Fantasy Football: 3 Quarterbacks to Stream for Week 3

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up at receiver and running back in drafts.

In one-quarterback formats, whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there's going to be decent options on the wire to choose from.

When it comes to streaming a quarterback, there are multiple factors in play -- with none being more important than the defense they're opposing. From there, you can look at things like the situation the QB is in as well as what they've been doing as of late. All of it matters.

With help from our NFL projections, here are some quarterbacks you can stream this week.

Fantasy Football QBs to Stream in Week 3

Geno Smith, Seahawks

Matchup: vs. Dolphins

Through two weeks (not counting Week 2's MNF game), Geno Smith is the overall QB8. He's tallied 17.8 and 17.9 fantasy points, with the 17.9-point effort coming in a tough road matchup at the New England Patriots in Week 2.

It's been a good start to the year for Smith, and he's capable of keeping it going in a home date with the Miami Dolphins.

In 2023, Miami gave up the 12th-most FanDuel points per game to QBs (18.1). The absence of Tua Tagovailoa lowers the overall ceiling for this game, but, per the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Seattle Seahawks are 6.5-point favorites in a matchup with a 41.5-point over/under, meaning Seattle boasts a solid 24.0-point implied total.

Smith can run a little, too, which is always a positive. He amassed 30 rushing yards and a score in Week 1.

This is a quality matchup for Geno, and he's a serviceable streaming play in Week 3.

Sam Darnold, Vikings

Matchup: vs. Texans

Well, Sam Darnold's Minnesota Vikings career is off to a good start. Minnesota is 2-0, with Darnold throwing four TDs through two games and sitting as the overall QB9.

There's some shootout potential for Darnold and Minnesota this week versus the Houston Texans. The game features a 2.5-point spread and 46.5-point total, so the ingredients are there for a back-and-forth contest where both offenses are on the gas for four quarters.

Admittedly, Darnold is a lot less appealing if Justin Jefferson can't go, but as of Monday, it seems like Jefferson has a decent shot to play. Darnold might have Jordan Addison (ankle) at his disposal, as well.

Darnold offers some rushing juice, running for 32 yards in Week 1, and after scoring 19.9 fantasy points in a difficult matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, he can put up another good outing this week.

Derek Carr, Saints

Matchup: vs. Eagles

The New Orleans Saints' offense has been one of the headline stories of the season thus far.

The Saints put 47 on the board against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, but a lot of people -- including myself -- kind of wrote that off since it was the Panthers. There's no brushing aside what the Saints did in Week 2 as they went on the road and torched the Dallas Cowboys' defense for 44 points.

It's led to a lot of fantasy goodness for Derek Carr, who is the QB2 after fantasy outputs of 21.3 and 21.8 points.

The Saints find themselves in a fantasy-friendly matchup in Week 3, with the Philadelphia Eagles visiting New Orleans. The game has a 1.5-point spread and 48.5-point total. It profiles as one of the best fantasy environments of the week.

The Eagles allowed the second-most FanDuel points per game to signal-callers in 2023 (21.1), and they surrendered 260 yards and 2 touchdowns to Jordan Love in Week 1.

Carr has a chance to stay hot this week in what could be a back-and-forth shootout versus Philly.

