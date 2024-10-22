Fantasy Football: 3 Kickers to Stream for Week 8

Kickers aren't part of every fantasy league, but if they're used in yours, you shouldn't gloss over the position. Fantasy points are fantasy points, and hitting on a high-scoring week from a kicker can help you win your matchup.

Streaming the position might be the best way to go about it, and if that's the strategy you're deploying, this weekly article should be handy for you.

Here are three kickers you can stream this week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Kickers to Stream for Week 8

Jake Bates, Lions

Matchup: vs. Titans

The Detroit Lions are two weeks removed from their bye, yet Jake Bates remains rostered in only 34% of Yahoo! leagues and just over half of ESPN formats.

According to numberFire's metrics, the Lions rank third in schedule-adjusted total offense, and while the offense is almost too efficient at scoring touchdowns sometimes, being attached to this attack will provide Bates with plenty of fruitful days at the office. A couple of weeks back, he was gifted four field goal opportunities on his way to 19 fantasy points, which is the type of ceiling we can expect when things break right.

Bates has made the most of his chances, too, going 10-for-10 on FG attempts and 20-of-21 on extra points.

As a heavy home favorite over the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, Detroit has a slate-high 28.0-point implied team total.

The Lions play in a dome and are the type of team that should regularly see high implied team totals the rest of the season, so it probably won't be long before Bates is rostered across most formats.

Brandon McManus, Packers

Matchup: at Jaguars

Following the failed Brayden Narveson experiment, it looks like the Green Bay Packers may have finally found their kicker after Brandon McManus nailed a game-winning 44-yard field goal against the Houston Texans, earning himself his first Lambeau Leap. While it was his only FG attempt of the day, plenty more opportunities should be upcoming on a team that's inside the top 10 in adjusted total offense.

The 33-year-old veteran owns a career 81.4% field goal percentage and has multiple seasons where he's kicked around 85%, which should be sufficient enough for him to hold this Packers kicking gig.

Green Bay is another team flashing a high implied team total (27.0) this week, as they shouldn't have much trouble putting up points on the road versus a Jacksonville Jaguars team that's 31st in adjusted total defense.

Given the Packers' recent switch at kicker, McManus is widely available across fantasy platforms.

Will Reichard, Vikings

Matchup: at Rams

Will Reichard got a shout in this piece last week, and he didn't disappoint, racking up 15 fantasy points in a shootout against the Lions. He's now tied for seventh among kickers in fantasy points per game (10.8), but there's a strong possibility he's still sitting on your waiver wire.

While the Minnesota Vikings are more of a middle-of-the-pack adjusted offense, they boast numberFire's top adjusted defensive unit, which often aids the team with good field position and additional scoring chances off turnovers and three-and-outs. After all, Minnesota is averaging the NFL's sixth-most points per game (28.0).

It also doesn't hurt that Reichard has been flawless on his kicks thus far, going a perfect 12-for-12 on field goals and 18-for-18 on extra points.

The Vikings are on the road versus the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, but they're still 3.0-point favorites and have a plus matchup versus the Rams' 25th-ranked adjusted defense.

Reichard is another kicker who could have long-term value at the position. Minnesota's home games are indoors, and they should be favored in most of the weeks ahead.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.