Fantasy Football: 3 Kickers to Stream for Week 16

Kickers aren't part of every fantasy league, but if they're used in yours, you shouldn't gloss over the position. Fantasy points are fantasy points, and hitting on a high-scoring week from a kicker can help you win your matchup.

Streaming the position might be the best way to go about it, and if that's the strategy you're deploying, this weekly article should be handy for you.

Here are three kickers you can stream this week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Kickers to Stream for Week 16

Brandon McManus, Packers

Matchup: vs. Saints

The Green Bay Packers are favored by nearly two touchdowns over the New Orleans Saints, giving them one of the week's highest implied team totals (28.0). With that in mind, if you're looking for an upgrade at kicker, Brandon McManus should be high on your wish list.

McManus has been fantastic for Green Bay since joining them in Week 7. He's missed one kick all season, converting 14-of-15 field goal attempts and 23-of-23 extra points. His 93.3% field goal percentage is one of the league's best.

The Packers' offense ranks 30th in pass rate over expectation and has happily relied on running back Josh Jacobs as the focal point of their offense down the stretch. Well, it just so happens New Orleans is 30th in schedule-adjusted rush defense, making this an ideal opponent for Green Bay's run-heavy attack to exploit.

McManus should have a high floor in a game where the Packers' offense should roll, and with some field goals thrown in, he should cruise to double-digit fantasy points. He's the top kicker in our NFL projections this week, as well.

McManus is available in 80% of Yahoo! leagues.

Cade York, Bengals

Matchup: vs. Browns

While the Cincinnati Bengals don't boast quite as massive a spread as the Packers, they're favored by roughly a touchdown over the Cleveland Browns in a matchup that has a 46.5 total.

The Bengals are 7th in adjusted offense while also ranking 30th in adjusted defense, so we continue to see their games turn into high-scoring contests most weeks. However, Cleveland has announced they're switching from Jameis Winston to Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback, which has already dropped the total slightly and reduces the chance of a shootout. Still, we should still feel good about this Bengals offense putting up points.

All of this means Cade York ought to be busy, and since joining up with the Bengals, he's been solid across two games, nailing 3-of-3 field goals and 7-of-8 extra points. While his long-term accuracy remains a concern (career 73.0% FG percentage), being tethered to such an explosive offense makes it easier to overlook that.

York has technically reverted back to the practice squad to begin the week, but he's expected to continue filling in for the injured Evan McPherson. He remains widely available across most platforms.

Chad Ryland, Cardinals

Matchup: at Carolina

Chad Ryland was our cover boy last week, and he didn't disappoint in a plus spot versus the New England Patriots, scoring 14 fantasy points by going perfect on three field goals and three extra points.

The Arizona Cardinals are in another appealing spot this weekend, facing the Carolina Panthers as 4.5-point road favorites. The Panthers sit 31st in adjusted total defense and just gave up 30 points to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15.

Ryland has now posted double-digit fantasy points in 5 of his 10 starts while hitting 22 of his 26 FG attempts (84.6%). Another productive day should be in store for him, and he's generally available in all but the deepest of leagues.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.