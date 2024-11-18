10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Heading Into Week 12

Week 11 provided some changes to running back roles, providing us with some waiver wire targets. Plus, several wide receivers are enticing adds thanks to recent spike performances.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 12.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds

Quarterbacks

Will Levis, Tennessee Titans

Will Levis has been good for a constant stream of memes and not so much for fantasy football. Since returning from injury in Week 10, Levis is suddenly producing.

The Tennessee Titans' signal-caller is averaging 17.8 fantasy points per game over his last two and just logged a season-high 295 passing yards against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. Levis has turned the ball over just once over the two games. Is this sustainable after he logged 10 turnovers over his first five contests?

If Levis can keep the turnovers in check, he's worth rostering. With a 2-8 record, the Titans are constantly in negative game scripts, requiring plenty of passing attempts. Plus, Levis has some favorable matchups ahead -- such as the Houston Texans (allows 10th-most FanDuel points per game to QBs) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (allows 2nd-most FanDuel points per game to QBs).

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

This week's QB waiver options are mostly based on potential; that's certainly the case with the Carolina Panthers' Bryce Young. He's yet to provide big-time fantasy outings, but his play has been significantly improved since Week 9.

Young has still managed to log double-digit fantasy points in three straight, and he's thrown only one pick over his last two. While Young has averaged only 25.5 passing attempts per game since Week 9, he has several juicy matchups ahead, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13 and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15.

Others to Consider:

Drake Maye (at Miami)

Running Backs

Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars' Tank Bigsby enjoyed snap shares that surpassed 60% in Week 7 and Week 8 when Travis Etienne was out of the lineup. In Etienne's first game back, Bigsby still carried a 52% snap rate, but this dropped to 23% in Week 10 -- partially thanks to reaggravating an ankle injury. He would miss Week 11, leaving Etienne with 75% of the snaps on Sunday.

While Jacksonville is on bye in Week 12, Bigsby could still be worth a stash. There's a good shot he's healthy for Week 13, and this could be paired with Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) returning back to the lineup.

Bigsby should be a lot more productive if Lawrence is under center, and he still seems on track to take more carries than Etienne. Tank has logged 1.56 rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/C) compared to Etienne's 0.01, via NFL Next Gen Stats. There isn't much question about who is the more efficient rusher, and acquiring any running back getting significant touches is rare at this point in the fantasy season. Bigsby isn't widely available, though, as he's rostered in 47% of Yahoo! leagues.

Zamir White, Las Vegas Raiders

As usual, the Las Vegas Raiders' backfield is a pain in the butt to figure out. Zamir White seemed like the early-down back in Week 11, taking 21 of 29 snaps on first and second downs over the first three quarters. However, he would exit the game with a quad injury. Alexander Mattison (ankle) also left the game, leaving the backfield to Ameer Abdullah.

Entering Week 12, good luck figuring out this running back room. If healthy, White could be worth adding considering the change in roles on Sunday. However, if White and Mattison are absent next week, the waiver targets move to Abdullah and Dylan Laube.

White still adds minor fantasy value as he logged only five rushing attempts for nine rushing yards (1.8 yards per carry). This puts him at 2.8 yards per rushing attempt for the season. He's yet to reach double-digit fantasy points in a game, but a shift in roles is something to keep an eye on.

White is widely available with about a 26% roster percentage.

Audric Estime, Denver Broncos

Let's round out our running back targets with yet another thorn in our side. The Denver Broncos seemed to hand the keys to Audric Estime in Week 10, for the rookie enjoyed a 45% snap share with a team-high 14 rushing attempts.

After recording only one carry and a 29% snap share in Week 10, Javonte Williams was back to being the lead piece on Sunday with a 52% snap share paired with nine rushing attempts and five targets. It was an efficient day, as well, with Williams averaging 6.6 yards per carry and 7.0 yards per reception.

Denver logged 38 points on Sunday, so this is an offense from which we definitely want exposure. Williams is available in only 21% of leagues while Estime is at 49%. This is still far from an ideal roster percentage, but if available, Estime is still a worthy stash. This seems to be a hot hand approach as Williams was the primary back on the first drive while Estime took the bulk of the snaps on the second drive in Week 11.

