Fantasy Football: 3 Quarterbacks to Stream for Week 11

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up at receiver and running back in drafts.

In one-quarterback formats, whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there's going to be decent options on the wire to choose from.

When it comes to streaming a quarterback, there are multiple factors in play -- with none being more important than the defense they're opposing. From there, you can look at things like the situation the QB is in as well as what they've been doing as of late. All of it matters.

With help from our NFL projections, here are some quarterbacks you can stream this week.

Fantasy Football QBs to Stream in Week 11

Justin Herbert, Chargers

Matchup: vs. Bengals

The fantasy arrow is firmly pointing up for Justin Herbert, and he can keep it going this week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Herbert has scored at least 19.5 fantasy points in three straight games, and he's attempted at least 27 passes in five of his past six outings. He's also showing upside with his legs, running for at least 32 yards in two of his last three games.

This week, Herbert is at home versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincy ranks 28th in overall defense, per numberFire's schedule-adjusted numbers, and they're 27th against the pass. The Bengals have surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points per game to QBs (20.4).

Our fantasy football projections forecast Herbert to put up 16.8 points and rank him as this week's QB8. He's an excellent streamer.

Bo Nix, Broncos

Matchup: vs. Falcons

Bo Nix is still rostered in only 33% of Yahoo! leagues. I'm not sure why that's the case.

By points per game, Nix is the QB13 on the year, and with the rushing juice he's shown, he's on the QB1 (top 12) radar pretty much every week now. Nix has run for at least 25 yards in six games this campaign, and he's posted at least 16.1 points in five of his last six starts.

In Week 11, Nix hosts the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta has been a quality matchup for QBs, allowing 18.2 fantasy points per game to the position, the seventh-most.

Our model is high on Nix this week, projecting him for 17.3 points and slotting him in as the QB7. For this week only, I lean Herbert, but Nix is someone who should be added in the majority of one-QB formats.

Russell Wilson, Steelers

Matchup: vs. Ravens

While the sample for Russell Wilson is only three starts, he's putting up 18.9 fantasy points per game. That currently ranks as the QB7 by points per game.

I'm not sure he'll be able to keep producing at this level for the rest of the regular season, but Wilson is a solid streamer this week in a home date against the Baltimore Ravens.

Over the years, we've gotten used to low-scoring, defensive struggles when the Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers hook up. Things might be a little different this season as the over/under is set at 48.5 points for Sunday's clash. The spread is tight (3.5 points), too, so the ingredients are in place for a fantasy-friendly environment.

Baltimore's pass defense ranks 30th, and they're permitting the second-most fantasy points per game to QBs (22.0). This is a nice spot for Wilson, and we project him for 16.3 fantasy points, making him our QB16 for the week.

