiling is capped until we see the Cleveland Browns' offense improve. With that said, Watson is capable of a solid fantasy day against Vegas.

