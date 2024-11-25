Fantasy Football: 3 Kickers to Stream for Week 13

Kickers aren't part of every fantasy league, but if they're used in yours, you shouldn't gloss over the position. Fantasy points are fantasy points, and hitting on a high-scoring week from a kicker can help you win your matchup.

Streaming the position might be the best way to go about it, and if that's the strategy you're deploying, this weekly article should be handy for you.

Here are three kickers you can stream this week.

Fantasy Football Kickers to Stream for Week 13

Spencer Shrader, Chiefs

Matchup: vs. Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs fill-in kicker Spencer Shrader didn't disappoint in Week 12, going a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points (13 fantasy points). The rookie hasn't missed a kick in any of his four NFL appearances this year, and he should continue starting for Kansas City while Harrison Butker recovers from knee surgery.

Shrader should have plenty of kicking attempts coming his way on Friday versus the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs are 13.5-point favorites, and their offense shouldn't have trouble moving the ball versus a team that entered Week 12 with the 24th-ranked schedule-adjusted defense.

It's worth noting that Shrader hasn't attempted a kick over 45 yards yet, and he put up unspectacular numbers in college, so it's fair to wonder whether he can remain accurate as his sample grows. Still, it's hard to beat his situation on a heavy favorite, and he's rostered in just 36% of Yahoo! leagues.

Tyler Bass, Bills

Matchup: vs. 49ers

There's a good chance Tyler Bass was dropped during the Buffalo Bills' bye week, and he's worth a look in this week's Sunday Night Football matchup.

The Bills are hosting a San Francisco 49ers group that's lost two straight games and will now have to travel across the country to face a team coming off its bye. The short-handed 49ers endured a 38-10 beatdown at the hands of the Green Bay Packers this past weekend, and while Brock Purdy is expected to return in Week 13, that might not be enough to save a squad that was dominated across the board.

Put it all together, and Buffalo is favored by nearly a touchdown, setting the stage for Bass to have busy night.

Although Bass continues to have some misadventures kicking extra points this season (33 of 37), he hasn't missed a field goal since Week 6, giving him a solid 86.4% FG percentage. He's scored double-digit fantasy points in three of his last five games.

Given that this is a game in Buffalo as the calendar turns to December, it might be worth monitoring the weather during the week to be sure Bass won't be kicking in particularly difficult conditions.

Wil Lutz, Broncos

Matchup: vs. Browns

Wil Lutz got a shout in this space last week, and he gifted fantasy managers with a whopping 22 fantasy points after hitting five field goals and two extra points. Lutz is now averaging 9.6 fantasy points per game, and while the Denver Broncos haven't had their bye yet, it's still noteworthy that he's tied for the fourth-most fantasy points among kickers.

The Denver offense has really come alive in recent weeks behind the improved play of Bo Nix, who has worked his way into the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation at +150 odds behind just Jayden Daniels. Nix and friends should be able to keep things rolling versus a Cleveland Browns team that came into Week 12 ranked 23rd in adjusted defense.

Many likely gave up on Lutz following a poor performance in Week 10 where he missed two field goals, but he's converted all this attempts in the two games since and is up to an 88.9% FG percentage overall this year.

