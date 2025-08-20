Diamondbacks vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 20
Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.
The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cleveland Guardians.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks vs Guardians Game Info
- Arizona Diamondbacks (60-66) vs. Cleveland Guardians (64-60)
- Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
- Time: 3:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: ARID and CLEG
Diamondbacks vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: ARI: (-118) | CLE: (-100)
- Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+168) | CLE: +1.5 (-205)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Diamondbacks vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 12-8, 5.01 ERA vs Parker Messick (Guardians) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (12-8) to the mound, while Parker Messick will take the ball for the Guardians. Pfaadt and his team have a record of 14-11-0 against the spread when he starts. Pfaadt's team is 7-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Messick and his team were moneyline underdogs every time he pitched a season ago.
Diamondbacks vs Guardians Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Diamondbacks win (69%)
Diamondbacks vs Guardians Moneyline
- Cleveland is the underdog, -100 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -118 favorite at home.
Diamondbacks vs Guardians Spread
- The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Guardians. The Diamondbacks are +168 to cover, and the Guardians are -205.
Diamondbacks vs Guardians Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Guardians on Aug. 20, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.
Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!
Diamondbacks vs Guardians Betting Trends
- The Diamondbacks have yet to play a game this season while listed as the odds-on favorite.
- This season Arizona has been victorious 30 times in 61 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.
- This will be the first contest this season the Diamondbacks will play in a game with a total set by sportsbooks
- The Diamondbacks have yet play a game with a spread this season.
- The Guardians have not been the moneyline underdog yet this season.
- Cleveland has a 23-29 record (winning 44.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.
- Bookmakers have not set an over/under for any of the Guardians' games yet this season.
- The Guardians have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .441, fueled by 42 extra-base hits. He has a .287 batting average and an on-base percentage of .388.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
- Perdomo hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a triple, four walks and an RBI.
- Corbin Carroll is hitting .251 with 22 doubles, 14 triples, 27 home runs and 44 walks, while slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .327.
- His batting average ranks 99th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 83rd, and his slugging percentage seventh.
- Carroll has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, three home runs, six walks and six RBIs.
- Ketel Marte has 103 hits and an OBP of .395, both of which lead the Diamondbacks this season.
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 16 home runs, 66 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.
- Gurriel takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, two home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez has 133 hits with a .363 on-base percentage and a .513 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Guardians. He's batting .290.
- He is 19th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Steven Kwan has 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 42 walks while batting .280. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .339.
- His batting average ranks 29th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 118th in slugging.
- Carlos Santana has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .227.
- Kyle Manzardo is hitting .236 with 14 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 40 walks.
Diamondbacks vs Guardians Head to Head
- 8/18/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/7/2024: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/7/2024: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/5/2024: 7-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/18/2023: 12-3 CLE (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 6/17/2023: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 6/16/2023: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!