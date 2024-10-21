Fantasy Football: 3 Defenses to Stream for Week 8

Every point matters when it comes to winning in season-long fantasy football, meaning you can't afford to leave points on the table. While we don't spend top-notch draft capital on D/STs in our fantasy football drafts, ignoring them during the season can cost you dearly.

Streaming defenses throughout the year is a great way to ensure you get the most out of your D/ST slot. Even the best defenses draw tough weekly matchups, and even the worst defenses are capable of strong fantasy outings in the right situations.

This article is here to help you parse through all of those situations and to present you with three streamers that are available in most leagues.

Fantasy Football D/ST to Stream for Week 8

Detroit Lions

Matchup: vs. Titans

The clear top streaming option of the week is the Detroit Lions' D/ST. A matchup with the Tennessee Titans alone brings plenty of good reasons.

Tennessee is averaging only 17.7 points per game (sixth-fewest) and 4.3 yards per play (second-fewest), and 2.0 turnovers per game (second-most). The Titans hold the fifth-highest quarterback sacked rate while carrying the seventh-worst pass block grade, via Pro Football Focus. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Will Levis has an alarming -0.42 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db). After missing Week 7 with a shoulder injury, we could see more Mason Rudolph -- who has struggled with -0.17 EPA/db himself.

The Lions' D/ST has already been a solid play, putting up the 11th-most points on the season paired with the 8th-most fantasy points per game. Detroit's unit has provided top-16 weekly finishes every week, as well. After logging 18.0 fantasy points in Week 6 (the most), there's a chance we see this kind of production in Week 8.

Rostered in only 19% of leagues, the Lions ranked as the 10th-best schedule-adjusted defense, the 10th-best adjusted run defense, and the 4th-best adjusted pass defense entering Week 7. The Titans' run game is decently productive with 4.3 yards per carry (18th-most), but I'm not sure if Tennessee will be able to afford to run much as a 10.5-point 'dog this week.

Even with Aidan Hutchinson's absence, the Lions recorded four sacks against Minnesota, PFF's 11th-best pass blocking unit. Plus, Detroit is forcing 1.8 turnovers per game (seventh-most) and carry a per-game average of 2.7 takeaways over its last three contests. The Lions' D/ST should be licking its chops for a matchup against Tennessee in Week 8.

Los Angeles Chargers

Matchup: vs. Saints

The Los Angeles Chargers' D/ST has been another productive unit with the sixth-most fantasy points per game, and they're widely available (41% roster rate) thanks to a bye in Week 5. We will see how productive the unit is on MNF in a somewhat challenging matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Prior to Monday night's contest, L.A. has produced a top-12 weekly finish in four of its five games -- one of which was against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

Regardless of Week 7's results, the Chargers get a pretty positive matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Of course, New Orleans rolled out a injury-decimated roster in Week 7 as Derek Carr, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Taysom Hill were all out. It led to only 4.1 yards per play and 10 points.

The Saints have a decent chance of returning Olave (concussion) and Hill -- who was limited in practice prior to Week 7 -- for Week 8. However, Shaheed (knee) is done for the season, and Carr's outlook from an oblique strain doesn't look great.

The Saints are already giving up the ninth-most turnovers per game while the Bolts are forcing the eighth-most takeaways per contest. The Chargers also hold the 13th-highest sack rate, and New Orleans touts PFF's worst pass blocking grade. Turnovers and sacks should lead to more fantasy success, and the early 39.5-point total also suggests an ugly, low-scoring battle.

Houston Texans

Matchup: vs. Colts

While the Lions and Chargers are the clear top streaming options of the week, don't fret. The Green Bay Packers' D/ST is an intriguing option against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Houston Texans' D/ST earns my nod over Green Bay as the third-best waiver wire option.

After a slow start with four weekly finishes of 20th or worse over the first five games, the Texans' D/ST has found its footing with weekly finishes of 4th and 11th over their last two games. Week 7's production was carried by three forced turnovers and three sacks. They stand as the D/ST11 entering MNF.

With Anthony Richardson back in the lineup, Indy could easily deal with turnover woes at any moment considering he has six picks and one lost fumble in a little more than four games. Houston's ability to apply pressure on the QB with the 4th-highest sack rate and 15th-best PFF pass rush grade only adds to the concerns. Richardson has been fortunate to lose only one of his four fumbles. If pressured, it could turn south quickly considering his 28.2 PFF fumble grade when pressured.

Additionally, Jonathan Taylor has missed three straight games with an ankle injury and did not practice at all last week; his status for Week 8 isn't looking great.

The Texans are allowing the third-fewest yards per play while forcing 3.5 takeaways per game over their last two contests. Houston is favored by 6.5 points, meaning a negative game script is in the picture for Indy. That'd be a welcomed sight for the Texans, who give up the second-fewest yards per passing attempt while touting an exceptional pass rush.

This unit isn't as widely available, though, with a 48% roster rate compared to Detroit's 19% and Los Angeles' 41%.

