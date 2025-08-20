Diamondbacks vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 20

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cleveland Guardians.

Diamondbacks vs Guardians Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (60-66) vs. Cleveland Guardians (64-60)

Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Wednesday, August 20, 2025 Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and CLEG

Diamondbacks vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-118) | CLE: (-100)

ARI: (-118) | CLE: (-100) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+168) | CLE: +1.5 (-205)

ARI: -1.5 (+168) | CLE: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Diamondbacks vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 12-8, 5.01 ERA vs Parker Messick (Guardians) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (12-8) to the mound, while Parker Messick will take the ball for the Guardians. Pfaadt and his team have a record of 14-11-0 against the spread when he starts. Pfaadt's team is 7-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Messick and his team were moneyline underdogs every time he pitched a season ago.

Diamondbacks vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (69%)

Diamondbacks vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, -100 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -118 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Guardians Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Guardians. The Diamondbacks are +168 to cover, and the Guardians are -205.

Diamondbacks vs Guardians Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Guardians on Aug. 20, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Diamondbacks vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have yet to play a game this season while listed as the odds-on favorite.

This season Arizona has been victorious 30 times in 61 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

This will be the first contest this season the Diamondbacks will play in a game with a total set by sportsbooks

The Diamondbacks have yet play a game with a spread this season.

The Guardians have not been the moneyline underdog yet this season.

Cleveland has a 23-29 record (winning 44.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

Bookmakers have not set an over/under for any of the Guardians' games yet this season.

The Guardians have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .441, fueled by 42 extra-base hits. He has a .287 batting average and an on-base percentage of .388.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.

Perdomo hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a triple, four walks and an RBI.

Corbin Carroll is hitting .251 with 22 doubles, 14 triples, 27 home runs and 44 walks, while slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .327.

His batting average ranks 99th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 83rd, and his slugging percentage seventh.

Carroll has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, three home runs, six walks and six RBIs.

Ketel Marte has 103 hits and an OBP of .395, both of which lead the Diamondbacks this season.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 16 home runs, 66 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.

Gurriel takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, two home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 133 hits with a .363 on-base percentage and a .513 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Guardians. He's batting .290.

He is 19th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Steven Kwan has 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 42 walks while batting .280. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .339.

His batting average ranks 29th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 118th in slugging.

Carlos Santana has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .227.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .236 with 14 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 40 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Guardians Head to Head

8/18/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/7/2024: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/7/2024: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 ARI (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/5/2024: 7-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/18/2023: 12-3 CLE (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

12-3 CLE (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/17/2023: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/16/2023: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

