Fantasy Football: 3 Kickers to Stream for Week 3

Kickers aren't part of every fantasy league, but if they're used in yours, you shouldn't gloss over the position. Fantasy points are fantasy points, and hitting on a high-scoring week from a kicker can help you win your matchup.

Streaming the position might be the best way to go about it, and if that's the strategy you're deploying, this weekly article should be handy for you.

Here are three kickers you can stream this week.

Fantasy Football Kickers to Stream for Week 3

Blake Grupe, Saints

Matchup: vs. Eagles

Are the New Orleans Saints for real?

It was easy write off Week 1's 47-point outburst against the Carolina Panthers -- likely the NFL's worst team -- but then the Saints went and dropped 44 points on the Dallas Cowboys in Jerry World, arguably the most surprising result on Sunday.

While most of the relevant fantasy pieces on New Orleans are likely already rostered, taking a chance on kicker Blake Grupe is a low-risk way to get exposure to this team and see if the good times continue.

Grupe racked up 22 fantasy points in the Saints' opener and then followed it up with 8 points at Dallas. He attempted just one field goal in the second game, showing he had the potential for a much bigger fantasy day had the Cowboys' defense offered any resistance. Overall, he's hit all 5 of his field goal attempts -- including a 57-yarder in Week 1 -- while going 10-of-11 on extra points.

New Orleans is hosting the Philadelphia Eagles at the Superdome in Week 3, and the matchup's 48.5-point total is a promising sign that we should have a high-scoring affair on our hands.

Grupe has a roster percentage in the single digits across fantasy platforms, so chances are he's available outside of the deepest of formats. He could have long-term potential if the Saints keep rolling, and as always, it never hurts when a fantasy kicker plays his home games indoors.

Matt Prater, Cardinals

Matchup: vs. Lions

Matt Prater got a shout in this piece last week, and he came through with 14 fantasy points as the Arizona Cardinals' offense came alive behind big performances from Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. in a 41-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and while they find themselves as slight underdogs, this game is rocking a shootout-worthy 51.5 over/under.

Prater is a perfect 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts -- he also has a 57-yarder in the books -- and has nailed all 7 of his extra points. Much like Grupe, Prater is another widely available kicker with a roster percentage in the single digits.

Additionally, Detroit kicker Jake Bates has shown up in this space twice already, but he's still out there in a lot of leagues. While he hasn't quite blown up for a spike week yet after scoring 8 and 10 points over the first two weeks, this Lions offense should provide more kicking opportunities going forward, and this is yet another plus matchup

Jason Myers, Seahawks

Matchup: vs. Dolphins

This Miami Dolphins-Seattle Seahawks tilt might not have the enticing over/under of the previous two games we've highlighted, but Seattle is one of the bigger home favorites on the board at 6.5 points. They figure to be in the driver's seat against a Miami team that will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the foreseeable future following his latest concussion.

Although Seattle hasn't exactly faced elite opposition in the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots, they've taken care of business with two wins and have graded out as PFF's sixth-best offense thus far. Geno Smith bounced back from a shaky Week 1 with a strong performance through the air against a feisty Pats defense, racking up 327 passing yards and a touchdown while averaging 0.11 expected points added per drop back.

In all, it's an encouraging start for Seattle, and Jason Myers has been along for the ride, notching 10 and 12 fantasy points. He hasn't missed a kick yet (five FGs and four XPs), and we shouldn't forget that he finished tied as the K3 in fantasy just last year. With the Seahawks favored by a touchdown, Myers has a good chance to crack double-digit fantasy points for the third straight week.

