Fantasy Football: 3 Kickers to Stream for Week 10

Kickers aren't part of every fantasy league, but if they're used in yours, you shouldn't gloss over the position. Fantasy points are fantasy points, and hitting on a high-scoring week from a kicker can help you win your matchup.

Streaming the position might be the best way to go about it, and if that's the strategy you're deploying, this weekly article should be handy for you.

Here are three kickers you can stream this week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Kickers to Stream for Week 10

Jake Moody or Anders Carlson, 49ers

Matchup: at Buccaneers

The San Francisco 49ers have had bad injury luck all season, and their kickers haven't been immune to this.

Three different players have kicked for the 49ers, but regardless of who's stepped in, they've been successful in fantasy. Jake Moody averaged 11.6 fantasy points over the first five games, Matthew Wright racked up 13.0 points in Week 6, and Anders Carlson logged 8.0 and 16.0 points in his two starts.

Despite San Francisco's issues in 2024, it's pretty clear that they still have an offense that gives its kickers a boost in fantasy. The 49ers are the sixth-best schedule-adjusted total offense, per numberFire's metrics, and they carry the week's second-best implied team total (27.5) as 5.5-point road favorites over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The only trouble is figuring out who will be kicking on Sunday. While Wright is out of the picture on injured reserve, Moody returned to practice on Monday and didn't rule out playing in Week 10, so he could finally play after getting injured in Week 5. If he remains sidelined, then Carlson should continue holding down the fort.

It's a situation to keep tabs on, but trying to nab whoever ultimately starts could be worth the headache. Moody is rostered in under 30% of both Yahoo! and ESPN leagues while Carlson is practically universally available.

If the news surrounding Moody continues to sound positive, he could be someone to pick up early due to his long-term potential while acknowledging that you may need to swap him for someone else late if he's inactive.

Joshua Karty, Rams

Matchup: vs. Dolphins

Joshua Karty got a mention here last week, and he's coming off a solid Week 9 performance, nailing two field goals and two extra points for eight fantasy points. While he's still stuck on just one performance with double-digit fantasy points, a healthy, revitalized Los Angeles Rams offense continues to brighten his outlook going forward.

In the three games both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua have logged snaps (including Week 1), Matthew Stafford has been much more effective, averaging 0.14 expected points added per drop back compared to -0.22 in the other five games, per NFL Next Gen Stats. This is a completely different offense when it has its top wideouts active, and Nacua didn't even finish two of those three games.

Stafford should remain efficient in a home date with the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. The Dolphins are 21st in schedule-adjusted pass defense, and we could have a possible shootout on our hands in a matchup flashing a 50.5 over/under.

Karty went through a kicking rough patch for a few weeks, but he's now hit all his attempts over the last two games and ought to get plenty of opportunities on Monday Night Football.

Jason Sanders, Dolphins

Matchup: at Rams

Similar to Karty's situation, Jason Sanders' fantasy value has risen from the ashes following the return of Tua Tagovailoa. In the three games Tua has played from start to finish, Sanders has logged 10.0, 11.0, and 9.0 fantasy points, whereas he's averaged a less thrilling 6.4 over the other five games.

Considering the Rams are just 2.5-point favorites over the Dolphins, we're likely to see a fantasy environment that benefits both sides. This is further backed by Los Angeles ranking just 21st in adjusted total defense and 22nd in adjusted pass defense.

Sanders hasn't been the most accurate kicker, going just 14-for-18 on his FG attempts, but he's missed just one since the Week 6 bye, which is hopefully a sign of things to come. Particularly in ESPN formats, he's a kicker sitting on most waiver wires with a roster percentage below 4%.

