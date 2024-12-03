Fantasy Football: 3 Kickers to Stream for Week 14

Kickers aren't part of every fantasy league, but if they're used in yours, you shouldn't gloss over the position. Fantasy points are fantasy points, and hitting on a high-scoring week from a kicker can help you win your matchup.

Streaming the position might be the best way to go about it, and if that's the strategy you're deploying, this weekly article should be handy for you.

Here are three kickers you can stream this week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Kickers to Stream for Week 14

Tyler Bass, Bills

Matchup: at Rams

Tyler Bass got a mention in this space last week, but snowy and windy conditions ultimately curbed his appeal on Sunday Night Football. Kicking at home for the Buffalo Bills in December can certainly do that.

We won't have to worry about weather in Week 14, though, as Bass will travel across the country to face the Los Angeles Rams, giving him an indoor venue to kick. This matchup has shootout potential, sporting one of the slate's highest totals (49.5), and with the Bills coming in as road favorites, they have a hefty implied team total (27.0).

While Bass has been far from perfect this season, missing four field goals and four extra points, being attached to Buffalo's top-four schedule-adjusted offense has helped him score double-digit fantasy points in three of the last six games, and his upcoming schedule should allow him to finish the year strong. Following the Rams, another indoor shootout looms at the Detroit Lions, and then Buffalo should be heavy favorites at home against the New England Patriots and New York Jets to wrap up the fantasy playoffs.

Bass is still available in nearly half of Yahoo! leagues, and he's even more widely available on other platforms.

John Parker Romo/Will Reichard, Vikings

Matchup: vs. Falcons

John Parker Romo has performed well as the Minnesota Vikings' fill-in kicker over the past four weeks, scoring double-digit fantasy points three times while converting 11-of-12 field goals and 7-of-8 extra points.

What complicates things in Week 14 is the potential return of Will Reichard, who's eligible to come off injured reserve. Reichard was 14-for-16 on his field goals and perfect on extra points before getting hurt, and he's expected to take his job back when fully healthy.

On a per-game basis, both kickers are inside the top 10 in fantasy points per game at the position, so the Vikings -- and fantasy managers -- should be in good hands regardless of who gets the nod this weekend versus the Atlanta Falcons. Minnesota is a 4.5-point home favorite, and their domed stadium is an added plus for the kicking game.

Both Parker Romo and Reichard carry low roster percentages across all platforms, so it's worth tracking which one gets the nod if you need a kicker this week.

Brandon McManus, Packers

Matchup: at Lions

We have yet another appealing option kicking indoors in Brandon McManus, and he's another guy who's likely sitting on your waiver wire. McManus has stabilized the Green Bay Packers' kicking game since taking over the job in Week 7, going 10-for-11 on his FG attempts and converting all 16 extra points.

McManus has scored double-digit fantasy points in back-to-back weeks and now gets to avoid the elements in an away game versus the Detroit Lions. Although the Packers are slight underdogs against one the NFL's top contenders, this matchup boasts the week's highest total (51.5), so we could be in for a fantasy-friendly environment on both sides.

McManus is rostered in just 13% of Yahoo! leagues and under 7% of ESPN formats.

