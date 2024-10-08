Fantasy Football: 3 Kickers to Stream for Week 6

Kickers aren't part of every fantasy league, but if they're used in yours, you shouldn't gloss over the position. Fantasy points are fantasy points, and hitting on a high-scoring week from a kicker can help you win your matchup.

Streaming the position might be the best way to go about it, and if that's the strategy you're deploying, this weekly article should be handy for you.

Here are three kickers you can stream this week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Kickers to Stream for Week 6

Jake Bates, Lions

Matchup: at Cowboys

The Detroit Lions were on bye in Week 5, so Jake Bates was dropped in a lot of leagues, and he should be one of the first guys to consider picking up if you need a kicker.

Although Bates scored just six fantasy points in Week 4, that was more due to poor luck than anything else, as he didn't receive a single field goal attempt in a game where the Lions scored six touchdown in a 42-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit now ranks fourth in numberFire's schedule-adjusted offense numbers, and any team capable of dropping 40+ points on its opponent should provide ample field goal opportunities more often than not.

The Lions' offense could have another fruitful day this week, this time against the Dallas Cowboys. Not only are the Cowboys 24th in schedule-adjusted total defense, but they're 32nd in adjusted rush defense, which will play right into the hands of a team that loves to utilize running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Despite being on the road, Detroit is a 3.0-point favorite and has the week's second-highest implied team total (27.75).

While Bates has scored double-digit fantasy points just once in four games, that's been due to a surprising lack of field goal chances so far. He's a perfect 5-for-5 on FG attempts and has gone 11-of-12 on extra points. With this offense starting to fulfill its potential, better days are ahead for Bates, and he'll be kicking indoors this week, as well.

Brayden Narveson, Packers

Matchup: vs. Cardinals

Green Bay Packers kicker Brayden Narveson was on thin ice after missing four field goals over the first four weeks, which included going 0-for-2 in a 31-29 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. However, in Week 5, Narveson converted his lone field goal from 46 yards and went 3-for-3 on extra points, which should keep him in Green Bay's good graces for the time being.

Despite his inconsistent kicking, Narveson has cracked double-digit fantasy points in three of his five games, and being attached to this Packers offense should lead to more productive fantasy outings. Green Bay is a 5.5-point home favorite over the Arizona Cardinals, and they're right up there with Detroit in implied team total (27.5).

The Cardinals' defense has been a weekly unit to attack this season, and they come into Week 6 ranked just 26th in adjusted total defense. Narveson's shaky play makes him riskier than someone like Bates, but he's in a great spot to get multiple FG attempts on Sunday.

Matthew Wright, 49ers

Matchup: at Seahawks

With Jake Moody already set to miss Thursday's game, Matthew Wright was signed by the San Francisco 49ers to be their kicker for the short-term.

While Wright has mostly bounced around from team to team as a fill-in kicker over his career, he's a reliable enough option in a pinch. Overall, he's hit 40-of-47 field goals (85.1%) dating back to 2020, and the 49ers should keep him busy as the 10th-best adjusted total offense. Even with Moody getting hurt midway through the game in Week 5, he's still tied as the K3 in fantasy points this season.

San Francisco is hitting the road to face the Seattle Seahawks but still find themselves as 3.5-point favorites with an appealing 25.5 implied team total.

Although Wright's fantasy value will obviously be short-lived, it's likely that Moody misses multiple weeks, so he should be more than a one-and-done pickup. It's not often you can find a kicker available everywhere who's paired with such a dynamic offense.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.