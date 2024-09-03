Fantasy Football: 3 Quarterback Streaming Options for Week 1

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up at receiver and running back in drafts.

In one-quarterback formats, whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there's going to be decent options on the wire to choose from.

When it comes to streaming a quarterback, there are multiple factors in play -- with none being more important than the defense they're opposing. From there, you can look at things like the situation the QB is in as well as what they've been doing as of late. All of it matters.

With help from our NFL projections, here are some quarterbacks you can stream this week.

NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook, and lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Quarterbacks to Stream for Week 1

Matthew Stafford, Rams

Matchup: at Lions

The QB streaming options are a little light Week 1. If someone like Jayden Daniels or Caleb Williams is available in your league, they're a top-notch streaming play, but they've got pretty high roster percentages across the fantasy industry.

Someone who doesn't is Matthew Stafford, and he's capable of a good outing in Week 1.

Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams begin their 2024 campaign where their 2023 season ended -- at the Detroit Lions. Detroit was a great matchup for signal-callers last season as the Lions let up the third-most FanDuel points per game to the position (20.4). Stafford lit them up for 367 yards and 2 scores in the playoffs.

With one of the NFL's top WR duos at his disposal, Stafford can have another big game this week. Per the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Stafford's passing prop is up at 273.5 yards (as of Tuesday morning), and he's -125 to throw at least two touchdowns.

Our NFL projections rank him as the QB13 for the week, forecasting him for 272 passing yards and 17.9 FanDuel points.

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

Matchup: vs. Washington

Baker Mayfield opens with a friendly home matchup versus the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are projected to have the NFL's worst defense, according to numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics. This is undoubtedly a good spot for Mayfield.

Baker doesn't usually offer big-time upside in fantasy, but a year ago, he showed the ability to deliver in soft matchups. He torched the Chicago Bears for 317 passing yards and had 278 yards and a pair of scores versus the Tennessee Titans.

Facing a Commanders defense that allowed the most FanDuel points per game to QBs last year (21.2), Mayfield can help you get your season off to a good start. He's our QB18 for Week 1.

Geno Smith, Seahawks

Matchup: vs. Broncos

Geno Smith underwhelmed last year after a quality 2022 season, with his numbers dipping pretty much across the board. But I like his chances of putting forth a good showing in Week 1.

The Seattle Seahawks are at home versus the Denver Broncos. numberFire isn't expecting this Denver D to be very good, projecting them as the fifth-worst unit. They permitted 17.7 FanDuel points per game to QBs last year (14th-most) and lost a key cog this offseason in safety Justin Simmons.

Smith brings some -- but not much -- rushing juice to the table as he's averaged double-digit rushing yards per game in each of the last three seasons. Any rushing production helps -- as does being surrounded by playmakers at wideout.

All in all, Geno projects for 16.8 FanDuel points by our numbers (QB16).

