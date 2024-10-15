Fantasy Football: 3 Kickers to Stream for Week 7

Kickers aren't part of every fantasy league, but if they're used in yours, you shouldn't gloss over the position. Fantasy points are fantasy points, and hitting on a high-scoring week from a kicker can help you win your matchup.

Streaming the position might be the best way to go about it, and if that's the strategy you're deploying, this weekly article should be handy for you.

Here are three kickers you can stream this week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Kickers to Stream for Week 7

Will Reichard, Vikings

Matchup: vs. Lions

The Minnesota Vikings are back in action this week, and it could be the right time to consider adding kicker Will Reichard to your squad. The undefeated Vikings have been one of the year's bigger surprises, sporting a solid offense behind a resurgent Sam Darnold paired with a ruthless defensive unit that ranks first in schedule-adjusted total defense, per numberFire.

Reichard has taken advantage of the situation, quietly averaging the 10th-most kicking fantasy points per game (10.0) by going a perfect 9-for-9 on field goals and 16-for-16 on extra points.

Minnesota has a tough test against the Detroit Lions, but they're a 2.5-point home favorite and have an appealing 26.0-point implied team total.

Reichard is widely available across all platforms and should be busy in what could be a high-scoring matchup. Kicking indoors at home can't hurt, as well.

Joshua Karty, Rams

Matchup: vs. Raiders

The Los Angeles Rams come out of their bye with just a 1-4 record, yet are 6.5-point home favorites over the Las Vegas Raiders, which says a lot about the latter.

Kicker Joshua Karty didn't get any field goal attempts in a loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 5, but he has a far better chance of getting opportunities against a much weaker opponent. The Rams' offense has helped Karty to nine or more fantasy points in three of his five starts, and there's even a possibility they get Cooper Kupp back this week, who had a "positive workout" on Monday.

The Raiders have already set their sights on the future after dealing away Davante Adams and will have a tough time winning many more games behind the 29th-ranked adjusted offense and 20th-ranked adjusted defense. This could be the rare case where the Rams find themselves in the driver's seat right from the start, which should lead to a strong fantasy performance for Karty.

Matthew Wright, 49ers

Matchup: vs. Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers have their highly anticipated rematch of last year's Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, and despite sitting at .500 through six weeks, the 49ers rank second in our power rankings while the undefeated Chiefs are sixth. In any case, this figures to be competitive game against two of the league's best, and San Francisco finds itself as just a 1.5-point home favorite.

Matthew Wright is expected to continue filling in for Jake Moody (ankle) despite injuring his shoulder at the end of last week's game. Wright was up to the task in his 49ers debut, knocking through all his attempts (three field goals and three extra points) on his way to 13 fantasy points.

The 49ers did add kicker Anders Carlson to their practice squad as insurance, so keep tabs on Wright's status in case his injury ends up being worse than originally thought. Even without the dynamic Christian McCaffrey all season, San Francisco comes into Week 7 with the seventh-best adjusted offense and should continue to provide ample opportunities for whoever is lining up at kicker.

