Fantasy Football: 3 Players You Can Drop After Week 11

Every week, basically every fantasy website in the industry puts out a waiver wire column -- here's our top waiver wire adds. But in some instances, the real problem isn't deciding who to pick up; it's figuring out which players to part ways with.

Knowing when to drop an under-performing player is a tough call, but I'm here to help you out. Dead weight on your fantasy roster can be particularly harmful during bye weeks. These are the players you don't feel comfortable cutting but who prevent you from picking up someone else. Maybe you even get roped into starting them in a pinch.

Of course, it doesn't hurt to explore any trade possibilities before cutting a player. But the issue with many of these guys is that their value is already low, so they may be difficult to move. If you can't move them, fine -- that's when you can consider dropping them to address other needs on your roster. But don't just drop them without doing any market research in your league.

These are tough decisions to make -- if they weren't, I wouldn't need to write this article. But it doesn't have to be so hard. After this past week, here are some players you can drop and why you can do so.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football Players to Drop After Week 11

Devin Singletary, RB, Giants

Devin Singletary is still rostered in 49% of Yahoo! leagues. That's way too high given his current role.

Singletary hasn't topped a 40% snap rate in a game in four straight outings. In three of those games, he's been on the field for fewer than 30% of the snaps. He's taken a clear back seat to Tyrone Tracy Jr.

While the New York Giants have a pretty friendly upcoming RB schedule, Singletary needs either a significant role change or an injury to Tracy to get back to being a flex-caliber fantasy asset. And even if Singletary gets back the RB1 job for Big Blue, I'm not sure he can do much with it.

Given that this week is a tough bye week, I can't justify keeping Singletary around.

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks

I like Zach Charbonnet as a player, and while he certainly has value as a handcuff for Kenneth Walker III, he is getting tougher and tougher to keep on our rosters with his lack of usage in his RB2 role.

Earlier this year in PPR leagues, Charbonnet flirted with RB3 status alongside a healthy Walker. That hasn't been the case lately as Charbonnet has scored more than 6.0 PPR points in a game only once since Week 4. He's amassed just 16 total touches across the Seattle Seahawks' last three games.

A Walker injury would instantly thrust Charbonnet into the high-end RB2 range, but there's zero standalone value. If you have both him and Walker on your roster, then maybe I'd try to find a way to keep Charbonnet as we head into the fantasy playoffs, but in most other situations, I'm not letting Charbonnet get in the way of any waiver adds I want to make.

Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys

With the Dallas Cowboys' offense being what it's going to be the rest of the way, Jake Ferguson shouldn't be rostered in 84% of Yahoo! leagues.

Admittedly, it's hard to cut ties with any tight end who has shown the ability to be a consistent producer, and Ferguson has a solid track record. But there's so little upside in Dallas now with Dak Prescott on the shelf, and on top of that, Ferguson exited early last week with a concussion, putting his Week 12 status in major doubt given the Cowboys' short week.

Ferguson will likely enter the 2025 campaign right where he was coming into 2024 -- a back-end TE1 -- but those days look to be over with Cooper Rush/Trey Lance under center.