Others to Consider:

Gus Edwards (vs. Baltimore), Ameer Abdullah (vs. Denver), Trey Benson (at Seattle), Cam Akers (at Chicago), Dylan Laube (vs. Denver)

Wide Receivers

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Since returning from injury, Quentin Johnston has logged 20.0, 9.4, and 11.8 fantasy points. This includes scoring a touchdown in all three games as Johnston carries a 16.7% red zone target share during the span.

It goes beyond just red zone targets, though. Johnston is tied for the second-highest target share on the team at 19.5% in the split, and he holds a team-high 30.7% air yards share since Week 9, which is backed by 3.7 downfield targets per game (10+ yards).

Justin Herbert is boiling-hot, carrying 0.11 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) since Week 9, so getting an exposure to this passing offense is probably a good idea. Along with Will Dissly, Johnston is widely available (rostered in 41% of leagues) as one of the Bolts' top targets.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints essentially have no one to throw to right now, which has opened the door for some unlikely contributors. No one has seized the opportunity like the vet wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling. He's posted 24.4 and 15.7 fantasy points since Week 10. For a player rostered in only 25% of leagues, what's not to like about this waiver option?

Not only has he found the end zone three times during the span, Valdes-Scantling has also averaged 39.2 yards per catch along with an absurd 46.6% air yards share. His red zone target share is only 12.5% over the last two games, but Valdes-Scantling has simply been a big-play machine.

Rashid Shaheed (knee) is out for the season, and Chris Olave (concussion) is on injured reserve. Valdez-Scantling should certainly get his opportunities going forward, but negative regression is a huge worry here. He's carrying an average depth of target (aDOT) of 25.8 yards. For a player making his cuts exclusively from big plays, is this sustainable?

Still, Valdez-Scantling demands attention on the waiver wire after back-to-back spike performances -- even with the Saints entering a bye.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans

Now, let's get into a player that's available in almost every league out there. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is available in about 96% of Yahoo! leagues, yet he's scored a touchdown in five of his last six games.

Westbrook-Ikhine has turned this into only two top-25 weekly finishes since Week 6 due to his 13.7% target share in the split. His team-high 33.3% red zone target share over the last six games is hard to ignore, though. Plus, he's second on the team with a 17.9% air yards share during the span -- though it's still far behind Calvin Ridley's 53.8% air yards share.

Since Week 9, he's logged six targets in two of three games. His previous season-high was only four targets. Westbrook-Ikhine's work outside of the red zone seems to be steadily rising, and he just erupted for 117 receiving yards and 18.7 fantasy points in Week 11. From his red zone work alone, Westbrook-Ikhine has the makings of an enticing waiver target.

Others to Consider:

Xavier Legette (vs. Kansas City), Ray-Ray McCloud (Bye), Demario Douglas (at Miami), Adam Thielen (vs. Kansas City), Darius Slayton (vs. Tampa Bay)

Tight Ends

Will Dissly, Los Angeles Chargers

Thanks to a 21.7% target share since Week 6 (second on team), Will Dissly has been a steady streaming option at tight end. After producing only two top-20 weekly finishes prior to Week 11, he finally had a spike performance with 16.0 fantasy points on Sunday Night Football.

Prior to Monday Night Football, Dissly holds the fifth-most fantasy points among tight ends this week. He should become more than just a streaming option at this point; expect his 24% roster rate to spike going into Week 12.

Dissly leads the Chargers with a 26.3% red zone target share since Week 6, as well. He's becoming a worthy starting tight end -- especially with Los Angeles' offense rolling.

Others to Consider:

Hunter Henry (at Miami), Zach Ertz (vs. Dallas), Theo Johnson (vs. Tampa Bay), Ja'Tavion Sanders (vs. Kansas City)

Defenses

Washington Commanders

Our D/ST play for Week 12 doesn't take much thought. The Washington Commanders are hosting the Dallas Cowboys, who are minus Dak Prescott (hamstring).

The Cowboys put up only six points in Dak's first full absence in Week 10, and it probably won't look much better on MNF considering Dallas' 16.5-point team total. The Philadelphia Eagles finished as the top fantasy defense against the Cowboys in Week 10. While Washington hasn't produced a double-digit fantasy performance since Week 7, this unit is still capable of spike performances as it's finished in the top-six weekly finishes twice this season.

Dallas is already logging the eighth-fewest yards per play, and taking away Dak should mean even less success. Simply due to the Cowboys' stumbling offense, the Commanders' D/ST should be a great play in Week 12.

Others to Consider:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Giants)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.